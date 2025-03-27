Mary Berry’s new Mediterranean-inspired kitchenware is a masterclass in timeless tablescaping

Baking legend and national treasure Mary Berry is marking her 90th birthday this month, and as part of the celebration, she's released an incredibly desirable tableware collection.

Who better to create a kitchenware collection than the queen of baking? Mary's range of 'Mary Berry At Home Collection' has been expanded with these new Mediterranean-inspired tableware pieces – perfect for summer's outdoor tablescaping ideas and indoor dining this year.

Inspired by Mary’s travels and love for Mediterranean culture, each beautifully crafted stoneware piece showcases a painterly striped pattern that perfectly encapsulates the charm of artisanal ceramics from the sunnier climes.

Mary Berry's 90th Birthday tableware collection

Each piece of Mary Berry's 90th birthday tableware collection is available to buy as part of a set or individually to mix and match. So whether you need to invest in new pieces to refresh your existing kitchenware or update your tableware for outdoor dining, this collection is ideal.

The timeless striped design is available in three joyful colourways: chalky blue, olive green and warm grey. With high-quality materials and vibrant new shapes, it's clear both style and functionality are at the forefront of the collection.

Mary Berry's new birthday tableware collection is the perfect fusion of classic and contemporary design (Image credit: Mary Berry)

With prices starting at £8 this is a collection that's made to last but not break the bank, which we don't often see from celebrity-led home brands.

So if you're looking for ways to make your kitchen look expensive on a budget, or are just a massive Mary Berry fan, why not celebrate too and treat yourself to some chic new tableware?

Shop the collection

Mary Berry Grey 12 Piece Dinner Set View at Next RRP: £100 | If you're looking to refresh your entire crockery collection then this dinner set is the perfect choice. With four dinner plates, sides plates and cereal bowls it's ideal for a busy family of four. Mary Berry Blue Serving Bowl View at Next RRP: £25 | Whether you're hosting a dinner party or fancy some nibbles watching the TV why not do it in style with these super chic serving bowls? They're also great for serving side dishes like fries and salad. Mary Berry Set of 4 Green Side Plate View at Next RRP: £32 | Stripes have never been more popular and these side plates are a fantastic way of introducing the pattern into your kitchen or tablescaping. Coming in all three shades you can easily use them alongside other designs. Mary Berry Blue Storage Canister Set View at Next RRP: £39 | Need somewhere to store your tea, coffee and sugar? These three containers have a secure silicone seal and are crafted from durable stoneware so your hot drinks will always taste fresh. Mary Berry Set of 4 Grey Mugs View at Next RRP: £32 | There's nothing better than a cup of tea in a comfortable stylish mug, and this set of four will fit in any space. They're also dishwasher and microwave-safe so you can use them as you please. Mary Berry Set of 4 Green Pasta Bowls View at Next RRP: £36 | Whether you use them for pasta, salads, or sides these dishes are going to become a quick favourite in your home. With its wide, shallow shape you can fit a healthy amount of pasta perfect for dinner.

Even if you've never been a big fan of cooking shows, there was no escaping the nation's love of Mary Berry, especially during her time hosting The Great British Bake-off. Many stand-alone series and Christmas specials later, it's no surprise she was made a Dame in 2020.

This collection is reminiscent of Mary's travels around the Mediterranean, not only with the colour palette but also the hand-painted look and charm of the artisanal stoneware. And what's better, all items are dishwasher and microwave-safe, so you can get a lot of use out of them.

As the baking icon is currently enjoying 90th birthday celebrations it's the ideal time to release the ceramics which are just as timeless and classic as Mary herself.