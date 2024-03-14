Jamie Lee Curtis's white kitchen with black and chrome accents shows how to nail the clean aesthetic without looking clinical

Jamie Lee Curtis's white kitchen has just given us incredible home inspiration as she shares sneak peeks into her aesthetically pleasing kitchen space.

When it comes to the major kitchen trends of 2024, we have recently been inspired by bold spaces such as Eva Longoria's mocha kitchen and Eva Mendes' painted sunshine yellow kitchen cabinets which are 'divisive' but nail 'confident colour', according to home experts. But what about a bright white kitchen? We think we may have just found our favourite new home inspiration as we take a peek at Jamie Lee Curtis's white kitchen...

Posting sneak peeks at her kitchen on social media, Jamie Lee has highlighted on her Instagram that a white kitchen doesn't need to look clinical. Her home features chrome appliances and white marble countertops with delicate black marbling to create a cohesive feel connecting the kitchen island to the rest of the kitchen space.

The chrome handles of the cabinets also match the silver-coloured oven and create a designed and organised feel to the space.

Although the space is bright white and could feel overly cold, her home is decorated with fun pieces and artwork that show her personality and add life to this space.

The star's kitchen also has a lived-in feel that shows that this isn't simply a show kitchen but is a welcoming space for cooking and hosting.

Pieces such as a large pottery bowl in the centre of the island show that eclectic pieces can still have a place in such a cohesive space. Her mismatched items add personality to the kitchen and create a needed contrast to the pristine fittings.

While white worked incredibly well in this kitchen space, cabinets of various colours are on trend right now, which is ideal for those who are concerned about how dirt and other wear and tear will affect a bright white kitchen theme.

If colour isn't a priority, natural woods are also popular and still exude the same luxurious style, whatever the type of wood. For example, Jennifer Aniston's unpainted kitchen cabinets nail a natural Nordic look that is not only on trend for 2024, but also a traditional style that won't date your kitchen.