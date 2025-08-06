Kelly Hoppen offers advice on 'the hardest thing for people to do' when styling their homes
Are your shelves in need of a little refresh? Try these expert tips for perfectly styled shelves to transform your space
Shelving can often be overlooked as a purely functional need in your home for storage, without much consideration for stylistic choices. But with the right advice, your shelves can become a fabulous focal point in any room.
Whether you're looking to add personality to your home or simply want to reorganise your bookshelves, there are a few tips and tricks you can use to elevate the look.
So while it's all too easy to overstack your shelves and fill them with every trinket you can find, if you want them to look their best, interior designer Kelly Hoppen has some professional guidance for you.
Kelly Hoppen's shelf styling tips
From transitioning bedrooms with the 'halo effect' for cosy season to finessing foolproof gallery wall placement, there's nothing we don't trust Kelly Hoppen to style perfectly. Her latest advice, shared on Instagram @kellyhoppen, is to help you make your shelves look effortlessly chic and considered.
"There’s nothing I love more than decorating shelves," says Kelly. "But looking at my Instagram messages, I get it is the hardest thing for people to do because you look at three shelves and think, ‘What do I put up first?".
Even if you're a lover of curated clutter, when it comes to open shelving, it can be hard to get it right. How much is too much, and what colours should you opt for? Kelly has the answers.
"Just to show you that if you’re starting off, it’s sometimes easier to choose two or three colours rather than going random with everything," starts Kelly.
It can be tempting to play with a few too many of the interior colour trends, but keeping it simple with a cohesive palette or a minimal amount will be more effective. With her second shelf display, Kelly demonstrates how you can play with various neutrals without going overboard.
"Look at the colour combinations, we have white, you have slightly powder-coated off-white, a minimal amount of black, and you’ve got this sand colour and greys. So you’ve got around 8 to 9 neutrals," explains Kelly.
Aside from colour palettes, there are certain objects and accessories you can use that will elevate the look of your shelves quickly and easily.
"You can see that I always use books; books are your best friends on shelves, as they give you different heights and levels. If we have a look at the top(black and white display), we’ve got two black books and two very small candle holders, which kind of go in an L-shape," states Kelly.
Of course, it's not just a matter of what you put on your shelves but also how you place them. It's all about creating movement in the display and not just putting everything on one side or the other. Even leaving gaps in your shelving is crucial.
"The empty spaces are just as important as filling them. It’s all about balance," Kelly adds.
Kelly's response online is proof alone that many homeowners see shelf styling as a decor challenge, with one user saying, "Great practical advice, Kelly! Thank you, shelves can be difficult."
Another Instagram user comments, "Absolutely love this! Learned so much from this, thank you so much 🖤"
So if you're ready to declutter your home and transform your shelves, follow Kelly's wisdom to strike the perfect balance.
Want to try more of Kelly's golden advice? Her surprising recommendation of this vivid colour might just have you ready to give your home a bold makeover.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.