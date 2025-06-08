Dr Amir Khan reveals 5 tricks to prevent car sickness, perfect for long drives and ferry trips this summer

If you're planning a family trip away, whether that's a ferry trip over to France or a holiday in the UK that requires a lot of driving, you've likely wondered how to prevent car sickness for yourself or someone else.

Around 1 in 3 people are "highly susceptible" to motion sickness (also known as car sickness or travel sickness), and 8 in 10 are likely to experience it at some point, for reasons from menopause to lifestyle choices.

As well as being unpleasant, "it can take the joy out of travelling for you and your companions", says Dr Amir Khan, GP and frequent guest on This Morning and Lorraine. We've asked the doctor to share his insights on the condition for a better summer holiday.

How to prevent car sickness

First things first, sort out your surroundings. "If you are in a car or bus, aim for the passenger or window seat, so you can see the horizon clearly. Also, always choose a forward-facing seat," he says.

If you're not in a car, but on a boat, try to sit in the middle, as this will be the least bumpy.

Still feel sick? "Try and get some fresh air," the doctor says. "That might be rolling down your window or switching on the air vent to blow cool air onto you.

"Put down any book, tablet, or phone you're looking at, and instead focus on an object on the horizon. This can improve symptoms by giving your brain a point of reference to work from. It will then be able to decipher the other messages coming from your senses in a more ordered way," he says.

While there's no official 'cure' for car sickness, ginger or peppermint tea can help reduce feelings of nausea as some of the best foods for when you're feeling sick.

"If you can, lie back and close your eyes," he says. "Again, this helps reduce your senses from sending mixed messages back to your brain."

And if none of this works, the doctor says there are medications you can take with you on your trip. "These include antihistamines and/or antisickness medication."

Antihistimines, traditionally used to help prevent hay fever, block a chemical that impacts the nervous and digestive system called histamine, which can play a role in feelings of nausea.

Why am I getting car sick so easily?

Car sickness is traditionally something that happens when you're sitting still in a moving vehicle. "It happens because the eyes, inner ears, and body send conflicting messages to the brain, which can't process them properly. This leads to the usual symptoms of nausea and vomiting, but it can also cause dizziness, sweats, and headaches," says Dr Khan.

While not much research has been done on what makes one person more likely to experience car sickness than another, or how to prevent car sickness totally, some factors have been linked to susceptibility. These include: