Primark launches an intriguing 'quiet luxury' homeware collection inspired by Pinterest trends
The fabulous new range is the essence of affordable on-trend style, perfectly timed for new season spring updates
Affordable, on-trend homewares have never been more relevant than now thanks to the launch of a unique new Primark x Pinterest homeware collection.
Budget-conscious retailer Primark has teamed up with visionary inspiration destination Pinterest to present a shopping concept like no other. For the first time, Primark has officially launched a Pinterest-inspired homeware range, just in time to update homes for spring.
The comprehensive collection, launched this week in Primark stores and available to purchase via Pinterest using Click & Collect, is inspired by Pinterest trends UK search data to curate a timely array of products from bedding, cushions and throws to tabletop and home fragrance. After previewing this new on-trend collection, I was pleasantly impressed and think you will be too.
New this week: Primark x Pinterest homeware collection
The three standout seasonal Pinterest trends that have informed the new Primark collections are 'Cosy Cottage', 'Minimaluxe' and 'Dainty Decor'.
The new trend-inspired Minimaluxe interior trend collection is my favourite, thanks to its simplistic yet sophisticated design aesthetic, which echoes the core elements of the quiet luxury trend. Think of an elegantly neutral colour palette of creams and brown hues across soft textures, artisan-style glassware, and natural wooden materials.
Explaining the influence behind the designs the Pinterest team reveal: “This trend has emerged as searches on Pinterest UK have increased for ‘earthy colour palette’ (up 120%), ‘minimalist small bathrooms’ (up 70%) and ‘luxury living room’ (up 115%)”."
From traditional Ikat print cushions to elegant stemmed glassware and artisan-style tableware and accessories, this collection feels far more upmarket than the budget price tags suggest. This suits us perfectly because who doesn't love a bargain that looks luxe.
“Pinterest is where so many of us go for home inspiration, but sometimes turning those saved Pins into reality isn’t always easy, especially on a budget," says Sinead McDonagh, head of design at Primark. "That’s why at Primark Home, we’re committed to making trend-led interiors affordable and effortless."
After previewing the collection earlier this week, I can confirm the products look and feel far more luxurious than you might expect from the budget retailer. The glassware has a nice weight to it to emulate a higher quality, the crockery and vases are finished with tactile, imperfect surfaces which feel reminiscent of handmade artisanal pieces.
Shop the Primark x Pinterest collection
To highlight just how good the new designs are for on-trend style we've paired the Primark buys next to those on our designer wish list that have a very similar feel.
Save
RRP: £12 | I was pleasantly surprised with the look and feel of this budget Primark cushion, it looks far more expensive than it is. If this was placed on a sofa to add on-trend colour and tactile fringing it would work wonders as an easy way to transform a living room on a budget.
Spend
RRP: £125 | Andrew Martin is a luxury interiors emporium, a go-to for luxurious, decadent trend-led pieces to dress a home. Take for instance this classic Ikat print cushion designed by renowned interior designer Sophie Paterson. This is the version you buy when you want to add a genuine designer touch to your decorating scheme.
Save
RRP: £14 | I fear this rechargeable table lamp will sell out quicker than they can restock the shelves because that price is exceptional. As one of the biggest lighting trends of 2025, no tabletop or bedside should be without a wireless touch lamp – and thanks to this affordable price, not having enough budget is no longer a restriction for buying one.
Spend
RRP: £89 | If you don't manage to get your hands on Primark's desirable gold lamp I can highly recommend the Rechargeable lighting collection at Pooky. I have a set of brass wall lights above my bedside cabinets and they are simply stunning, well worth the investment.
Save
RRP: £10 | This generous ceramic vase is an easy way to update a living room for spring filled with seasonal blooms to welcome a pop of colour. The ceramic design features a beautifully on-trend scalloped edging to add intrigue to the design even when left empty.
Spend
RRP: £125 | From beautifully crafted furniture to objet, there's a world of inspiring investment pieces at Oka – the home of classic, refined country elegance. This large chalky clay terracotta 40cm vase is the designer version of Primark's Pinterest-inspired design.
You can't go far wrong with a delicious scented candle or diffuser, especially ones that look as good as they smell – which the ones in this Primark Pinterest-inspired range do thanks to the sophisticated gold handles and opulent wooden lids.
The soy-wax blend of the candles smells divine and costs just £4.50, at that price there's enough of a budget to use one in every room for home scent-scaping.
In addition to the chic 'Minimaluxe collection', there are two other Pinterest-inspired homeware collections; Dainty Decor, a more playful, unapologetically feminine aesthetic filled with frills, ruffles, pink tones and petite florals and Cosy Cottage, a nostalgic trend that mixes timeless patterns and playful motifs for a fresh, modern country look.
“We’re so excited to have inspired Primark’s new range with the trends on our platform,” says Heather Clark, head of retail at Pinterest UK. “Cosy cottage, Minimaluxe, and Dainty Decor. We’ve seen searches rise for pastel palettes, an understated luxury aesthetic, darling furnishings and with new ways to shop Primark’s trend-certified home range, it’s now even easier to bring this inspiration to life."
To style the new Pinterest-inspired collection before you buy, you can head to the Pinterest Collages, an interactive tool to pull together your vision, using images of the products from the Primark range. It’s then possible to shop the products directly from the Collages link directly to Click & Collect available in Primark stores nationwide.
The entire new Primark x Pinterest collection is available in 130 Primark stores across Great Britain. Shoppers can also purchase the range direct in stores throughout March, while stocks last.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 18 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
