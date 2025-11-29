Meg Ryan's SoHo loft is a masterclass in adding character and contrast to a neutral colour palette

Although we're seeing a return to bolder, richer colour palettes in the home, knowing how to make neutrals pop is a timeless art form. And who better to prove that point than acting and '90s style icon Meg Ryan?

It's hard not to be tempted by the ever-changing interior design trends; however, following your personal taste is always best. If you're into the more quiet luxury look and prefer to keep things neutral, they're are so many ways to ensure you're still adding personality to your home.

Sharing her New York City loft with Architectural Digest (@archdigest on Instagram), Meg Ryan reveals there are ample ways to combine character and cohesiveness into your space without needing much colour at all.

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) A photo posted by on

Inside Meg Ryan's SoHo loft apartment

While we'll never be ones to forget the latest bold interior paint colour trends, Meg's sophisticated SoHo loft has us excited about a more stripped-back colour palette and all the ways you can still make it your own.

The bedroom's only showcase of colour is the dried peonies sitting on the bedside table; however, it still has a warmth and depth hard to achieve with so many cool-toned hues. Adding deep wood tones and naturally rich materials, such as the leather coffee table, ensures the space feels comfortable and homely.

Mixing wood tones and playing around with textures instead of colours is the best way to add intrigue to your home when you want to stick to a neutral palette. Think mohair throws, woven rugs, metallic accessories and vintage wood pieces.

(Image credit: Future)

The open-plan living room area is a showcase of industrial charm and refined living, from the layered coffee table books on the padded foot rest to the galvanised steel tall vase filled with ornamental blossom branches.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another interior style note we'll be stealing from the Sleepless in Seattle star is how she's used a plethora of chestnut wooden frames to decorate a wall without even a splatter of paint. Plain walls don't need to be boring, but coloured paint doesn't always have to be the solution.

So, if you're ready to embrace the new neutral, we'd recommend doing it the Meg Ryan way; we'd certainly love to have whatever she's having.

Get the look

If you're more than happy to avoid the interior colour trends, we'd recommend trying the minimaluxe trend. Not only will it keep your interiors to a cosy minimum, but it will also allow you to add personality without colour.