Primark launches an intriguing 'quiet luxury' homeware collection inspired by Pinterest trends

Affordable, on-trend homewares have never been more relevant than now thanks to the launch of a unique new Primark x Pinterest homeware collection.

Budget-conscious retailer Primark has teamed up with visionary inspiration destination Pinterest to present a shopping concept like no other. For the first time, Primark has officially launched a Pinterest-inspired homeware range, just in time to update homes for spring.

The comprehensive collection, launched this week in Primark stores and available to purchase via Pinterest using Click & Collect, is inspired by Pinterest trends UK search data to curate a timely array of products from bedding, cushions and throws to tabletop and home fragrance. After previewing this new on-trend collection, I was pleasantly impressed and think you will be too.

New this week: Primark x Pinterest homeware collection

The three standout seasonal Pinterest trends that have informed the new Primark collections are 'Cosy Cottage', 'Minimaluxe' and 'Dainty Decor'.

The new trend-inspired Minimaluxe interior trend collection is my favourite, thanks to its simplistic yet sophisticated design aesthetic, which echoes the core elements of the quiet luxury trend. Think of an elegantly neutral colour palette of creams and brown hues across soft textures, artisan-style glassware, and natural wooden materials.

(Image credit: Primark)

Explaining the influence behind the designs the Pinterest team reveal: “This trend has emerged as searches on Pinterest UK have increased for ‘earthy colour palette’ (up 120%), ‘minimalist small bathrooms’ (up 70%) and ‘luxury living room’ (up 115%)”."

From traditional Ikat print cushions to elegant stemmed glassware and artisan-style tableware and accessories, this collection feels far more upmarket than the budget price tags suggest. This suits us perfectly because who doesn't love a bargain that looks luxe.

I went along to meet the design team and hear all about the new collection and got to handle the products and see for myself just how good they are – budget buys at a premium (Image credit: Tamara Kelly)

“Pinterest is where so many of us go for home inspiration, but sometimes turning those saved Pins into reality isn’t always easy, especially on a budget," says Sinead McDonagh, head of design at Primark. "That’s why at Primark Home, we’re committed to making trend-led interiors affordable and effortless."

After previewing the collection earlier this week, I can confirm the products look and feel far more luxurious than you might expect from the budget retailer. The glassware has a nice weight to it to emulate a higher quality, the crockery and vases are finished with tactile, imperfect surfaces which feel reminiscent of handmade artisanal pieces.

(Image credit: Primark)

Shop the Primark x Pinterest collection

To highlight just how good the new designs are for on-trend style we've paired the Primark buys next to those on our designer wish list that have a very similar feel.

You can't go far wrong with a delicious scented candle or diffuser, especially ones that look as good as they smell – which the ones in this Primark Pinterest-inspired range do thanks to the sophisticated gold handles and opulent wooden lids.

The soy-wax blend of the candles smells divine and costs just £4.50, at that price there's enough of a budget to use one in every room for home scent-scaping.

The new home fragrance collection is particularly impressive, a must-see for those who want to appeal to all the senses (Image credit: Primark)

In addition to the chic 'Minimaluxe collection', there are two other Pinterest-inspired homeware collections; Dainty Decor, a more playful, unapologetically feminine aesthetic filled with frills, ruffles, pink tones and petite florals and Cosy Cottage, a nostalgic trend that mixes timeless patterns and playful motifs for a fresh, modern country look.

“We’re so excited to have inspired Primark’s new range with the trends on our platform,” says Heather Clark, head of retail at Pinterest UK. “Cosy cottage, Minimaluxe, and Dainty Decor. We’ve seen searches rise for pastel palettes, an understated luxury aesthetic, darling furnishings and with new ways to shop Primark’s trend-certified home range, it’s now even easier to bring this inspiration to life."

To style the new Pinterest-inspired collection before you buy, you can head to the Pinterest Collages, an interactive tool to pull together your vision, using images of the products from the Primark range. It’s then possible to shop the products directly from the Collages link directly to Click & Collect available in Primark stores nationwide.

(Image credit: Pinterest)

The entire new Primark x Pinterest collection is available in 130 Primark stores across Great Britain. Shoppers can also purchase the range direct in stores throughout March, while stocks last.