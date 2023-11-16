Don't miss Aldi's air fryer: the sell-out appliance is back in stock today

Aldi's affordable air fryer is back due to high demand – just in time for Christmas! The sellout Aldi air fryer is back in stock from today at stores nationwide for just £49.99.

The best air fryers sell like hot cakes, and for good reason – offering a convenient and healthier way to cook your favourite foods, while still producing delicious results. It's, therefore, no wonder Aldi's Dual Basket Air Fryer sold out in record time when it last hit the middle aisle because of the hugely affordable price tag.

Air frying is the cooking phenomenon of the decade that has changed the way we meal prep, and because using an air fryer is easy it's a trend everyone can embrace. Especially when Aldi can save you hundreds on buying a model for your kitchen (as can the latest Black Friday air fryer deals).

The Aldi air fryer is back

(Image credit: Aldi)

Equipped with a digital touch screen, 60-minute timer, 5 pre-set cooking programs, two baskets to cook two different food types simultaneously and adjustable temperature controls as well as cool touch handles, this multi-tasking cooker is a must-have for kitchens. It's especially good for those looking to reap the benefits of cooking with an air fryer but without overspending on a budget to do so.

Aldi's sought-after appliance is sadly not available to buy online, it is only available to buy in stores. It's also worth noting that the 'Every Ways' Aldi pan, which some would say rivals the famous Our Place Always Pan, is also available in stores today. This week is a great opportunity to stock up on kitchen essentials while in the middle aisle.

If you don't manage to get down to a store near you today, or if stocks have sadly sold out when you do arrive fear not because our shopping expert Millie Fender knows everything you need to know about buying an air fryer, and she has spotted an unbeatable price on one of her favourite models. Millie feels will more than compensate for missing out on Aldi's air fryer - and it's currently it is 99p cheaper than Aldi...

Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2in1 Air Fryer and Grill, was £99.99 , now £49 at Amazon This Tefal 1,550W model may only have one basket but it offers a 4.2 litre capacity to ensure you can cook hearty portions. It also boasts 8 cooking programs.

"I've tested upwards of 50 air fryers, and of all the early Black Friday air fryer deals I'm seeing so far, the Tefal Easy Fry Classic 2in1 Air Fryer and Grill offers by far the best value for money. The RRP is £99.99, so a sub-£50 price tag is too good to miss. When I tested it, I enjoyed the manual timer dial. It's reminiscent of a classic kitchen timer and easier to toggle than digital models. You can also go up to 200°C, and the preheat time was impressively low given the generous 4.2-litre capacity."

Millie Fender Head of Ecommerce Millie Fender is Head of E-commerce at Woman&Home and was formerly Head of Reviews across several of Future Plc's leading home titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.

Alongside the Aldi Dual Basket Air Fryer shoppers can also complete their air fryer set with Aldi’s Air Fryer Accessories for just £1.49. Choosing from egg bite, loaf and round-shaped tins, as well as the rectangular, square and round silicone liners – all must-haves to make cleaning an air fryer easier, resulting in far less washing up over the Christmas festivities.

Budding chefs who want to get their hands on either of Aldi's affordable cooking buys, be it the air fryer or the 'Every Ways Pan' best be quick because at those prices neither will stick around for long and once once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Trust us, as we're speaking from experience from trying to get hold of previous Specialbuys, namely Aldi's scented candles that rivalled Diptyque's best-selling candles and I personally waited in an online queue of 250 shoppers to get the West Elm lookalike coffee table (which I did get and absolutely adore). It's worth it.