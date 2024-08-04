What causes heartburn? Experts reveal 8 triggers for this common complaint

Wondering what causes heartburn? While we often put this unpleasant feeling down to a big meal or stress, there are actually several possible causes, with one in four adults regularly experiencing heartburn.

If you have never had it before, heartburn is a burning sensation in the chest, which can travel up to the throat as acid reflux, sometimes leaving a sour taste in your mouth. It happens when the valve at the top of your stomach, called the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), isn’t working as it should to keep the acid within your stomach.

If you’ve ever been pregnant, you may be familiar with heartburn because it affects many women in their second and third trimesters. In this case, it can be caused by fluctuations in your progesterone and oestrogen levels and your baby pressing against your stomach. This is often what causes bloating too.

But, as women age, heartburn can be caused by several factors, including menopause and changes to your digestive system. "It could be something you're eating, drinking, or doing that makes the symptoms worse, so it's best to find out what the cause of the heartburn symptoms is to try and stop it happening," says Dr Hana Patel, an NHS GP. Here, woman&home speaks to the experts - including doctors and nutritional therapists - to reveal what causes heartburn in women and how to stop it as fast as possible.

What causes heartburn in women?

1. Food and drink

Everyone’s digestive system is different but some foods and drinks can lead to heartburn after a meal. In fact, diet is what causes heartburn for most people - just in the same way that some foods cause bloating. "Coffee, tomatoes, alcohol, chocolate, and fatty or spicy foods can all lead to acid reflux," says Dr Patel. Fatty foods stay in the stomach longer before digestion, increasing the chance of reflux. They also help release cholecystokinin, a hormone that causes the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES) to relax, meaning acid is regurgitated.

Another hormone that causes this part of the digestive system to relax is serotonin, which can be triggered for release by certain foods like chocolate, which is why some people report heartburn after only eating a small amount.

Dr Hana Patel Social Links Navigation GP Dr Hana Patel is a versatile and experienced general practitioner in family medicine and life and mental health coach in the Southeast London area. She specialises in well-man and male fertility checks, menopause, paediatric checks, over 50's health checks for men and women, and memory health checks. In addition to her practice in family medicine, Dr Patel currently practises as an mental health and life coach, and offers qualified and regulated coaching supervision.

2. Excessive weight

In some cases, heartburn can be caused by excess weight. Fat around the middle puts pressure on the stomach and causes acidic fluid to travel up your food pipe.

As a study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology says: "Obesity may increase intra-abdominal pressure, impair gastric emptying, decrease lower oesophagal sphincter (LES) pressure and possibly increase transient LES relaxation, all of which could lead to increased oesophageal acid exposure.”

3. Smoking

We don't need to be told twice that smoking is harmful to us - but did you know it's what causes heartburn (as well as other negative health conditions) for many people?

The chemicals inhaled with smoking create more acid in the stomach, which causes the LES to relax, which in turn causes indigestion and heartburn. Saliva helps neutralise stomach acid normally but smoking also prevents proper saliva production.

Secondhand smoke can also lead to heartburn as you're still breathing in the same chemicals, though to a lesser degree.

4. Stress and anxiety

We know there's a strong link between our brain and digestive system - known as the gut-brain axis. Those who struggle to maintain a balanced diet are more susceptible to stress, as the amino acids in food help create many of the body's hormones and neurotransmitters. When these are in short supply, it can disrupt the body's nervous system and, in turn, slow the digestive system down, causing issues like heartburn.

Stress and heartburn is a chicken and egg situation: having regular acid reflux is stressful, disrupting sleep and daily life, but stress and having high cortisol levels can also cause acid reflux.

"I commonly see patients suffering from heartburn when they may be more anxious or stressed than normal," says Dr Patel.

5. Hormone fluctuations

Changes in hormone levels can lead to heartburn for some, especially those going through the symptoms of perimenopause. As a study led by researchers at the University of Long Island found that of 497 women, 42% of those who were perimenopausal and 47% of those postmenopausal experienced heartburn.

While unpleasant, it is normal, says Dr Claire Phipps, GP and advanced menopause specialist at London Gynaecology. "Fluctuating levels of oestrogen can change the amount of acid in the stomach but can also lead to loss of tone to the ‘valve’ at the bottom of the oesophagus, which prevents stomach acid from backflow. Menopause can also slow digestion, causing food to remain in the stomach for longer which can increase the risk of reflux."

Dr Claire Phipps Social Links Navigation GP Dr Claire Phipps is an esteemed GP and advanced menopause specialist at London Gynaecology. She has recently been elected onto the British Menopause Society Medical Advisory Council, the professional body of the British Menopause Society (BMS).

6. Medicine side effects

Some medications will have side effects that cause heartburn, such as "anti-inflammatory painkillers, including Ibuprofen" says Dr Patel, especially if you take them often or over a long period.

