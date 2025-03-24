Kelly Hoppen shares her interior expertise to refresh homes accordingly now it's spring

Now it's officially spring, it feels like the perfect time to reflect the sunnier days in our homes with a small yet mighty interior refresh. And who better to walk us through the process than interior expert Kelly Hoppen?

Using easy tips and tricks to update your home for spring can truly help chase the last of the winter blues away. Not only will they increase your overall mood but your home will feel brand new, without overspending. You can even coincide this seasonal interior refresh with a thorough spring clean.

Once again celebrity interior designer Kelly Hoppen is leading the charge, sharing her top tips for updating your living room for spring and other high-traffic spaces in the home. So if you're ready to welcome in the new season after a long dark winter, it's time to start the transition.

Kelly Hoppen's spring refresh for home interiors

There's nothing quite like making your home cosy when the weather starts to worsen through autumn. Filling your space with heavy blankets, deep-coloured cushions and comforting scents is worth the rainy weather.

However, come spring, it's important to remember to transition your home to welcome positive energy in for a spring awakening. Kelly says, "We’re coming out of a very dark winter and going into spring. It’s that wonderful feeling when you wake up, and you’ve got that blue sky. Suddenly, you see the buds on the trees, and it really begins to feel like spring. But then you go into your home, and it’s all kind of very wintery."

So what can you do to your home to match the uplifting changes happening outside?

A post shared by Kelly Hoppen CBE (@kellyhoppen) A photo posted by on

"It’s the same as shedding your winter clothes and putting your spring and summer clothes on, it’s the same thing in your home," explains Kelly.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So look around each room and have a look at how many blankets and heavy cushions and things that you’ve got in your home that you can change and swap around. It’s even the same in the kitchen, you know, displaying all your plates and moving things around," she adds.

Aside from trying out some budget kitchen updates, simply swapping our accessories and visible crockery can make a huge difference visually.

Kelly does, however, point out that it can be hard to want to change the look of your home. She says, "When you move things in your home, it’s a bit unnerving because you’re used to it, and it's habit-forming to have everything the way you like it. But just do one or two areas and see how you feel when you walk in and the sun is shining into the room."

(Image credit: Future)

When you're ready for a post-winter refresh Kelly recommends a few simple yet effective swaps.

"One of the easiest and quickest things you can do immediately is spring flowers, so it’s daffodils, wonderful white tulips, lots of greenery and maybe changing some of your dark vases like black ones into white or cream," she advises. Top tip, don't forget to do the daffodil sap hack before adding them to a flower arrangements.

In addition to Kelly's flower styling tip, she also recommends adding a splash of colour, such as burnt orange or lime green, to breathe a fresh lease on life into your space without completely changing the colour palette.

We know from her book, Essential Style Solutions for Every Home at Amazon, just how transformative Kelly's orange accent colour advice can be.

Pair these changes with a deep clean of your house and you'll be more than ready to welcome in the new seasons with open arms and enjoy these first few weeks of sun.

Shop spring home accessories

Decorative glass vase M&S Collection Confetti Glass Bulb Vase View at M&S RRP: £15 | This confetti-print glass vase is the perfect vessel for displaying spring flowers in your home. With a soft painterly finish, this subtly decorative design is a timeless piece to use for years to come. Playful striped cushion Pride & Joy Linford Frill Sage Cushion View at Dunelm RRP: £14 | This striped cushion is the perfect spring swap for darker winter earth tones. It is a stunning shade of sage green, and the ruffles are also the ideal spring-summer addition. Fresh citrus scent The Optimist Fresh Emerald Sage & Citrine Glass Candle View at Anthropologie RRP: was £40 now £34 | What better way to fully transform your home into a spring paradise than opting for a fresh invigorating scent too? This sage and citrine candle is just the thing and provides the lime green Kelly recommends introducing.

While you're changing your home furnishings to prepare for Spring, why not head outside and sort the garden out, too? That way, when summer finally arrives, you'll be more than ready to enjoy warm evenings and rare yet inevitable garden sunbathing.