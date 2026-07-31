A physiotherapist promised me that doing wall sits every day helps prevent knee pain - here are 4 other benefits I've also found

The summer is upon us! Mine involves a lot of family activities with my three energetic children. We’re going to be hiking and paddleboarding in Dorset, plus swimming, cycling and playing football on holiday with friends. I exercise regularly, but I started including the wall sit exercise in my strength training routine as a hiking exercise to make sure my body could keep up.

Knee pain is something I experience from time to time, especially when walking downhill or running. I think it’s an age problem, but it’s not something I want to get any worse, so I asked my physiotherapist for a knee and leg-strengthening exercise I could easily do at home.

Wall sits are an isometric exercise, meaning you do it in one place, completely still. It's a bodyweight exercise and an underrated way to strengthen all the muscles in the lower body, from the tiny hip flexors to the largest muscle in the body - the glutes.