Banish unsightly furniture dents in carpets using Lynsey Crombie's genius methods

The beginning of the year is a great time to give your home a refresh, move your furniture around and play with room layouts. Whether you're resetting your home with the snowball decluttering method or following up on the 30 cm rule to make your room warmer , it can be refreshing to change up your furniture placement.

However, you might be left with one little drawback if you have been making a change, heaps of ugly carpet dents. Fear not, Lynsey Crombie ( @lynsey_queenofclean on Instagram), home and cleaning expert, has revealed not one but two foolproof methods for removing any sign of furniture dents in your expensive carpets.

Lynsey Crombie's tricks to get furniture dents out of carpet

From making a small living room look bigge r to refreshing the layout to make the space feel like 'new', it's surprising how effective rearranging your furniture can be. The only problem is the dents left by heavy furniture when it's moved.

"Ever rearranged the furniture and been left with those ugly carpet dents?" starts Queen of Clean, Lynsey Crombie. "Don’t panic, here are two super easy ways to bring your carpet back to life."

A post shared by Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) A photo posted by on

As always, she offers expert cleaning hacks to solve this frustrating problem, and both methods shared by Lynsey don't cost a penny and can be done with minimal effort

For the first, quick-fix method, Lynsey uses a damp tea towel. She explains, "Pop a damp cloth or tea towel over the dent and gently run an iron over it (no direct heat on the carpet!). The steam helps the fibres lift right back up. Quick, satisfying, done."

The second method is even easier and doesn't require any kneeling or any real effort at all. You will, however, need a couple of filled ice trays at the ready.

Sign up to the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Drop a couple of ice cubes into the dent and let them melt. Once the carpet is damp, fluff it up with your fingers or a spoon and watch it bounce back like magic. Takes a little longer, but zero effort," instructs Lynsey.

While you might've been putting these dents off for a while, fixing little touches like these is an easy way to update your home for spring without spending money.

Lynsey herself points out that these methods are ideal for post-declutter furniture shuffles or even when your guests are on their way, and you suddenly notice everything.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More top tips WELBECK TV's Queen of Clean: The 15-Minute Clean £12.99 at Amazon UK Want some more of the Queen of Clean's cleaning wisdom? Her book The 15 Minute Clean: The Quickest Way to a Sparkling Home is perfect for busy households that want to keep up with their home's tidiness and get jobs done quickly and efficiently.

As usual, Lynsey's wisdom was met with adoration, and many users commented that they use both methods often, with success every time.

We will certainly be adding the task to our spring cleaning checklists and look forward to making our home carpets look brand new again.

(Image credit: Getty Images)