Kelly Hoppen shares her interior expertise to refresh homes accordingly now it's spring
It is time to say goodbye to the winter blankets and welcome the new season into your home
Now it's officially spring, it feels like the perfect time to reflect the sunnier days in our homes with a small yet mighty interior refresh. And who better to walk us through the process than interior expert Kelly Hoppen?
Using easy tips and tricks to update your home for spring can truly help chase the last of the winter blues away. Not only will they increase your overall mood but your home will feel brand new, without overspending. You can even coincide this seasonal interior refresh with a thorough spring clean.
Once again celebrity interior designer Kelly Hoppen is leading the charge, sharing her top tips for updating your living room for spring and other high-traffic spaces in the home. So if you're ready to welcome in the new season after a long dark winter, it's time to start the transition.
Kelly Hoppen's spring refresh for home interiors
There's nothing quite like making your home cosy when the weather starts to worsen through autumn. Filling your space with heavy blankets, deep-coloured cushions and comforting scents is worth the rainy weather.
However, come spring, it's important to remember to transition your home to welcome positive energy in for a spring awakening. Kelly says, "We’re coming out of a very dark winter and going into spring. It’s that wonderful feeling when you wake up, and you’ve got that blue sky. Suddenly, you see the buds on the trees, and it really begins to feel like spring. But then you go into your home, and it’s all kind of very wintery."
So what can you do to your home to match the uplifting changes happening outside?
A post shared by Kelly Hoppen CBE (@kellyhoppen)
A photo posted by on
"It’s the same as shedding your winter clothes and putting your spring and summer clothes on, it’s the same thing in your home," explains Kelly.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"So look around each room and have a look at how many blankets and heavy cushions and things that you’ve got in your home that you can change and swap around. It’s even the same in the kitchen, you know, displaying all your plates and moving things around," she adds.
Aside from trying out some budget kitchen updates, simply swapping our accessories and visible crockery can make a huge difference visually.
Kelly does, however, point out that it can be hard to want to change the look of your home. She says, "When you move things in your home, it’s a bit unnerving because you’re used to it, and it's habit-forming to have everything the way you like it. But just do one or two areas and see how you feel when you walk in and the sun is shining into the room."
When you're ready for a post-winter refresh Kelly recommends a few simple yet effective swaps.
"One of the easiest and quickest things you can do immediately is spring flowers, so it’s daffodils, wonderful white tulips, lots of greenery and maybe changing some of your dark vases like black ones into white or cream," she advises. Top tip, don't forget to do the daffodil sap hack before adding them to a flower arrangements.
In addition to Kelly's flower styling tip, she also recommends adding a splash of colour, such as burnt orange or lime green, to breathe a fresh lease on life into your space without completely changing the colour palette.
We know from her book, Essential Style Solutions for Every Home at Amazon, just how transformative Kelly's orange accent colour advice can be.
Pair these changes with a deep clean of your house and you'll be more than ready to welcome in the new seasons with open arms and enjoy these first few weeks of sun.
Shop spring home accessories
Decorative glass vase
RRP: £15 | This confetti-print glass vase is the perfect vessel for displaying spring flowers in your home. With a soft painterly finish, this subtly decorative design is a timeless piece to use for years to come.
Playful striped cushion
RRP: £14 | This striped cushion is the perfect spring swap for darker winter earth tones. It is a stunning shade of sage green, and the ruffles are also the ideal spring-summer addition.
Fresh citrus scent
RRP:
was £40 now £34 | What better way to fully transform your home into a spring paradise than opting for a fresh invigorating scent too? This sage and citrine candle is just the thing and provides the lime green Kelly recommends introducing.
While you're changing your home furnishings to prepare for Spring, why not head outside and sort the garden out, too? That way, when summer finally arrives, you'll be more than ready to enjoy warm evenings and rare yet inevitable garden sunbathing.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
-
-
Did Brad Pitt produce Adolescence? His role in making the show revealed as viewers notice subtle detail
Those tuning into Adolescence have been left wondering if the Hollywood legend played a part in producing the show
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
The Residence dedication: Who was Andre Braugher and why was the Netflix drama dedicated to him?
The Residence was in memory of Andre Braugher and you might be wondering who he was and how he was connected to the show
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Are coffee grounds good for houseplants? Here's what horticulture experts say
Could your morning caffeinated pick-me-up be as beneficial to your beloved indoor plants as it is in the garden?
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 simple ways to reduce gardening costs this spring without sacrificing results
Looking to cut costs this year? It's time to start making budget-friendly swaps in your garden, from solar power to home composting
By Emily Smith Published
-
The best flowering houseplants to welcome a pop of uplifting colour
Looking for houseplants with a little more colour? These flowering species are your solution and come in every colour you could want
By Emily Smith Published
-
The common composting mistakes you need to avoid if you want to achieve a nutrient-rich heap
It turns out composting is not as straightforward as it seems, here are the mistakes you could be making with yours
By Emily Smith Published
-
8 creative ways to decorate walls without paint: interior designer's budget-friendly tips to refresh rooms this spring
These insider styling tricks will give your walls a new lease of life, at minimal effort and cost
By Katie Sims Published
-
How to recycle household waste in the garden: 7 sustainable tips to keep your plants thriving for free
Filling your recycling bin feels great, but did you know there are ways you can use your waste to benefit your garden and plants instead?
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 things you should remove from your bedroom to create space and serenity, say professional organisers
Home organisers reveal which items you should remove from your bedroom now, for a calmer, more relaxing space
By Katie Sims Published
-
Try this teabag drainage trick on your potted plants to improve water retention and more
Tired of watching your compost wash away each time you water your plants? This sustainable solution will cut waste and keep your plants happy all at the same time
By Emily Smith Published