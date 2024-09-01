These new Emma Bridgewater designs have us dreaming of cosy autumnal evenings around the dinner table

It's time to get excited, the Emma Bridgewater autumn collection has dropped and it's full of heart-warming ceramics in time for a seasonal refresh.

While we all have our beloved kitchenware favourites, there's no denying the temptation of an autumnal Emma Bridgewater launch. Known for its timeless patterns, the brand is a nationwide favourite for high-quality ceramics and personalised gifting.

The charming new designs incorporate all the warmth and inviting nature of the autumn months. So if you're due a dishware replacement to up your autumn decor ideas or want to add to your ever-growing mug collection, here's what's on offer.

New in: Emma Bridgewater Autumn Collection

Whether you've started vegetable gardening for beginners or are more of an indoors-at-all-times person, this new release is available in stores and on the Emma Bridgewater website and has a design for everyone.

As always, all the patterns in this new release are hand-painted onto the iconic ceramics which adds to the quality of the products and makes them all that more special.

For autumn there are two specific collections in the new release that are particularly perfect for transitioning your home for the season ahead.

Blackberry collection

(Image credit: Emma Bridgewater)

The new 'Blackberry' collection celebrates the best of hedge rows and has new additions that will leave you wanting to host a refined and dignified afternoon tea.

The classic ceramics are decorated with handpainted berry patterns, which instantly conjure up the image of picking fruit from hedgerows to make comforting autumnal puddings.

With prices starting at £18, the new additions include mugs, teacups, plates and a stunning 3-mug teapot – ideal for having guests over. The teacup and saucer would look great next to your Cafecore coffee station.

Blackberry 1/2 Pint Mug Visit Site RRP: £25 | What better way to have your morning brew than out of a charming iconic 1/2 pint mug? It's completely dishwasher safe and is made from English Earthenware. Blackberry Chilly's Insulated Cup Visit Site RRP: £28 | If you're one for a morning jaunt or have a pooch that demands you venture outdoors this insulated cup is perfect for keeping caffeine nearby. It's part of the brand's partnership with Chilly's and it's ideal for any upcoming Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Blackberry Small Teacup & Saucer Visit Site RRP: £35 | You simply cannot have a tea party without some stunning teacups and saucers. These may look dainty but they hold a rather impressive amount of liquid with a capacity of 175ml.

Kitchen Garden

A painted plate from the new Kitchen Garden collection (Image credit: Emma Bridgewater)

The charming Kitchen Garden range highlights carrots and beets and peas and beans with each piece of pottery adorned with a fairytale-esque veggie pattern.

This range even has some lovely linens that will transform your kitchen on a budget, the Carrot & Beets Double Oven Glove is a bargain for £22.

You might want to quickly master how to organise your kitchen cupboards so you can add these veggie dishes to your space. We'd recommend using them to tablescape so you can enjoy the designs all day and not just at dinner time.

Peas & Beans 8 1/2 Inch Plate View at Emma Bridgewater RRP: £22 | This design gives farm-to-table a new meaning. It's completely dishwasher save and is made from English Earthenware meaning you can eat all the beans and peas in the world without your plate wearing. Carrots & Beets Soup Plate Visit Site RRP: £25 | There's nothing quite like getting home from an autumnal soggy day to a warming tasty bowl of soup. And what better dishware to eat it out of than this one that is decorated with all our favourite root veggies? Carrots & Beets Double Oven Glove Visit Site RRP: £22 | Adding a little character to your kitchen is as easy as choosing some fun oven gloves and tea towels. This double oven glove from Emma Bridgewater isn't just the most charming thing we've ever seen but it's 100% cotton and only £22.

After refreshing your kitchen with autumnal dinnerware and linens, why not give your home personality by refreshing your living room with some seasonal cushions and throws? Simply adding small pops of colour will immediately transform your space and breathe a new lease of life into it.