Carole Middleton's creamy tiles in farmhouse-core kitchen seen in rare glimpse shared by James Middleton

Carole Middleton's farmhouse-core kitchen might be one of our favourite spaces yet as she gives a brief glimpse into home

Carole Middleton's farmhouse-core kitchen might be our favourite new interior design look that we want to replicate.

When it comes to kitchen trends, there are various styles that go in an out of fashion. However, Carole and Michael Middleton's farmhouse-style space is one that can never truly go out of style, evoking a homely warmth that provides a cosy countryside feel . Picking up on some of the major interior colour trends of 2024, Kate Middleton's parents combined warm cream tiling with other neutral shades on the walls to make a cohesive style that seems clean but rustic.

A rare glimpse of the Middleton's kitchen was revealed in a video posted by James Middleton's dog food brand Ella & Co. The video was published back in August 2020 when James and his now-wife, Alizee Thevenet, were spending lockdown at Carole and Michael Middleton's home, Bucklebury Manor. In the video, James was joined by his black spaniel Ella as he spoke about apples and how beneficial they can be for dogs and humans.

The cottagey feel of the kitchen is enhanced by the various items that were visible in the background of the video. The wicker basket, colourful pottery, chicken-shaped egg timer, and stove-top black kettle provide an instant touch of rustic styling. 

The Bucklebury Manor kitchen also appears to feature a timeless aga cooker, while the cream-toned tiles are decorated with farm animals, such as chickens and cows, embossed into them. 

If Carole Middleton's farmhouse-core kitchen isn't perfectly your style there are many other celebrity kitchens to be inspired by. Eva Mendes' painted sunshine yellow kitchen cabinets are 'divisive' but nail this 'confident colour'. Similarly, Jamie Lee Curtis's white kitchen with black and chrome accents also shows how to nail the clean aesthetic without looking clinical.

