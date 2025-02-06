These simple styling tricks can help sell your home quicker, according to a property director

Selling your home can be one of the most stressful ordeals, especially if you're new to the process. So, finding easy and affordable ways to help seal the deal quicker is always welcome.

Even when you've avoided all the paint colours that can devalue your home and have done everything you can to make your home look expensive, it can still take a while for offers to come in.

And while it's important to think about ways to increase your house's curb appeal and consider the interior design features that will help sell your house there are easy styling tricks you can try to help you finally take your home off the market. Tricks that are as simple as nailing the staging and presenting your property in the best possible light.

5 simple styling tricks to help sell a house quicker

Although many budget home improvements can add value to your house, the changes you can make don't always have to be so drastic. Aside from adding value, you can simply style your home to make it easier to sell.

"The psychology of home staging is incredibly powerful," says Kesha Foss-Smith, regional director at John D Wood & Co. estate agents. "Since the emotional connection is most often what seals the deal for a buyer on a particular property, these specifically chosen items help to add value for that emotional connection."

She adds, "The buyer will feel a sense of being 'at home' long before they have even officially signed the papers."

So how can you stage your home to help the selling process, without breaking the bank? According to Kesha, there are several simple ways you can achieve this...

1. Place considered cookbooks on show

(Image credit: Future)

Surprisingly helping your house sell can be as easy as carefully placing cookbooks in your kitchen to make a kitchen feel cosy and homely.

"Buyers typically envision themselves cooking and entertaining in their potential future kitchens," says Kesha. "By selecting an aesthetic cookbook and leaving it open to a delicious, visually appealing recipe, you create a focal point that speaks to the heart of the home."

Kitchen trends aside, making your space look welcoming and homely can have just as much of an effect on your viewers as the latest cabinet style would.

"The cookbook is reflective of a lifestyle that is a combination of aspirational and relatable: gourmet recipes that look doable. This simple addition transforms the kitchen into a centre of fun and creativity that buyers can associate with planning get-togethers and making great memories."

Lovely recipes Table for Two: Recipes for the Ones You Love View at Amazon RRP: £17.99 | This stunning hardback cookbook has couples in mind, perfect styling for a flat or smaller household. Aside from the delicious recipes inside the exterior of this book will be sure to inspire your buyers. Sweet treats 100 Cookies: The Baking Book for Every Kitchen View at Amazon RRP: £16.48 | Tempt your buyers with thoughts of baking fresh cookies with family, you could even light an equally delicious candle to get that homely atmosphere. Comfort food Big Mamma Italian Recipes in 30 Minutes View at Amazon RRP: £11.44 | Trying to sell your large family home? Showcasing your favourite comfort meal cookbook will have viewers ready to put in an offer within minutes just thinking about cooking those cosy pasta dishes.

2. Purposely drape inviting, cosy layers

(Image credit: Future)

Along with using the best living room paint colours, Kesha recommends adding comforting layers to the space to create a more relaxing atmosphere. From extra cushions to a cosy throw, this simple trick can go a long way to adding

"Instantly make the living room cosier by resting a large, soft throw over your sofa's armrest, or fold it and lay it atop the foot of a lounge chair," suggests Kesha. "Choose a nice fabric like faux cashmere or chunky knit, in a neutral or complementary good colour that shows well within the room," she says.

Introducing a pop of colour in neutral rooms is also a great way to help the buyer envision an alternative colour palette – think of it as having a dopamine decor effect.

Making a room feel cosy with simple styling tricks helps the buyer picture themselves slouching in the lounge chair after a long day, consequently making them more willing to consider calling it home.

3. Hang statement mirrors in smaller rooms

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for ways to make a small bedroom look bigger or make a dark look brighter hanging a mirror is one of the best hacks around. Kesha echos this simple styling trick and goes further, saying that you should pick a statement design to add greater impact.

She explains, "Choose a mirror with a unique or ornate frame that complements the room’s aesthetic: a gold design for a traditional feel, or a geometric shape for a modern look. Place it where it can reflect natural light from a window or highlight an attractive feature of the room, like a piece of artwork or a plant."

Not only will it make a small room look bigger, it'll also brighten the space and create a more inviting atmosphere.

4. Curate a decorative display

(Image credit: Future | Polly Eltes)

It's time to embrace Interior designer Kelly Hoppen's tip for creating displays alongside an appealing scent-scaping hack. Styling your best-scented candles and pairing them with homey accessories is enough to create a cosy yet chic decor.

"This creates a display that feels thoughtful and elegant, creating a sense of calm and sophistication," says Kesha. "The scent from the candle can add a subtle yet welcoming aroma to the room, enhancing the overall ambience," explains Kesha.

If you're worried about leaving a candle during a viewing why not try out scented flameless candles? They provide an atmosphere without the risky open flame.

5. Display your best set of neutral towels

(Image credit: Future)

Having a viewing is a good excuse to get your best towels out of the cupboard and have them neatly hung in your bathroom.

Kesha points out that the bathroom is often overlooked in home staging but that small upgrades like towels can make a lasting impression.

She adds, "Replace old or mismatched towels with a set of plush, neutral-toned ones in shades like ivory, light grey, or taupe. Fold them neatly or roll them spa-style and place them on a rack, a shelf, or in a decorative basket."

If you want to elevate the space further she recommends adding a scented candle or bar of artisanal soap. She says, "These details transform the bathroom from a functional space into a personal space for relaxation and taking care of themselves."

Whilst these small changes may seem artificial and simply aesthetic, Kesha highlights that each item is there to inspire buyers and help them envision their possible new life in your home.

She says, "Sellers who incorporate these ideas often find that their properties not only attract more interest but also secure higher offers."