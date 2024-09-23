Cath Kidston's new lighting collection is here to inject a little whimsy into your home
Whether you prefer polka dots or candy stripes, home lighting has never been quite so fun
When it comes to delicate heart-warming designs there's no other homeware brand that does it quite like Cath Kidston. Their newest collection, available at Next, is all about returning to their hand-painted patterned roots and the lighting is by far our favourite.
Even if you're not into the dopamine decor trend, no one on earth can deny that the intricate whimsy patterns Cath Kidston is renowned for aren't magic. After falling in love with their summer dishware sets, we jumped for joy when we heard that their new home collection at Next included a range of unique lighting.
So whether you're looking to transform your bedroom on a budget or simply need a little eclectic fun in your space, this collection will have something for you.
New in: Cath Kidston's lighting collection
The range exclusively sold on the NEXT website has seamlessly combined the iconic Cath Kidston heritage with a more modern-day aesthetic, creating the perfect look for the 2024 home.
So if you want to ignore the mainstream lighting trends and opt for a more cottage-core-looking space, this is the collection to shop from. With lamps, ceiling pendants and lightshades there really is something for every room in your house.
With prices starting at £48, you don't need to spend a fortune to add a pop of colour to your space. However, if you're looking to invest in a particularly special lamp, the cream-disty dog table lamp is a sought-after favourite.
A post shared by Cath Kidston (@cathkidston)
A photo posted by on
The collection has been designed and painstakingly hand-painted by Cath Kidston's design team which is led by Head of Creative, Holly Marler.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She says, "Our new home collection was inspired by a world of curators and collectors, featuring hand-painted blooming florals signed off with a bow, alongside fearless cowgirls and charming china dogs."
"We wanted our home collection to reflect an artist's home, with beautiful pieces that feature hand-painted prints to form a crafted and charismatic world," Holly adds.
Posting on their Instagram, the brand received hundreds of excited comments from users who were overjoyed with the new items.
One user says, "My favourite is the roses and bow print it's absolutely beautiful please hurry up and release everything as I'm decorating and need this ❤️"
Whilst you may prefer a more neutral palette in your home, experimenting with more quirky lighting pieces like this is an easy way of adding character without completely changing your room's colour palette. For example, the glass marble table lamp from the collection is just the right balance of sophistication and whimsy.
There's a reason using colours to create a happier home is so effective and it's something Cath Kidston can certainly help you with.
Shop our Cath Kidston lighting favourites
RRP: £49 | Colourful doesn't always have to mean loud. This understated table lamp is the perfect addition to any minimal room that needs a touch of warmth. With the classic Canopy Stripe print and a refined gold base, the lamp strikes the balance between fun and timeless.
RRP: £95 | Has your room got a cohesive colour palette? If so this table lamp will be the statement piece your blue space has been needing. With both florals and polka dots, you couldn't find a more vibrant lighting choice that will uplift a room and make you feel anything but blue.
With antique aesthetics being one of this year's biggest interior design trends, why not add some more vintage charm to your space? Lighting aside, there are some stunning wallpaper trends you can incorporate into your rooms to give them timeless character.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle and home writing where she covers all things cleaning, interiors and homeowning.
-
-
Lisa Snowdon nails double denim in ultra-stylish wide leg jeans and quilted denim pullover
If you're wanting to hop on the double denim trend, this look should be your go-to!
By Molly Smith Published
-
This M&S tailored coat looks just like Kate Middleton’s go-to autumn style – and costs less than £70
Kate Middleton is a huge fan of neutral longline coats and getting her designer look is easy and affordable with this stunning M&S piece
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kelly Hoppen shares her 'halo effect' paint trick to make bedrooms feel cosier this season
Are you looking to make your room more relaxing and welcoming? Interior designer Kelly Hoppen shares her solution for creating a cosy sleep environment
By Emily Smith Published
-
These new Emma Bridgewater designs have us dreaming of cosy autumnal evenings around the dinner table
Looking to refresh your dinnerware collection ahead of the autumn months? Look no further than Emma Bridgewaters new whimsical collection
By Emily Smith Published
-
Where to place your coffee machine in the kitchen for maximum functionality
Stuck on where to place your favourite appliance? We consulted interior design experts to find out the countertop sweet spot
By Emily Smith Published
-
How to take cuttings from fuchsia plants according to horticultural experts
Follow five easy steps to take successful cuttings from your favourite fuchsia shrub
By Emily Smith Published
-
Should you deadhead Rhododendrons? Horticulture experts share their advice
If your rhododendron bush looks a little withered you might be tempted to give it a tidying chop, but is that the right thing to do?
By Emily Smith Published
-
Do you know your soil type? Garden experts explain the different types and what each means for your plants
Not knowing what your soil type is could be seriously affecting your plant's ability to grow to their full potential
By Emily Smith Published
-
Why are my hydrangeas turning brown? Plant experts share advice
If your hydrangeas are looking a little worse for wear then it could be one of these five common reasons
By Emily Smith Published
-
Kelly Hoppen reveals her foolproof trick for achieving perfect gallery wall placement every time
Struggling with your picture frame placement? Try this clever trick from the interior designer to save damaging walls with misjudged holes
By Emily Smith Published