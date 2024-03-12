What is the difference between yoga leggings and running leggings? Finding the right pair for the right activity is up there with searching for the perfect pair of jeans or swimsuit - great when you get it right and potentially very uncomfortable if you don't.

Part of the problem is that there are so many style options these days, and with many previously running-exclusive or yoga-exclusive brands now dabbling in sportswear for more activities, it can be difficult to know where to start. It's why so many of us grab the first pair of black leggings we see and hope for the best, rather than shopping for the best workout leggings for a specific activity.

To help you navigate the purchase of your next pair of running, gym or yoga leggings, we've asked industry experts - including sportswear designers and specialist personal trainers - what to look for when it comes to material, stretch, look and feel so you can feel and move confidently.

What is the difference between yoga leggings and running leggings?

Material - durable vs soft

"These are typically made from softer, more lightweight fabrics like cotton or modal blends with a high percentage of spandex, which offers stretch and freedom of movement," says Eve Spall, the design and product manager at Blakely Clothing. Running leggings: “These are typically made from durable, moisture-wicking fabrics such as nylon, polyester, or spandex blends chosen for their ability to withstand intense workouts, wick away sweat, and provide compression for muscle support and recovery," she says.

Eve Spall Social Links Navigation Sportswear Designer Eve Spall is a design and product manager at Blakely Clothing. After graduating from the Norwich University of the Arts with a degree in Fashion Design, Eve worked her way up from a style advisor to the product design team where she displays her flair for design and strong interest in the fitness and wellness space.

The feel: Firm yet comfortable vs barely there

"These should feel barely there, like a second skin, allowing for effortless transitions between poses when doing yoga as a workout. They often have a lower or medium-rise waistband that sits comfortably without feeling too tight or restrictive." Running leggings: "Running leggings should feel snug but not constrictive, offering a firm yet comfortable fit that supports muscle movement during intense workouts. "The waistband of gym leggings is typically higher and more compressive to provide stability and prevent slipping or rolling down," says Spall. Whether you're running 20 minutes a day or training for a marathon, this is very important for support and comfort on the move.

The stretch: controlled vs effortless

"You should be looking for exceptional stretch in all directions that allows for deep bends, twists, and stretches without any feeling of restriction. They should move effortlessly with the body, enabling you to transition seamlessly between poses and maintain proper form throughout," Spall notes. This is particularly important for those doing yoga for beginners but anyone on the mat can benefit from form support. Running leggings: "These should provide support and stability during high-intensity running, or exercises like strength training and HIIT. Stretch tends to be more controlled and focused, allowing for efficient muscle movement without excessive fabric bunching or sagging," she says.

The extras: pockets vs simplicity

"These typically prioritise simplicity and flexibility, so do not typically include these extras," the designer says. Running leggings: These often sit among the best gym leggings with pockets as they can have multiple places to store essentials like keys or a phone, says Spall. "They might have reflective accents for visibility during outdoor activities and some running leggings include compression panels for targeted support and muscle recovery."

How to avoid common buying mistakes

Focus on fit

Although the length of leggings, whether cropped or full-length, is more about personal preference, fit is another matter. "The biggest mistake people make is buying their leggings either too tight or too loose. It's always advisable to talk to an expert in-store, who can help you find the right size," says Jen Rulon, a 15-time Ironman triathlete and former Lululemon ambassador. Or at least, if you're buying online, make sure there is a free returns policy.

Jen Rulon Social Links Navigation Athlete Jen Rulon is a 15-time Ironman triathlete, fitness expert, former Lululemon ambassador, the author of Self Motivation Strategies for Women, accountability coach, and motivational speaker. Jen also encourages others to take risks and live their lives to the fullest through her Everyday Healthy Human podcast.

Consider the use

As noted, not every pair of leggings will be suitable for every type of exercise. It's best to have a couple of pairs in rotation, with at least one pair designed for higher-intensity activities like running and another for lower-intensity activities like yoga.

"Before buying a pair of leggings, one of the initial questions to ask yourself is what exercise you'll be doing in them? For example, someone walking or running 30 minutes a day will need to have a slightly more compressed fabric than a yogi heading to a Power Yoga, or someone doing yoga mat workouts," says Rulon.

Do your research

"For high-intensity training, look for high-quality, performance fabric specifically tested for high-intensity training," says Sarah Scott Hunter, the commercial director at LNDR, a London-based British sportswear brand. "You want to ensure your leggings keep sweat patches, pilling and fit issues, such as slipping, dipping and riding up, at bay. You don’t want any distractions when you’re working out.”

