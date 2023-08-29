Rejoice! Aldi is releasing a $9 version of the Stanley cup - yes, that internet viral tumbler everyone has nowadays
Big day for the ladies who need some extra help hydrating
German grocery store Aldi is releasing a brand new, $9 version of the Stanley cup, so you can stay hydrated with that same viral design, but for way less.
If you've been out and about in the last few months, you may have noticed this absolutely ludicrously sized cup called the Stanley cup (more specifically, the Stanley Quencher Tumbler) that's been lingering in a lot of people's hands, putting itself in the ranks as one of the best coffee travel mugs of 2023. It may as well have been the "it" accessory of summer 2023, seeing as so many people have one, crediting the massive tumbler to better hydration habits due to its sheer water-holding capacity.
Stanley tumblers are great for a myriad of reasons - they, of course, are really great for those who are in that ever-present battle of trying to drink more water. They also come in a lot of really cute colours, ranging from brights, to pastels, to even neutrals, if that's more your speed.
What we don't love about the Stanley cup is the price point - although a worthwhile investment for those looking for a chic hydration vessel, these bad boys will cost you $35 for the 30 oz. cup and $45 for the 40 oz. cup.
Fret not, though, dear reader - we've just received news that our favourite grocery store, Aldi, is releasing a cup that is designed similarly to the Stanley Cup, and will only set you back $10. Yes, you did read that correctly!
Although there is little information released about the cup, which is called the Adventuridge 40 oz. Thirst Crusher Tumbler, we do know that it, like the Stanley, is 40 oz., and comes in four different colours, including blue, charcoal, cream, and flint gray.
This cup is available to purchase in stores, but be warned - you might have to set yourself on a hunt to find it, seeing as it's only in select stores and not available to purchase online.
For those who are familiar with the Aldi lore, it's an Aldi Find - which means that the product will only be in store for a week or so, and then will never be seen again.
If you can't find this steal in your local Aldi store, don't worry - there are plenty of other Stanley cup dupes that exist out there that we'd be happy to introduce you to.
Our favourite non-Stanley cup Stanley cups
Bileeko 40oz Insulated Tumbler, $19 (£15) | Amazon
This chic tumbler keeps your liquids cool (or hot, if you're going that route), all day, and it also comes in several chic colours at half the price of a regular Stanley tumbler.
Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw, $20 (£16) | Walmart
This Stanley lookalike at Walmart is pretty darn close to the real thing, and comes in several different cute colours to pick from. Plus, it's on sale for $10 off right now!
