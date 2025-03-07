Dr Amir Khan issues important advice to hay fever sufferers as the weather turns

Dr Amir Khan offered some very helpful advice to hay fever sufferers as the sunshine looks set to stay put in many parts of the UK this month.

If you suffer in allergy season, it can be difficult to know when to start taking medications like antihistamines and using nasal sprays, or when to start preparing natural hay fever remedies for the rising pollen count. Symptoms like sore throats and runny noses can be unpleasant at the best of times, but if you're caught unprepared, they can be a real hassle in daily life.

Luckily, Dr Amir Khan offered some helpful advice during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine when he told host Christine Lampard when to take hay fever medication this year.

"If you do suffer with hay fever in the summertime, now is the time to start taking your antihistamine. Don't wait till your immune system ramps up. It's much harder to bring it down," he says. "Start it now, stop that ramp up, take it regularly."

The NHS recommends taking an antihistamine every day throughout hay fever season as pollen levels vary daily but early morning and early evening are often the peak times.

The doctor also pointed out that experiencing symptoms this time of year is very normal - but may be down to other causes. Namely, an allergic reaction known as 'winter hay fever' and sinus reflux.

There are some trees which start releasing pollen as early in the year as January and February, making winter hay fever a very real issue for many. While low temperatures mean we’re still spending a lot of time inside, Allergy UK says trees such as hazel, alder and willow may all trigger reactions when you’re out for a walk in your local park during winter and early spring.

Dr Amir Khan said he often sees patients who tell him they’ve “had a cold for three months” when they’re suffering from winter hayfever. “Instead of [reacting] to pollen, they’re allergic to things like house dust mites, mould, that kind of thing that’s around the house. And so they get the symptoms of what feels like a cold but it’s slightly different. The mucus is clear rather than this pale green or yellow colour. They may still get sinus pain, they may still get a runny nose, that tickly cough because the mucus drips back, but it’s actually winter hayfever,” Dr Khan explains.

Winter hayfever can be treated in the same way as spring and summer hayfever, the NHS says, by using antihistamines and nasal sprays. You should also make sure you keep your house clean by getting rid of dust with a damp cloth, vacuuming regularly and keeping your home dry and well-ventilated.

The doctor also says the symptoms may be caused by another "really common" condition called silent reflux. "It's when acid manages to get all the way up to your throat and irritate your airways and your mucous membranes." As it could be one of the causes of heartburn, you might expect sinus reflux to mirror acid reflux symptoms, but Dr Khan says it's not the case - symptoms mirror that of hay fever.

If you're experiencing the problem, Dr Khan says speak to your doctor to work out which one you're dealing with: "Let us do some detective work as your doctors and we can figure that out."

Other ways to limit hay fever symptoms

Keeping windows and doors closed to avoid pollen entering

Choose low-allergen plants for your garden

Have a shower or bath before bed to prevent transferring onto your bed linen

Wear wraparound sunglasses to keep pollen out of your eyes

Put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

Speak to a pharmacist about the best antihistamines for you as some can make you drowsy. If your symptoms are very severe, you should speak to your GP who may be able to recommend alternative treatment options.