For high-intensity exercise, our favourite leggings - suitable for intense yoga or running - include the Sweaty Betty Power Leggings and Gymshark's Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings. Just be sure to pick one of the best high-impact sports bras to go with them.

Sweaty Betty Power Leggings $50 at Nordstrom $98 at Amazon $100 at Zappos The Sweaty Betty Power leggings are the perfect pair for intense running workouts or stretching out on the yoga mat. They are smooth to the touch, sweat-resistant, and have a drawstring waistband to stop them falling down as you move. Two pockets (one in the leg and one in the waistband) hold your essentials. Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings £45 at Gymshark The Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 are ultra-stretchy while being intensely supportive with a high-waisted fit and a thick waistband. Whether you're running and need leggings to keep you feeling supported or doing yoga or Pilates and need a little extra give, these are a great choice. They also come in a great variety of neutral and pastel shades.

Pay attention to seams

Leggings with seamless designs are the best choice for women where possible. At all costs, stick to leggings with a seamless front to avoid the dreaded camel toe. "Seamless designs facilitate seamless transitions between movements without discomfort,” says Catie Miller, a personal trainer and the founder of Barre Series. "A common mistake people make when buying leggings often involves overlooking seam placement. Pay attention to where seams lie, as they can affect the overall fit and accentuate your body shape."

Don't be fooled by price

Unfortunately, the price of a pair of gym leggings doesn't always match up its quality. "Not all leggings are made alike," warns Chloe Chamberlain, the co-founder and chief of design at athleisure brand Vitality.

"Look for leggings that engineer bespoke fabrics using premium construction. That extends the garment's lifespan and allows us to add performance technologies like sweat-wicking and antimicrobial properties, 4-way stretch, UPF, and more,” she says.

How tight are leggings meant to be?

Don’t be under any false illusion that the tighter the leggings, the better. Compression can be beneficial, but you don’t want to be feeling faint because your leggings are cutting off blood flow or your ability to breathe properly.

“The waistband of gym leggings should fit snugly around your waist without digging in or rolling down during movement and provide enough compression to stay in place without feeling constrictive,” advises Spall.

Conversely, “ff you are looking for leggings to lounge around the house in and do low-impact activities like gentle yoga, it’s fine to choose a lightweight legging with low compression and an ultra-soft feel,” adds Chamberlain. The Lululemon Align High-RIse Leggings are a great example of this.

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25": £88 direct from the website

Lululemon's Align collection features some of the best buttery-soft-feeling leggings around. Most suitable for very low-impact yoga workouts or simply lounging around the house, they feature a four-way stretch and sweat-wicking materials to keep you comfortable.

What to look for when buying leggings

With all that in mind, there are a few things to look out for when buying your next pair of gym or yoga leggings or the best running shorts for summer. Here, designer Eve Spall lays out the basics.

What to look for when buying yoga leggings

Fabric: Opt for soft, stretchy materials like cotton or modal blends with a high percentage of elastane for flexibility. This will help you make the most of all the benefits of yoga in comfort.

Opt for soft, stretchy materials like cotton or modal blends with a high percentage of elastane for flexibility. This will help you make the most of all the benefits of yoga in comfort. Fit: Look for leggings that offer a snug yet non-restrictive fit, allowing for ease of movement during yoga poses.

Look for leggings that offer a snug yet non-restrictive fit, allowing for ease of movement during yoga poses. Waistband: Choose a waistband that sits comfortably on your waist without digging in or rolling down during practice.

Choose a waistband that sits comfortably on your waist without digging in or rolling down during practice. Stretch: Ensure the leggings offer ample stretch in all directions to accommodate various yoga poses and movements.

Ensure the leggings offer ample stretch in all directions to accommodate various yoga poses and movements. Seams: Check for minimal seams or flatlock stitching to minimize irritation and chafing during practice.

Check for minimal seams or flatlock stitching to minimize irritation and chafing during practice. Design: Consider features like a gusseted crotch for added mobility and reinforcement, as well as a wide range of colours to suit your style.

Consider features like a gusseted crotch for added mobility and reinforcement, as well as a wide range of colours to suit your style. Comfort: Prioritise comfort above all else - especially if you do yoga every day or more often than not. Ensure the leggings feel lightweight, breathable, and comfortable throughout your yoga practice.



What to look for when buying running leggings