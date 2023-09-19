Amal Clooney incorporates this random superfood into her breakfast every day

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amal Clooney eats seaweed every day for breakfast - which sounds a little strange, until you learn about all of the nutritional benefits the superfood boasts. Experts weigh in on why eating seaweed daily is great for your health.

One woman we love to learn more about is Amal Clooney, human rights activist, and lawyer - and of course, the stunning wife of A-list actor, George Clooney. From her stunning collection of her best outfits, to her philanthropic work, the star is nothing short of inspiring - but her nutritional practices may be a tad hard for some to stomach.

It's been well-known that Amal incorporates seaweed into her breakfast every day - which, to us, may sound a bit strange, and quite the far cry from a fry up or a pastry. However, Amal Clooney looks fantastic, so maybe we should be eating seaweed for breakfast too. Nutritional experts recently weighed in about why this superfood is so good for you, and their research is pretty convincing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So what's the big deal about seaweed?

"Seaweed, on the nutritional scale, weighs in far more than its actual weight: It is rich in iodine, iron, calcium, collagen, amino acids, and fiber,” Karen Cummings-Palmer, an integrative health and nutrition coach, explained to Vogue.

To incorporate seaweed into her breakfast, she usually has it in the form of a piping hot bowl of seaweed soup, and sometimes a boiled egg, according to Heat magazine.

However, if eating seaweed in the morning sounds a little too intense for you, Karen suggests perhaps incorporating it into a smoothie, or eating any meal that traditionally includes seaweed, like sushi.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What are the health benefits of eating seaweed?

Well, for starters, seaweed supports brain function, according to Karen, and can even help reduce stress. "Seaweed is rich in omega-3, a powerful anti-inflammatory that is critical for supporting cognitive function, and magnesium, a mineral that plays an important role in stress reduction," she said.

Surprisingly, it also has skin benefits, helping improve your skin's elasticity and texture. "Seaweed is rich in collagen, which supports the ‘scaffolding’ of the face, as well as vitamin C, which further promotes our natural collagen production," Karen added. "It also contains humectants, which hydrate the skin and improve its ability to retain moisture, making seaweed a powerful beauty food."

No wonder Amal Clooney looks as fab as she does, always having glowing skin to the nines.

If still, this is too much to stomach, Karen says you can search for seaweed or seaweed-adjacent supplements to incorporate into your daily routine, such as spirulina, sea moss, or algae, which can be purchased over the counter.