The most common cycling mistakes you definitely should avoid

You might think you know how to ride a bike from childhood, but there can often be more to riding as an adult than you'd think.

From having the right shorts to following the rules of the road like a cyclist should, simple habits can make all the difference to your enjoyment and safety when riding.

I've been cycling almost every day for the past five years, taking on 100km rides through the most stunning hills and terrains in the UK. Here are the mistakes I'd recommend avoiding every time.

The most common cycling mistakes

Buying a bike that's too small or too big

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest mistakes you can make before even getting on the bike is buying one that's too big or too small. Trying to ride a bike that's the wrong size can lead to issues ranging from discomfort to poor control or even potential injury.

The solution? Make sure to buy the right one the first time around by going to see your bike in person.

Not wearing a helmet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While buying a bike in the wrong size is one of the most common mistakes, not wearing a helmet is one of the most dangerous ones. Falling off stops being a bad way to start the day and becomes life-threatening.

Always wear a helmet properly and make sure it's the right size.

Wearing uncomfortable clothing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In general, if you're uncomfortable, you'll going to enjoy an activity less. So, make sure you stay comfortable by wearing moisture-wicking clothing and padded shorts.

Avoid wearing cotton, especially in the summer, as this material tends to trap sweat and cause chafing.

Riding without lights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riding a bike without lights means you're less visible to cars, walkers, and other riders, which is a safety hazard - especially in low light.

In the winter, this can be as early as the afternoon, so it's particularly important to have lights and reflectors on your bike if you're planning to cycle in the darker months.

Not carrying a toolkit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you ride regularly and don't carry your own toolkit, that's a mistake. A flat tyre can really put a stop to any ride plans you have or leave you stranded somewhere far from home.

In your kit bag, you should always keep a multi-tool, a spare inner tube, tyre levers, and a pump.

Wearing underwear under bib shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the mistakes cycling newcomers make is wearing underwear underneath bib shorts, which contain a chamois for better on-bike comfort.

While you might think it would be odd to go pant-free, wearing underwear underneath bib shorts or leggings can cause chafing, which will be very uncomfortable as the miles tick by.

Using clipless pedals without any practice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking to cycle faster or over longer distances, it might be helpful to get some clipless pedals. These improve efficiency.

However, clipping in and cycling off without practice is going to lead to embarrassing falls at traffic lights at best, and dangerous ones at worst.

To get used to the clipped-in feeling, practice at home or in a safe area before heading out onto the roads.

Not keeping up with bike maintenance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like how a car needs a regular MOT, you should take your bike into the shop once in a while for a check-up on the tyres, brakes, steering, and so on. It can make all the difference to your experience, safety, and the longevity of your bike.

In the meantime, remember to regularly lube up your chain and test your tyre pressure and brakes.

Over accessorising your bike

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's fun to have an all-singing, all-dancing bike, over-accessorising your bike can be a problem for efficiency and safety, with potential clutter getting in the way of your brakes or bell.

Instead, store your essentials in a handlebar-mounted bag and leave your bars for essentials only.

Not eating enough

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, when it comes to actually riding, a common mistake new riders make is not eating enough. While you'd never go out for a 10km run without eating beforehand, many people do head out onto the roads without enough fuel, thinking that cycling is a less intense activity. That's not always true.

Not eating enough can lead to a sudden energy crash known as 'bonking' in cycling, which can be dangerous.

Not looking ahead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When out on the bike, it's easy to get wrapped up in your surroundings and start looking at your handlebars or your front wheel.

However, doing so means you're not looking around and monitoring for hazards on the road, like cars or other people. So, make sure to look ahead while you're riding.

Having your saddle too high or too low

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riding with a saddle at the wrong height is going to cause all kinds of problems, from knee pain to improper steering if your knees get in the way.

Make sure to adjust your saddle so your leg is almost fully straight at the bottom when you push the pedal down.

Going too far, too soon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You wouldn't set off for a marathon without training, so don't set off for a lengthy bike ride without stacking up a few miles on the saddle beforehand. It'll be uncomfortable and not enjoyable, meaning you're less likely to make cycling part of your life.

Build up your fitness gradually, and if needed, follow a training plan that includes plenty of strength training alongside time on the bike.

Riding in a gear that's too high

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riding in a gear that's too high for the terrain you're on puts strain on the knees and can make riding a lot harder than it needs to be.

When you're riding off, start in an easier gear and work your way up when you need to. You'll know to go up a gear when your cadence (how quickly you're pedalling) starts to become too fast to be comfortable.

Not signalling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like not indicating when you're in a car could cause confusion for other drivers, potentially putting you at risk of an accident, not signalling when you're on a bike can cause problems.

When you want to turn left, put out your left arm for a few moments. When turning right, do the same with your right arm.

Not drinking enough water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's important to make sure you're fueled up on the bike - and that goes for drinking enough water as well. Dehydration can cause tiredness and fatigue, which hardly makes for a good bike ride.

