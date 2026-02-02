Banish unsightly furniture dents in carpets using Lynsey Crombie's genius methods
These expert-backed methods from the Queen of Clean are perfect for a post-declutter refresh
The beginning of the year is a great time to give your home a refresh, move your furniture around and play with room layouts. Whether you're resetting your home with the snowball decluttering method or following up on the 30 cm rule to make your room warmer, it can be refreshing to change up your furniture placement.
However, you might be left with one little drawback if you have been making a change, heaps of ugly carpet dents. Fear not, Lynsey Crombie (@lynsey_queenofclean on Instagram), home and cleaning expert, has revealed not one but two foolproof methods for removing any sign of furniture dents in your expensive carpets.
Lynsey Crombie's tricks to get furniture dents out of carpet
From making a small living room look bigger to refreshing the layout to make the space feel like 'new', it's surprising how effective rearranging your furniture can be. The only problem is the dents left by heavy furniture when it's moved.
"Ever rearranged the furniture and been left with those ugly carpet dents?" starts Queen of Clean, Lynsey Crombie. "Don’t panic, here are two super easy ways to bring your carpet back to life."
As always, she offers expert cleaning hacks to solve this frustrating problem, and both methods shared by Lynsey don't cost a penny and can be done with minimal effort
For the first, quick-fix method, Lynsey uses a damp tea towel. She explains, "Pop a damp cloth or tea towel over the dent and gently run an iron over it (no direct heat on the carpet!). The steam helps the fibres lift right back up. Quick, satisfying, done."
Lynsey is the UK’s leading home expert, specialising in all things related to cleaning, organising, and home management. She is the author of Queen of Clean 15-Minute Clean: The Quickest Way To A Sparkling Home. A familiar face on popular shows like This Morning and Good Morning Britain, Lynsey is a go-to resident cleaning expert.
The second method is even easier and doesn't require any kneeling or any real effort at all. You will, however, need a couple of filled ice trays at the ready.
"Drop a couple of ice cubes into the dent and let them melt. Once the carpet is damp, fluff it up with your fingers or a spoon and watch it bounce back like magic. Takes a little longer, but zero effort," instructs Lynsey.
While you might've been putting these dents off for a while, fixing little touches like these is an easy way to update your home for spring without spending money.
Lynsey herself points out that these methods are ideal for post-declutter furniture shuffles or even when your guests are on their way, and you suddenly notice everything.
Want some more of the Queen of Clean's cleaning wisdom? Her book The 15 Minute Clean: The Quickest Way to a Sparkling Home is perfect for busy households that want to keep up with their home's tidiness and get jobs done quickly and efficiently.
As usual, Lynsey's wisdom was met with adoration, and many users commented that they use both methods often, with success every time.
We will certainly be adding the task to our spring cleaning checklists and look forward to making our home carpets look brand new again.
Knowing how to deep clean your carpet properly, as well as keeping it maintained, will ensure it looks its best for as long as possible.
