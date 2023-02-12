7 relationship podcasts to improve your love life in 2023

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This collection of relationship podcasts is approved by experts for those looking to understand themselves and their partners a little better. While every relationship is as different as the people in it, some common themes tend to crop up for all of us.

Whether you're struggling with a lack of communication, a long-term relationship that's lost its spark, or feelings of confusion around newly-found singledom, listening to the stories of those who've been through similar situations and insights from experts in the field can help us understand our love lives better.

From Jay Shetty's On Purpose to the New York Times' Modern Love, complete with its new host, these are the best relationship podcasts to listen to in 2023. You'll learn how to spice up your relationship, improve intimacy, and prevent relationship burnout in the future.

Best relationship podcasts

1. Where Should We Begin?

(Image credit: Spotify)

Esther Perel is a Belgian-American psychotherapist and one of the most famous relationship experts working today. Under the belief that 'the quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives', Perel aims to help couples improve their relationships via better communication.

"I highly recommend Esther Perel's podcast Where Should We Begin?," says Lyndsey Murray (opens in new tab), couples counselor and AASECT certified sex therapist. "She counsels real couples as they reveal the most intimate, personal, and complicated details of their relationships. On this podcast, you get to hear about how Esther counsels them and learn about her expertise. I recommend it because I think Esther is brilliant in her approach, and it will also give couples an insight into how couples therapy and consulting with an expert can be beneficial to them."

2. Love Machine

(Image credit: Spotify)

"The Love Machine Podcast is hosted by the UK's leading dating coach, James Preece," explains relationship psychologist Mairead Molloy (opens in new tab). It's one of the best self-improvement podcasts as well, for those looking to better themselves as well as their relationships.

"It's the ultimate destination for anyone looking for relationship advice, inspiration, and for ways to bring more love into their life," says Molloy, who is also the global director at Berkeley International (opens in new tab), a specialist dating agency. "Each week, James dives into the world of dating, interviewing experts, sharing personal experiences, and truly understanding how relationships work. With over 150 episodes already released, each other is full of wisdom, humor, and unique perspectives."

It's such a great one for anyone looking for a combination of entertainment and sound advice. "There's everything from self-love to better communication to truly having a life that makes you happy. Dating and relationships has never been so entertaining," she says.

3. Modern Love

(Image credit: Spotify)

Most people will know Modern Love from the New York Times column, which is where it was born. The column gave (and still gives) readers an insight into the fascinating love lives of real-life people, and it's been such a success that the column's been turned into three books, a television show, and a podcast.

Every Wednesday, producer and host Anna Martin brings a story and a wider conversation about love to the table. Along with relatable situations (like How to Find the One) and fascinating insights to apply to your own life (How to Learn My Love Language), there are truly unique stories (Falling for Your Sperm Donor) to entertain and inspire.

Modern Love is a woman&home favorite and one of the top-rated relationship podcasts on Apple Podcasts (with 4.4 stars) and on Spotify (with 4.8 stars), so we had to include it in this list as well.

4. We Met At Acme

(Image credit: Spotify)

Newly single? Whether you're thinking about downloading one the top-rated sex apps, considering signing up to the best dating sites for over 50, or just looking to learn more about the dating world today, We Met At Acme has plenty of relatable (and hilarious anecdotes). It mainly looks at millennial dating but if you're new to singledom, you're bound to find something that resonates at any age.

"My favorite podcast for those who are single is We Met At Acme. It's hosted by New Yorker Lindsey Metselaar, who breaks down rules for dating and critiques the dating world in a very fun but real way," says Laurasia Mattingly (opens in new tab), a meditation and mindfulness expert who focuses on self-love.

Taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to dating topics, host Lindsey Metselaar interviews dynamic experts, professionals, celebrities, and those with unique personal experiences of dating, love, and being single. Key topics include: A Complete List of Red Flags, How Marriage Changes A Relationship, What Happens After You Get Sober, and What A Healthy Relationship Looks Like.

5. Mark Groves Podcast

(Image credit: Spotify)

"Mark [Groves] is a human connection specialist who breaks down human behavior and why we do what we do in relationships," says Mattingly. "Not to mention, he has some incredible renown guests in the relationship space, such as Ether Perel and Dr Alexandra Solomen."

The Mark Groves Podcast specializes in relationships, connection, and communication. There are 260+ episodes already available to listen to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else your like to listen, so it's one you can get stuck into straight away.

No topic goes untouched in this series. You'll find conversations on complex topics that get to the root of the issue, like Healing the Political Divide and Overcoming Perfectionism, alongside debunking of popular terms like toxic positivity, sex positivity, and radical self-love.

6. On Purpose

(Image credit: Spotify)

Jay Shetty is an English author and life coach, whose mantra is that if we don't work on the core of a relationship, values, and communication, and if we don't learn how to build trust, very little can be achieved. As a former monk, Shetty wants to make "wisdom go viral" by tackling a great variety of topics around these subjects - including Proven Strategies For Dating, Scientific Reasons Why We Lose The Spark, and How to Get The Most Out of Therapy.

Sometimes it's with the help of certified experts like personal development coaches, psychologists, and therapists, and other times it's with celebrities. You'll hear Drew Barrymore speak on reframing expectations of love in one episode, John Legend discuss growing from grief, and Gwyneth Paltrow's take on building better daily habits, among many others.

7. Jillian On Love

(Image credit: Spotify)

If you're looking for a podcast that takes on big topics around relationships and gets straight to the point, then you'll probably love Jillian on Love. Jillian Turecki is a certified relationship coach, teacher, and writer, who has been working for 20 years to help people find and create more satisfying personal relationships.

Some episodes are on self-chosen topics - like sexual anxiety, how to end a relationship, why people cheat, and the truth about emotional unavailability - while others focus on listener questions. These are perhaps the most interesting as they deal with topics we might find relatable in our own personal relationships - but don't tend to want to speak about. Highlights include: Dating someone you're not attracted to, the issues with long distance relationships, and stopping your life for a 'maybe'.

As well as delivering her own insights on these topics, Turecki brings clients onto her podcast to discuss their relationships in real time. Conversations are always candid and no nonsense, while being reassuring and delicately handled. There are insightful 'how to' episodes as well, looking at personal subjects like how to be intimate without sex and ways to start trying to overcome childhood trauma.

How to get the most out of your relationship podcast