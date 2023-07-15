The bedroom layout mistake to avoid, especially if you're in a relationship

Our bedrooms are supposed to be a relaxing oasis, but there is one unsuspecting interior layout mistake that may be giving your space bad energy.

After discovering the chic dining room trend to avoid earlier this week, we were even more surprised by the common bedroom design choice that may be causing us restless nights.

Of all the interior design trends we've happily jumped on board with over the years, this one seemed the tamest and most trustworthy. However, if you're looking to create a stress-free home this Feng Shui faux pas might just be the cause of your bad bedroom energy.

When examining the worst culprits for bad Feng shui, the experts at Online Bedrooms, revealed that putting a mirror across from your bed is a major cause of energy imbalance.

Founder Nic Shacklock warned us against this trend, revealing, "You don’t want to place a mirror directly opposite your bed, this is believed to bring infidelity into a relationship."

According to the ancient practice of Feng Shui, a mirror facing the bed can create a sense of intrusion into your personal space. Avoiding this placement can allow you to maintain your sense of privacy and preserve your personal space, which gives you a stronger sense of intimacy and tranquility in the bedroom.

Nic also warns that mirrors with disruptive patterns or distorted reflections should be avoided at all costs as they don't allow you to see yourself whole. These types of mirrors are thought to bring negative energy because they alter your reflection, thus producing an unnatural image which some Feng Shui consultants believe is spiritually harmful.

Where should you put a mirror in your bedroom?

When deciding how to arrange your bedroom, furniture placement is not only important for aesthetic reasons but also for more spiritual ones too. Feng Shui consultant Suzanna Roynon was quick to stress the importance of good Feng Shui in the bedroom when we chatted with her last year.

"There are many benefits to bringing Feng Shui into the bedroom," she told woman&home's Homes Editor, Tamara Kelly. "Insomnia, unhappy relationships, insecurity, poor health, nightmares, and other challenging situations can all be improved upon by using Feng Shui and simple Interiors Therapy to make the bedroom a haven for rest, romance, and relaxation."

Although mirrors can be a helpful tool when it comes to how to make a small bedroom look bigger, certain placements may cause more harm than good.

So if you're looking to hang a mirror without any risks, Nic suggests hanging it along the side of the bed reflecting a wall. This placement comes with minimal risk of negative energy being amplified as there are little-to-no objects being reflected in the glass. A neutral positioning like this is the safest choice for a balanced and happy space.

Is it bad Feng Shui to have a mirror in your bedroom?

Whether you're trying out the new Japandi interior trend or working out how to do the maximalism trend without looking like a hoarder, mirrors are a key piece of furniture for most bedrooms for aesthetic and functional reasons. But should they be avoided if you're following Feng Shui principles?

Luckily, having mirrors in our bedrooms is generally okay when it comes to Feng Shui. As long as you don't hang it opposite your bed, you can order that mirror for your new Japandi bedroom with confidence.