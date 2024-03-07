'I feel like my life would be complete if I had one' – fans react to the stunning new Le Creuset Petal Casserole
Le Creuset has done it again with its newest release, a dream-worthy floral shallow casserole dish perfect for a springtime cookware upgrade
The iconic cookware brand has unveiled a brand new design of its beloved cast iron casserole collection and it couldn't be more perfect for a spring kitchen refresh.
We're still giddy from the two stunning new colours Le Creuset revealed for 2024, so this recent release took us by surprise. Whilst the two new colours, launched last month, are rich and earthy, these delicate dusty pink and cream hues are much better suited for the floral dish.
Looking at this year's kitchen appliance colour trends, this Cottagecore-esque shallow casserole dish does stand out from the crowd. Trends aside, there's no denying this dish would take centre stage in any Bloomcore-style kitchen.
The cast iron shallow casserole dish is now available in the Shell Pink and Meringue colourways and measures 26cm with a 2.2L capacity, ideal for smaller households who have limited space.
The unique design is inspired by the French Anemone Flower and yet still has all the durable long-lasting craftsmanship we've come to know from Le Creuset.
The design consists of two loop handles which ensure safe and accessible usage, perfect for transporting the dish from the stove to the dining table.
Whilst the design is new, the dish still has all the usual features, from the heat-resistant signature knob to the light interior enamel which comes in handy for post-cook cleaning.
And it's not just us obsessed with this newest releaser, hundreds of Instagram users have been sharing their excitement on Le Creuset's reel post about the new floral dish.
"I actually gasped at its beauty…. GASPED!!!!" said one Le Creuset fan.
Another user went so far as to say, "This may be the most beautiful piece of cookware I've ever seen."
Our favourite reaction, however, was "I feel like my life would be complete if I had one. I'm not sure if I'm exaggerating or not." We definitely don't think she is exaggerating with this one!
Priced at £295 this dish is an investment but with Le Creuset's impressive lifetime guarantee and renowned high-quality materials, we don't doubt that it's an investment worth making.
Cast Iron Petal Shallow Casserole in Shell Pink: £295 at Le Creuset
This brand-new release from Le Creuset is a perfect spring addition to any kitchen with its French floral design and delicate pink hue. Made with all the beloved cast iron features and signature elements, it's a piece worth investing in.
Cast Iron Petal Shallow Casserole in Classic Meringue: £295 at Le Creuset
If you're over the Barbiecore trend and are looking for more neutral cookware then this version in the Classic Meringue colourway is perfection. With a golden metal knob and dual-sided loop handles, this will take pride of place on your kitchen stove-top.
Whilst we can't help but get excited over any Le Creuset releases, the newest models can be on the expensive side. So if you're looking to invest in a Le Creuset cookware piece but don't want to break it's worth seeking the best Le Creuset deals on offer because every month offers different collections and colours up for grabs, all at discounted prices.
