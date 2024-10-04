This luxurious new English Heritage bedding collection at M&S proves florals aren't just for spring
Updating your bedroom has never been easier thanks to these exclusively designed bedding sets and matching embroidered cushions
There's nothing quite as satisfying as investing in a quality bedding set that has the power to completely refresh your space and help you sleep better. Especially when your chosen design has a beautiful story, like the exclusive English Heritage bedding designed in collaboration with M&S.
Whether you stay up-to-date with the latest bedroom trends or prefer to determine your own style, bedding is a great way to elevate your room and switch out styles. So when we see an iconic brand like Marks & Spencer collaborate with a renowned charity such as English Heritage, we know the result is going to be impressive.
The collection, inspired by archive wallpaper designs, is a vision of heritage florals adorning luxurious materials – perfect if you're looking to make your bedroom look expensive on a budget.
New in: Marks & Spencer bedding collection with English Heritage
It's no secret that Marks & Spencer collaborations are some of our favourites on the high street right now. We're still in awe of the new exclusive M&S collection with interior designer Kelly Hoppen. So when we saw they'd partnered with charity English Heritage, our interest was immediately piqued.
The exclusive new collection comprises six bedding sets and three complementary cushions to interchange. If you like owning the best sheets then these will certainly be up your street.
Made from a breathable 200-thread cotton count, the bedding sets are finished with a lush sateen feel to make them irresistibly soft to the touch.
The designs of the bedding sets and cushions have been inspired by a historic archive of wallpapers rescued from listed English Heritage buildings. These wallpapers date back to the 70s. The lovely thing is that you can find out what specific place the designs were taken from when shopping for each of the different designs.
If you often find yourself flitting between a love of the maximalism trend and the minimaluxe trend then the collection's reversible designs will make you one happy sleeper. Yes, each bedding set has a reverse side with a block colour or alternate pattern that compliments the design on the other side.
M&S x English Heritage: Bedding sets
Intricate pattern
RRP: From £70 | This pattern comes in both a regal pink and an elegant duck egg blue, both great for brightening up a tired bedroom colour scheme. The wallpaper this pattern is inspired by was removed from 80 St John Street in Islington when it was rescued in conservation work by English Heritage.
Bold booms
RRP: From £70 | As one of the bolder patterns in the collection this set certainly makes a style statement, ideal for transforming a bedroom with ease. This design was inspired by Jacobean wallpaper which was found at Eagle House in Wimbledon and was luckily conserved by English Heritage.
Trailing flowers
RRP: from £75 | This bedding set is one of the more deluxe designs in the collection with piped trim on the Oxford pillowcases and the coordinating block colour on the reverse side. The trailing floral design is inspired by the wallpaper discovered on London's Craven Street, built around 1731.
Of course, what is bedding without matching cushions? There are three cushions available with each one featuring colours and patterns that will complement corresponding bedding sets. Made from 100% cotton with plump feather inners, these cushions are the epitome of affordable luxury.
M&S X English Heritage: cushions
Crewel embroidery
RRP: £45 | The crewel-embroidered floral detailing adds a charming touch of artisan craftsmanship to this cushion design. The pattern is inspired by historic wallpaper designs from the English Heritage archives. This pillow not only has the perfect colours for adding life to your bedroom, but its plush feather filling ensures supreme comfort.
Piped detailing
RRP: £45 | Designed to complement the two pink bedding options in the collection this cushion is adorned with floral embroidery and a deep pink piping. It was designed in collaboration with the Designers Guild Studio.
Bold geometrics
RRP: £45 | This striking design is filled with luxurious feathers and covered in a bold eye-catching geometric design. We even think this design would be perfect for a living room sofa, the shape is ideal for comfortable lounging.
This collection won't just bring a new level of decadent beauty to your space, it'll also help the work that English Heritage carries out. The charity cares for over 400 historic monuments, buildings and places all over the country from medieval castles to royal palaces. Buying this bedding will help them on their way to completing important conservation work at these various world-famous sites.
Bedding isn't the only way to refresh your space, now is a great time to try out some of the interior paint colour trends we've seen come around this year. A fresh coat of paint can be just what you need to energise you ahead of winter.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
