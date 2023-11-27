7 things you need to know before buying an electric toothbrush

It's no secret that a pick of the best electric toothbrushes can help you revitalise your oral health and restore your hygiene back to top-notch. With an oscillating head and useful app-like functions in newer devices, you can get the clean you need in just two minutes.

What is also clear is that an electric toothbrush is a better option than a manual one for most people, says Dr Uchenna Okoye, dentist, entrepreneur, founder and clinical director of the London Smiling Clinics. "Manual brushing is a really difficult skill, so anything that can make that easier and more efficient makes me happy, and this is where the electric toothbrush comes in. It's more efficient, easier to use, and does the job better." With recent developments in technology offering every feature under the sun though, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth the spend and which are not.

I'm something of an electric toothbrush devotee myself, having kept up to date with the latest models of electric toothbrushes - and particularly the best Oral-B electric toothbrushes - over the years. In that time, I've learnt the hard way that not all electric toothbrushes are made equal. So, to help you avoid the mistakes many people make when choosing a brush out of the hundreds on sale, I've collected a list of the main features to look out for - and the ones to avoid.

What you need to know before buying an electric toothbrush

1. The timer and pressure sensors are the most important features

When it comes to choosing an electric toothbrush, no matter your budget or other priorities, your pick should have two features: a timer and a pressure sensor.

Per recommendations by the NHS and American Dental Association, the most important element of a brushing routine for long-term oral health is the length of time spent brushing. But, according to a study by the Academic Centre for Dentistry in Amsterdam, many of us drastically overestimate how long we spend brushing our teeth. In some cases, by as much as one minute. Having an electric toothbrush with a timer can prevent this from happening, as you'll clearly be able to see the time you have left to go.

The pressure sensor is also important because, contrary to popular belief, brushing too vigorously can damage your tooth enamel and gums, says dentist Dr Elham Kordrostami. "It's best to use a soft or medium toothbrush and brush gently. Zealous brushing can wear down the enamel, leading to yellow teeth in the long run and increased sensitivity of your teeth. It can also cause gum recession."

2. Expensive doesn't always mean better

I love my Oral-B iO 6 electric toothbrush. As well as looking sleek and low-key on my bathroom counter, it offers a great range of settings from daily brush to whitening and gum care, with a timer that counts down on the small screen as you brush, and a pressure sensor that lights up in green, white, or red around the head. However, when not on sale as it is now, it can cost up to £300.

Luckily, if that's not in your budget, you don't need to spend more than £100 to get a great electric toothbrush. Unlike the best whitening toothpastes, you don't need to invest to get similar results to the top brands.

For example, the Oral-B Pro 1 Electric toothbrush costs in the region of £50 at full price, but it has some similar features to the premium iO6 model, including a pressure sensor, a timer (not on a screen but rather a countdown via vibration feedback), and an oscillating head to reach all the nooks and crannies between your teeth.

3. It's cheaper to buy two sometimes

If you live with a partner or your children and you're looking to buy a new electric toothbrush, it's worth checking out the deals on Duo Packs from the likes of Oral-B and Phillips.

Often, you'll find you can get an immediate discount by buying two brushes in one pack instead of two individual brushes. These packs can sometimes come with a useful stand or storage accessories, making it easy to keep your toothbrushes clean and dry between uses.

4. Don't assume you know how to use an electric toothbrush

It's fair to say that electric toothbrushes do most of the work when it comes to brushing your teeth - at least that's what many people think. Many of us though need to learn how to brush our teeth properly, to help make the most of the electric toothbrush. It's not just a case of moving the brush round your teeth and hoping for the best.

To get the best results, the NHS suggests brushing the inside surfaces of the teeth (which face into your mouth), then the outside surfaces (facing outside of your mouth), not forgetting to reach to the chewing teeth at the back of the mouth.

5. Battery life can vary a lot

The key to making sure you use an electric toothbrush twice a day every single day is making sure it's fully charged. Otherwise, you've got a brush that does exactly the same thing as a manual - but you've spent triple the amount on it. So, it's essential that your pick of electric toothbrushes has a good battery life and is easy to charge.

Dr Okoye agrees. "Don't buy one that you put a battery inside. That's just for kids. You need one that you charge properly," she says.

6. You'll need to invest in more than just the toothbrush

It's important to consider your budget when buying an electric toothbrush as it's not a one-and-done purchase. Aside from buying your pick of the best toothpaste and depending on how often you brush your teeth, you'll need other accessories - like replacement heads.

"Actual brushes can last up to five years but I would suggest changing the brush heads every two to three months," says Dr Okoye. So, before you choose your pick of electric toothbrushes, make sure you can manage the upkeep of the device with a rotation of heads.

7. An electric toothbrush isn't the answer to everything

Even if you get the most advanced electric toothbrush out there, it's not going to be the catch-all solution to maintaining your oral hygiene. There are other elements, such as knowing how to floss your teeth and regular dentist appointments, that still need to be maintained, says dentist Dr Kordrostami.

"Brushing alone cannot effectively remove all the food particles and plaque build-up from between your teeth and along the gumline," she says. "Flossing helps to clean these hard-to-reach areas, preventing gum disease and cavities."

For optimal results, you may need to learn how to floss properly and you should floss at least once a day. "If you don't, you're missing cleaning 30% of your tooth surfaces," says the dentist. "Most dental problems occur in between teeth due to lack of flossing."