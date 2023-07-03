You’ll never believe the strange thing Amal Clooney eats for breakfast

We just found out what Amal Clooney likes to eat for breakfast, and we're so confused. Plus, more of the details of the human rights activist's daily diet.

The insider details of a celebrity's life have always fascinated the masses - how do these ungodly busy and wealthy people go about their day? Where do they work out? What do they eat?

One woman we love to learn more about is Amal Clooney, human rights activist and lawyer - and of course, the most stunning wife of A-list actor, George Clooney. From taking a peek at Amal's most stylish moments, to learning about her work as a human rights attorney, we're endlessly intrigued by how she carries out her day to day - because, let's face it, who among us doesn't want to be a little more like Amal Clooney?

Amal, of course, keeps a healthy and balanced diet of the best foods, and it consists of what you would expect: lots of fruits, veggies, healthy fats, and all of those other essential food groups. Our jaws, however, were truly agape when we found out what her favorite breakfast food is - although, it wasn't as startling as Wallis Simpson's stomach-churning breakfast.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some people prefer eggs, a yogurt, or even some pastries for breakfast, Amal opts for a piping hot bowl of seaweed soup, and sometimes a boiled egg, according to Heat magazine.

Although this choice may sound a tad strange to some, there actually is some rich history behind the tradition of eating seaweed soup for breakfast.

Seaweed soup, called Miyeok-guk in Korean, is traditionally eaten in Korean culture as a birthday breakfast, or by women who are several months into postpartum. Although Amal is over five years postpartum at this point (her twins Alexander and Ella were born in 2017), and is not known to have any Korean heritage (she is primarily Lebanese), that doesn't mean she can't reap the benefits of the nutrient-dense soup.

According to Korean cooking blog TrueKimchi, seaweed soup boasts many health benefits, including being "linked to metabolism regulation, blood purification, constipation relief, detoxification, and anti-carcinogenic and anti-aging effects." Seaweed soup is also a great source of calcium, iodine, fiber, omega acids, and vitamins B1 & B3. No wonder why Amal eats such a nutrient-dense dish for her first meal of the day.

The rest of Amal's diet is fairly standard - although she keeps to a Mediterranean diet, in a Vogue article, she had her private chef, Viviana Frizzi, prepare a salad, spaghetti with turkey meatballs, and chicken breast with lemon sauce.

In an interview with People, George previously said that their chef does most of the cooking now that the parents are busy with their careers and their children. "Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins. Going out isn't as easy or as interesting as it used to be. Besides all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London," he said.