I've tested every Fitbit ever made, but this tracker is my favourite - now at its lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

As woman&home's digital health editor, a keen runner, gym-goer, and long-time fan of the brand, I've tried and tested every Fitbit there's ever been - right back to the Fitbit Classic. But the Charge 6 quickly became my favourite after its release - and I've struggled to find one better ever since.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the best Fitbits right now. It took the top spot in my eyes very quickly as it combines the best of the brand's smartwatch and fitness tracker characteristics. It has advanced health, fitness, and sleep tracking technology, and comes in a streamlined design that doesn't look out of place in the gym or at the office.

However, it's rarely included in the best Fitbit deals. The cheapest I've ever seen it was on Amazon Prime Day earlier this year when it sold for £114 on average and reached a low of £103 on Amazon. Ahead of Black Friday though, I've spotted an even lower price tag on all three colourways of the Charge 6.

With £40 off, this deal puts the Fitbit Charge 6 at least £5 cheaper than any other I've seen since the device was released.

Argos isn't the only retailer to launch its Black Friday deals on the Fitbit Charge 6 though. You'll find the same saving on Amazon across all three colourways, Currys, and the Google Store.

Why the Fitbit Charge 6 is my favourite

Not sold on the Fitbit Charge 6 just yet? Let me change your mind. When it comes to recording a workout, you can navigate to your favourite activity in just a couple of swipes. When you're done, you'll get a full run-down of your progress on your wrist with further insights in the Fitbit app

I wear my Fitbit Charge 6 to bed to read my sleep habits. In the morning, I love that I can see the hours I've slept for and the amount of different sleep types (deep, light, and REM) I had. I can use these insights in the app to better understand how my rest influences my wellbeing throughout the day, with Body Battery scores in Fitbit Premium. Speaking of Fitbit Premium, you get six months free when you buy this Fitbit.

Unlike many Fitbit types, you can send and receive text messages on the Fitbit Charge 6, control music playing through your headphones from a connected phone at the swipe of a finger, and set alarms to help you manage your time. I've used the alarm's gentle on-wrist buzz to wake myself up in the morning before.

The design in slimline and discreet, bridging the gap between workout wear and your casual wardrobe. So, unlike many other fitness trackers - even the best Garmin watches - you won't feel like you've got a bulky fitness tracker on your wrist.

However, it's not for everyone, so it's worth weighing up the Fitbit Charge 6 vs Fitbit Versa 4 before making a decision. The Fitbit Versa 4 has many of the same features and a larger, square-faced smartwatch design, though it is more expensive.