These new Emma Bridgewater designs have us dreaming of cosy autumnal evenings around the dinner table
Looking to refresh your dinnerware collection? Look no further than Emma Bridgewater's new seasonal range
It's time to get excited, the Emma Bridgewater autumn collection has dropped and it's full of heart-warming ceramics in time for a seasonal refresh.
While we all have our beloved kitchenware favourites, there's no denying the temptation of an autumnal Emma Bridgewater launch. Known for its timeless patterns, the brand is a nationwide favourite for high-quality ceramics and personalised gifting.
The charming new designs incorporate all the warmth and inviting nature of the autumn months. So if you're due a dishware replacement to up your autumn decor ideas or want to add to your ever-growing mug collection, here's what's on offer.
New in: Emma Bridgewater Autumn Collection
Whether you've started vegetable gardening for beginners or are more of an indoors-at-all-times person, this new release is available in stores and on the Emma Bridgewater website and has a design for everyone.
As always, all the patterns in this new release are hand-painted onto the iconic ceramics which adds to the quality of the products and makes them all that more special.
For autumn there are two specific collections in the new release that are particularly perfect for transitioning your home for the season ahead.
Blackberry collection
The new 'Blackberry' collection celebrates the best of hedge rows and has new additions that will leave you wanting to host a refined and dignified afternoon tea.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The classic ceramics are decorated with handpainted berry patterns, which instantly conjure up the image of picking fruit from hedgerows to make comforting autumnal puddings.
With prices starting at £18, the new additions include mugs, teacups, plates and a stunning 3-mug teapot – ideal for having guests over. The teacup and saucer would look great next to your Cafecore coffee station.
RRP: £25 | What better way to have your morning brew than out of a charming iconic 1/2 pint mug? It's completely dishwasher safe and is made from English Earthenware.
RRP: £28 | If you're one for a morning jaunt or have a pooch that demands you venture outdoors this insulated cup is perfect for keeping caffeine nearby. It's part of the brand's partnership with Chilly's and it's ideal for any upcoming Pumpkin Spice Lattes.
Kitchen Garden
The charming Kitchen Garden range highlights carrots and beets and peas and beans with each piece of pottery adorned with a fairytale-esque veggie pattern.
This range even has some lovely linens that will transform your kitchen on a budget, the Carrot & Beets Double Oven Glove is a bargain for £22.
You might want to quickly master how to organise your kitchen cupboards so you can add these veggie dishes to your space. We'd recommend using them to tablescape so you can enjoy the designs all day and not just at dinner time.
RRP: £22 | This design gives farm-to-table a new meaning. It's completely dishwasher save and is made from English Earthenware meaning you can eat all the beans and peas in the world without your plate wearing.
RRP: £25 | There's nothing quite like getting home from an autumnal soggy day to a warming tasty bowl of soup. And what better dishware to eat it out of than this one that is decorated with all our favourite root veggies?
After refreshing your kitchen with autumnal dinnerware and linens, why not give your home personality by refreshing your living room with some seasonal cushions and throws? Simply adding small pops of colour will immediately transform your space and breathe a new lease of life into it.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
A hair gloss can supercharge your strands' shine – but you need to know these 6 things before booking in
Everything to know about the shine-boosting, colour-enhancing power of hair glosses before you book a treatment
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
This is the £32 serum Eva Longoria used for her red carpet glow - and it has 48% off
Looking to boost hydration and plump fine lines and wrinkles? Eva Longoria uses this affordable serum to achieve her glowing complexion...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Where to place your coffee machine in the kitchen for maximum functionality
Stuck on where to place your favourite appliance? We consulted interior design experts to find out the countertop sweet spot
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to take cuttings from fuchsia plants according to horticultural experts
Follow five easy steps to take successful cuttings from your favourite fuchsia shrub
By Emily Smith Published
-
Should you deadhead Rhododendrons? Horticulture experts share their advice
If your rhododendron bush looks a little withered you might be tempted to give it a tidying chop, but is that the right thing to do?
By Emily Smith Published
-
Do you know your soil type? Garden experts explain the different types and what each means for your plants
Not knowing what your soil type is could be seriously affecting your plant's ability to grow to their full potential
By Emily Smith Published
-
Why are my hydrangeas turning brown? Plant experts share advice
If your hydrangeas are looking a little worse for wear then it could be one of these five common reasons
By Emily Smith Published
-
Kelly Hoppen reveals her foolproof trick for achieving perfect gallery wall placement every time
Struggling with your picture frame placement? Try this clever trick from the interior designer to save damaging walls with misjudged holes
By Emily Smith Published
-
Dunelm wants your old bedding, blankets, cushions and towels to tackle textile waste
You can now recycle your unwanted home textiles with Dunelm's new online 'Take Back' scheme, completely free of charge
By Emily Smith Published
-
5 of the best houseplants for homes with low light - from leafy palms to aromatic lilies
We've found the best houseplants for homes with low light, from leafy palms to aromatic lilies. Now there's no excuse not to have your own indoor garden
By Emily Smith Published