Reese Witherspoon's staircase oozes sophistication thanks to one 'often forgotten' finishing touch
The small addition immediately elevates the decor from functional to fabulous
After a sneak peek into Reese Witherspoon's home, we're feeling inspired to add the same sophisticated finishing touch to elevate staircases.
It can be all too easy to feel overwhelmed by finding the best paint colour for your hallway and completely overlook the small details. However, it is often those small, thoughtful additions and accessories that can help make your hallway look both welcoming and expensive.
There are a few ways to do this of course, but stair rods are one of the most effective as demonstrated beautifully on Reese Witherspoon's staircase via her latest Instagram reel. After seeing her perfectly styled stairs a sudden wave of hallway inspiration hit us and made us want to share the inspiration.
Whether you're familiar with this simple staircase accessory or not, stair rods are an effective yet simple way to elevate your staircase and add a touch of elegance. And we're happy to say they're not an outdated interior trend despite being used in homes for centuries.
We love the particular styling of Reese's stairs with the decadent wood steps under the bold patterned carpet runner. The use of the stair rods here is not only a functional win but also an aesthetic one as the brass rods break up the busy pattern and introduce a neutral colour to the mix.
Stair rods are an ingenious way of making your home look expensive because they signify attention to detail. They are the statement finishing touch that accentuates a decorative stair runner or carpet.
As the first decorative element you see as soon as you enter the front door, stair rods have the power to completely change the look of your staircase.
Although their function is to keep your carpet in place and stop you from slipping, they're an even better opportunity to create an interesting decor moment when you choose the right runner and rod combination.
You just need to decide whether your goal is to create a contrast, perhaps with a light jute runner and a black matte rod, or to avoid making your hallway look small by keeping it light with both components.
We're taking a page from Reese's book and pairing a colour-rich carpet with a luxurious brushed brass rod. After all, It's a Regencycore staircase to be proud of.
Shop stair rods
Affordable brass finish
RRP: £12 | If you're looking to recreate Reese's staircase on a budget these stair rods from Dunelm are ideal. They come in several colours, arrive with the fixings included and can be cut to size depending on the layout of your staircase. They also have a similar rounded finial like Reese's that adds just enough of a decorative flare.
Black wrought iron
RRP: £99 | If you want a more contemporary look then these customisable rods from Amska on Amazon are a great fit. They're sleek and made from 100% with a wrought iron finish, plus each rod comes with its two end brackets, two finials and the matching screws. The finials for these rods are a touch more decorative and will add even more lavishness to your staircase.
Understated design
RRP: £35 | These are perfect for any minimalists out there. With a neat closed end, these antique golden brass rods will make your staircase look sleek without overwhelming the space. If you've got a particularly loud patterned carpet runner then we'd recommend going for something like this. They also come in silver, black and regular gold.
This is certainly one of the many ways you can give your home personality without a complete interior design upheaval. Finding these small yet powerful ways to add layers of charm to your space can keep your decorating budget down without sacrificing style.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
