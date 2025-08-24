5 things I'm doing to update my bedroom for autumn, as advised by interior stylists

Summer has been good to us this year, but I know I can't be the only one who is already thinking about autumn cosiness and hibernating at home.

Darkness has been creeping in a little bit earlier every night, so it's only natural that we'd want to make our homes feel a little cosier – and the bedroom is the perfect place to start.

Fortunately, there are plenty of easy ways to update your bedroom for autumn without spending a fortune or committing to a full makeover. From inspiring bedroom trends to making simple swaps with colour, texture and lighting, small seasonal changes can have a big impact.

Just like updating a bedroom for spring, these changes are the perfect way to embrace all the new season has to offer. So, in the spirit of all things autumn, I reached out to interior stylists for their advice on making the transition.

From decluttering motivation to tips on how to arrange a bedroom to make it feel more cosy, here are five easy ways to update your bedroom for autumn.

1. Declutter and organise

(Image credit: Future | Brent Darby)

When it comes to preparing for autumn, decluttering a bedroom should be top of your list. A chaotic sleeping space never helps anybody, and it'll be much harder to make your bedroom feel like a cosy respite if it's full of clutter.

I'm a big believer that decluttering makes the biggest difference to how a home feels - I even put it ahead of bringing in cute decor pieces each season (which is one of my favourite things in life).

"Autumn’s a slower, cosier season where we spend more time indoors," says Sophia Lorimer, sustainable stylist and founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe. "Clearing the clutter makes your bedroom somewhere you want to retreat to at the end of a busy day, and it’s amazing how much calmer your mind feels when your space isn’t filled with stuff."

If this is a job you tend to put off, there are loads of helpful decluttering methods to try. One of my favourites is the one-touch tidying rule - it's the speediest way to refresh a space.

2. Adjust the lighting

(Image credit: Future | Polly Eltes)

Bedroom lighting is important year-round to help prepare our bodies for a better night's sleep. But it's even more key as we move into the darker months, where we naturally crave warmer, softer layered lighting options.

"Always start by softening the lighting in the bedroom," advises Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS. "Use warm bulbs and shaded bedside lamps to create a low, even glow that flatters colour and texture."

A stark overhead light is one of the worst lighting mistakes you can commit in the bedroom, as it will immediately make you less relaxed when it's on. I'm a big fan of cordless, dimmable lamps instead – they're ideal for creating a soft ambience that instantly makes a bedroom feel cosy.

3. Lean in to warm colours

(Image credit: KWS Graphenstone Gelato Sole Bianca Italia)

Autumn is the perfect opportunity to bring warming hues into the bedroom. You don't have to switch out your bedroom paint colours entirely - just a few subtle swaps can be enough to embrace autumn's warming colour palette.

"Think russet oranges, plum purples, and earthy greens, all of which bring warmth and richness to the space," says Emma Anthony, head of design and development for textiles at Dunelm.

Now's the ideal time to swap out things that lend themselves more to the spring and summer seasons, such as light, breezy neutrals. Introducing more grounded tones will help shift the atmosphere into the new season.

"A couple of well-chosen updates, like a darker lampshade, patterned cushion, or a thicker rug, can rebalance the palette and make the space feel seasonally anchored," Julian from BHS suggests.

4. Layer in more textures

(Image credit: Future | Dan Duchars)

When it comes to easy ways to update your bedroom for autumn, it can be as simple as layering a throw and a cushion on top of the bed. This instantly makes the space feel more inviting, which is especially important during the colder months.

"Layering in cosy textures like silky-soft chenilles and chunky woven wools will add depth and tactile comfort to the bedroom," Emma from Dunelm advises. "You can also look beyond the bed to complete the transformation. Heavier curtains, for example, help retain warmth while softening the overall aesthetic."

If you are bringing in heavier textiles, just ensure you have somewhere to store them during the warmer months. Forgetting to think ahead is a common small bedroom storage mistake that becomes a nuisance down the line.

5. Add fun autumnal touches

(Image credit: Future | Jon Day Photography)

Of course, embracing autumn in the bedroom will look different for everyone, and while the above suggestions are pretty universal, there is room to have fun here. One of my favourite things ever is going looking at autumn home decor in the shops, and while I've got better at practising self-restraint in recent years (I simply do not need another woven pumpkin), it can still be nice to treat yourself to something seasonal.

Candles are always a safe bet for the bedroom, whether you prefer flameless candles or luxury options from the likes of Diptyque and Jo Malone. Aside from filling the space with a warming scent, they'll help add to the ambient lighting too.

My top tip when it comes to easy ways to update your bedroom for autumn is to make the space feel warm, cosy, and welcoming, in whatever way that feels right for you. If you like pumpkin decorations and 'Hello Fall' signs, then by all means - go for it! Your bedroom should make you smile every time you walk through the door.

FAQs

How to make a bedroom feel cosier?

Making a home feel cosy is essential prep for autumn. And the bedroom is perhaps the most important of all – it's where we go to relax after a long day, after all.

“We believe that the secret to a truly cosy atmosphere lies in lighting, especially when it’s used thoughtfully to envelop a space in a warm, welcoming glow," David and Sarah Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross, comment. "Always avoid harsh overhead lighting in the bedroom. Instead, create layers of light by opting for portable lamps with adjustable light settings."

Placing a few dimly lit lamps across different heights in the bedroom will create a layered, welcoming feel. Beyond that, incorporating warming textures will make the world of difference. I love layering a chunky-knit throw on top of my bed, along with a couple of patterned cushions. They make my bed look even more inviting than usual.