If this is the issue, she suggests stopping taking the tablets and speaking to a doctor as soon as possible to figure out the root of the issue and suitable alternatives.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Stomach ulcers

Heartburn and acid reflux can be caused by a stomach ulcer - a sore that develops on your stomach lining. Often, bacterial infections or long-standing use of Ibuprofen or Aspirin cause these.

8. Hernia

"A hiatus hernia is where part of the stomach pushes through the diaphragm, and this can contribute to heartburn," says women’s health GP Dr Alisha Esmail. It can be what causes heartburn but it's less common than dietary triggers, for example.

These can be common in people over 50 and occur when part of the stomach pushes through your diaphragm and up towards your chest. Medicines and lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, can usually ease the symptoms of a hiatus hernia but in some cases, surgery may be required.

Dr Alisha Esmail Social Links Navigation GP Dr. Alisha Esmail graduated with a Distinction in Medicine and Surgery from Imperial College London in 2016, having also completed an intercalated Bachelor’s degree in Reproductive Sciences (2014). She works in General Practice and has specialised in Women’s Health, for which she holds both a postgraduate Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (2021) and a Diploma in Sexual and Reproductive Health (2023).

What cures heartburn fastest?

Over-the-counter medicines: Over-the-counter antacid medicines such as Gaviscon or Rennie can be taken after meals and before bed. They create a protective layer over your stomach acid so it can’t rise through your food pipe. Gaviscon can be taken in tablet or liquid form and should start to work quickly and will last for around 4 hours. You can take it up to 4 times a day but might experience side effects like wind and bloating.

Over-the-counter antacid medicines such as Gaviscon or Rennie can be taken after meals and before bed. They create a protective layer over your stomach acid so it can’t rise through your food pipe. Gaviscon can be taken in tablet or liquid form and should start to work quickly and will last for around 4 hours. You can take it up to 4 times a day but might experience side effects like wind and bloating. Chew gum: Proper saliva production can keep your stomach acid where it belongs and chewing gum helps to create more saliva acid, so this can be a useful short-term solution.

Proper saliva production can keep your stomach acid where it belongs and chewing gum helps to create more saliva acid, so this can be a useful short-term solution. Elevate your head: Dr Esmail also suggests elevating the head of your bed by 6-8 inches (15-20cm) to maintain gravity and prevent nighttime symptoms.

Dr Esmail also suggests elevating the head of your bed by 6-8 inches (15-20cm) to maintain gravity and prevent nighttime symptoms. Sit up straighter: It might sound like a small thing but 'poor' posture - sitting slouched in your chair for hours at a time as many of us are - can be one of the causes of heartburn. Sitting up straighter can alleviate pressure on the stomach, which may be pushing acid into the oesophagus.

It might sound like a small thing but 'poor' posture - sitting slouched in your chair for hours at a time as many of us are - can be one of the causes of heartburn. Sitting up straighter can alleviate pressure on the stomach, which may be pushing acid into the oesophagus. Eat smaller meals: If you are eating large meals before bed then perhaps switch to eating earlier and smaller portions in the evenings. Dr Patel says: “I advise patients do not eat within 3 or 4 hours before bed as this can aggravate symptoms.”

If you are eating large meals before bed then perhaps switch to eating earlier and smaller portions in the evenings. Dr Patel says: “I advise patients do not eat within 3 or 4 hours before bed as this can aggravate symptoms.” Prescribed medicines: Long-term acid reflux can cause damage to your oesophagus which is why doctors may recommend you take a medicine called a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), for example omeprazole. It is available on prescription or you can buy 20mg tablets from pharmacies and supermarkets and it comes in tablet, liquid or capsule form.

What's the difference between heartburn and acid reflux?

The terms 'heartburn' and 'acid reflux' are used interchangeably - but they are actually slightly different things. Acid reflux is the action - the stomach contents rising back into the oesophagus - while heartburn is the feeling of this happening - the burning, painful, uncomfortable sensation after meals or when you're lying down.

If you're experiencing heartburn caused by acid reflux, you may also have bad breath, a hoarse voice, feel bloated or nauseous, or you might also have hiccups.

When to worry about heartburn

It's time to visit the doctor if you have heartburn that regularly or severely interferes with your daily life, or regularly experience heartburn. If you’ve been prescribed medication for your heartburn but you’re not seeing an improvement in the symptoms, you also might need to be referred to a specialist for further investigation.

A consultant may suggest a gastroscopy - when a thin tube containing a camera is passed down your throat to your stomach. While unpleasant, it's used to figure out if there's anything more serious going on.

The NHS says other tests could be carried out to check for bacteria, such as helicobacter pylori, which can stick to your stomach cells and cause more acid to be produced. This can be treated with prescribed medications, such as antibiotics. In more serious cases, some people may need surgery on the stomach or oesophagus to prevent reflux and repair damage done by the acid.

If you have heartburn but you’re also finding that food gets stuck in your throat, you’re frequently vomiting, or are losing weight for no reason, speak to your doctor urgently.