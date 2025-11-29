Meg Ryan's SoHo loft is a masterclass in adding character and contrast to a neutral colour palette
Who says a home that lacks colour has to lack personality?
Although we're seeing a return to bolder, richer colour palettes in the home, knowing how to make neutrals pop is a timeless art form. And who better to prove that point than acting and '90s style icon Meg Ryan?
It's hard not to be tempted by the ever-changing interior design trends; however, following your personal taste is always best. If you're into the more quiet luxury look and prefer to keep things neutral, they're are so many ways to ensure you're still adding personality to your home.
Sharing her New York City loft with Architectural Digest (@archdigest on Instagram), Meg Ryan reveals there are ample ways to combine character and cohesiveness into your space without needing much colour at all.
A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest)
A photo posted by on
Inside Meg Ryan's SoHo loft apartment
While we'll never be ones to forget the latest bold interior paint colour trends, Meg's sophisticated SoHo loft has us excited about a more stripped-back colour palette and all the ways you can still make it your own.
The bedroom's only showcase of colour is the dried peonies sitting on the bedside table; however, it still has a warmth and depth hard to achieve with so many cool-toned hues. Adding deep wood tones and naturally rich materials, such as the leather coffee table, ensures the space feels comfortable and homely.
Mixing wood tones and playing around with textures instead of colours is the best way to add intrigue to your home when you want to stick to a neutral palette. Think mohair throws, woven rugs, metallic accessories and vintage wood pieces.
The open-plan living room area is a showcase of industrial charm and refined living, from the layered coffee table books on the padded foot rest to the galvanised steel tall vase filled with ornamental blossom branches.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Another interior style note we'll be stealing from the Sleepless in Seattle star is how she's used a plethora of chestnut wooden frames to decorate a wall without even a splatter of paint. Plain walls don't need to be boring, but coloured paint doesn't always have to be the solution.
So, if you're ready to embrace the new neutral, we'd recommend doing it the Meg Ryan way; we'd certainly love to have whatever she's having.
Get the look
Realistic faux
With numerous plants dotted around her space, it's clear Meg is a big fan of the fiddle-leaf fig. And although they're utterly stunning, caring for a fiddle leaf fig is no easy job, so these realistic faux options are a better investment long term.
Industrial design
The industrial look, as seen in Meg's NYC loft, is not entirely an affordable one; however, it is a decor style that prioritises quality like this dining table. With its solid wood top and aluminium base, it's a piece built to last. L178 by W86.5cm.
Reactive glaze
Adding an industrial touch needn't cost the earth, vases like this one are a great way of bringing a new style in without changing the entire look of your space.
Traditional style
These swing arm wall lamps are a great way to add some statement lighting to your bedroom walls and incorporate another neutral colour into the mix.
Tactile layers
While it isn't quite the mohair throw that adorns Meg's bed, this boucle blanket is perfect for warming up an otherwise neutral bedroom.
On-trend
Going for a deeper wood frame can make your gallery walls look more sophisticated and cohesive. Especially if you want to lean into the industrial look. 15 x 20.
If you're more than happy to avoid the interior colour trends, we'd recommend trying the minimaluxe trend. Not only will it keep your interiors to a cosy minimum, but it will also allow you to add personality without colour.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.