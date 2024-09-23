Cath Kidston's new lighting collection is here to inject a little whimsy into your home

When it comes to delicate heart-warming designs there's no other homeware brand that does it quite like Cath Kidston. Their newest collection, available at Next, is all about returning to their hand-painted patterned roots and the lighting is by far our favourite.

Even if you're not into the dopamine decor trend, no one on earth can deny that the intricate whimsy patterns Cath Kidston is renowned for aren't magic. After falling in love with their summer dishware sets, we jumped for joy when we heard that their new home collection at Next included a range of unique lighting.

So whether you're looking to transform your bedroom on a budget or simply need a little eclectic fun in your space, this collection will have something for you.

New in: Cath Kidston's lighting collection

The range exclusively sold on the NEXT website has seamlessly combined the iconic Cath Kidston heritage with a more modern-day aesthetic, creating the perfect look for the 2024 home.

So if you want to ignore the mainstream lighting trends and opt for a more cottage-core-looking space, this is the collection to shop from. With lamps, ceiling pendants and lightshades there really is something for every room in your house.

With prices starting at £48, you don't need to spend a fortune to add a pop of colour to your space. However, if you're looking to invest in a particularly special lamp, the cream-disty dog table lamp is a sought-after favourite.

A post shared by Cath Kidston (@cathkidston) A photo posted by on

The collection has been designed and painstakingly hand-painted by Cath Kidston's design team which is led by Head of Creative, Holly Marler.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She says, "Our new home collection was inspired by a world of curators and collectors, featuring hand-painted blooming florals signed off with a bow, alongside fearless cowgirls and charming china dogs."

"We wanted our home collection to reflect an artist's home, with beautiful pieces that feature hand-painted prints to form a crafted and charismatic world," Holly adds.

(Image credit: Cath Kidston)

Posting on their Instagram, the brand received hundreds of excited comments from users who were overjoyed with the new items.

One user says, "My favourite is the roses and bow print it's absolutely beautiful please hurry up and release everything as I'm decorating and need this ❤️"

Whilst you may prefer a more neutral palette in your home, experimenting with more quirky lighting pieces like this is an easy way of adding character without completely changing your room's colour palette. For example, the glass marble table lamp from the collection is just the right balance of sophistication and whimsy.

There's a reason using colours to create a happier home is so effective and it's something Cath Kidston can certainly help you with.

Shop our Cath Kidston lighting favourites

Cath Kidston Glass Marble Table Lamp View at Next RRP: £49 | Colourful doesn't always have to mean loud. This understated table lamp is the perfect addition to any minimal room that needs a touch of warmth. With the classic Canopy Stripe print and a refined gold base, the lamp strikes the balance between fun and timeless. Cath Kidston Scallop Spot Table Lamp View at Next RRP: £95 | Has your room got a cohesive colour palette? If so this table lamp will be the statement piece your blue space has been needing. With both florals and polka dots, you couldn't find a more vibrant lighting choice that will uplift a room and make you feel anything but blue. Cath Kidston Gathered Bows Roses Easyfit Shade View at Next RRP: £65 | Should you be looking to add some stunning yet quaint details to your room then this floral shade is utterly perfect. With its blue ribbons and dainty red roses, this is certain to light up your room in more ways than one.

With antique aesthetics being one of this year's biggest interior design trends, why not add some more vintage charm to your space? Lighting aside, there are some stunning wallpaper trends you can incorporate into your rooms to give them timeless character.