Sip water gradually throughout your ride and make sure to stop regularly.

Skipping strength training

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting better at cycling doesn't always mean you have to spend more time on the bike. Strength training (i.e. lifting weights) is a valuable part of training for any activity.

Doing core exercises and exercises like squats and lunges strengthens the lower body, translating to more power and better efficiency on the bike.

Track your rides

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You don't need to be uploading Instagram stories of every ride, but if you're new to cycling, it can be useful to look back on your previous rides to see how far you've come.

From kit choices to routes to speed, being able to look back on past experiences can be a great way to track your progress, giving you a confidence boost as the years go by.

Comparing yourself to others

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're looking to bike pack your way around the country or compete in a race, you won't reach your goals if you're constantly looking at what others are doing - especially if those people have been cycling for years longer than you have.

Comparison is the thief of joy, as they say.

Not warming up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While cycling may have less impact on the joints than running, for example, you should still do dynamic warming up and stretching before getting on the bike to improve performance and reduce the risk of injury.

Every ride should start with these stretches and a gentle pace for the first 10 minutes or so, unless a trainer instructs you otherwise.

Ignoring pain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's normal to be uncomfortable after your first ride (especially if it was a long one or you've gone without a chamois in your shorts), it shouldn't be painful. If it is, that's a sign that something needs to change, as it can lead to longer-term issues.

If you feel pain while on the ride, stop straight away. If you feel pain afterwards, speak to a certified physiotherapist.

Skipping traffic lights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skipping traffic lights is one of the biggest bug bears that drivers have with cyclists, and for good reason, as many cyclists prefer to skip traffic lights rather than wait behind them.

But it's not just to avoid irritating drivers - skipping traffic lights can cause problems for other road users who may have to slow down unexpectedly or swerve to avoid you.

Assuming that drivers see you

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A driver could be tired, not used to driving in areas with cyclists, or genuinely just miss you in their side mirrors, so it's important to never assume that a driver has seen you riding on the road.

Instead, ride slowly around cars and ride defensively, anticipating potential hazards as they come up.

Not being prepared for the weather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as wearing tight or ill-fitting clothing can cause problems on the bike, so can not wearing the right clothes for the weather. Riding in the cold or rain can be difficult and uncomfortable, so make sure you're ready with a windproof and waterproof jacket, bright clothing, a helmet (of course), and waterproof overshoes (even if you're wearing regular trainers).

Also, always check the weather forecast. Some rides are just not worth it!

Leaving your valuables visible

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you navigate with your phone for GPS, make sure it's securely attached to your bike or keep it out of view when stopping - even at traffic lights.

Someone could walk by and snatch your phone out of the holder, disappearing down a side street that's easier to run down than cycle down.

Riding too close to the pavement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's understandable that you may want to stick close to the pavement to avoid getting in the way of cars, but staying too close could cause more problems. If your pedal clips the pavement, you'll go flying off, potentially causing an accident for other road users. You're also more likely to swerve in and out of the line to avoid changes in the curb line.

Instead, stay a good distance away from the curb and ride in a straight line.

Riding with headphones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unless you're riding a bike indoors, it's a good idea to leave your headphones at home when you're on a bike, as it's important to be able to hear everything that's going on around you.

Of course, you can buy specialist headphones with bone conduction technology that don't limit your hearing, but it can be better to err on the side of caution with cycling - especially if you're riding on new routes often or busy roads.

Ignoring rest days

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling can feel less intense than other cardio activities like running, so many people make the mistake of trying to cycle longer distances a few times a week before their bodies have had a chance to get used to the added strain.

Always build up fitness by cycling little and often, and be sure to take plenty of rest days.

Using the wrong tyres for the terrrain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once you've got to grips with road or gravel cycling, you might like to try something a little more adventurous - and that's when you'll need different kit. You may need a totally different bike (if you're mountain biking, for example), but you'll almost certainly benefit from different tyres.

Unless you're exclusively riding on princess gravel, which is light and relatively smooth, you'll want thicker tyres on shifting or rockier terrains.

Riding in a group without all the knowledge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It might seem simple - riding in a group is just the same as riding on your own, but with more people, right? Unfortunately not. When riding in a group, there's a lot more to be conscious of, as you're now more of a hazard to others, such as pedestrians.

Get to know the area that your group is riding in, hand signals for slowing down, and sign up for a beginner's group riding class to get started.

Riding on busy roads without proper knowledge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You wouldn't get in a car as a learner and immediately head out onto the motorway. The same applies to cycling. As a beginner, it's important to work your way up to larger roads by taking on the small ones first.

Perfect your bike handling skills, signalling, and road knowledge if needed.

Only trying one type of cycling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are so many different types of cycling out there, it would be a mistake to stick to riding on the roads.

Gravel cycling can take you out of cities and into forests or bridleways, while indoor cycling can help you boost your cardiovascular health like nothing else. Mountain biking and bike touring will show you views and push you to your limits.