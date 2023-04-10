Wallis Simpson's stomach-churning breakfast revealed
Excuse us, we need a minute here
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Wallis Simpson's breakfast routine has been resurfaced - and we truthfully wish we wouldn't have read about it. But we did, so now you have to, too. It's only polite.
Everyone has different morning routines they like to indulge in to help get their days started. Usually, that of celebrities are quite fascinating and unique, whether they're in indulging in a 5 a.m. workout class, or starting their days with a sound bath - or, if you're Wallis Simpson, drinking the juice of raw meat.
Yes, you read that correctly.
We've heard of some interesting nutritional and health rituals, like drinking raw eggs, that are supposedly "good for you" - but Wallis Simpson's take on this concept is truly stomach-churning.
An article from the New Yorker (opens in new tab) recounts details from Wallis' book, The Heart Has Its Reasons - and we were specifically intrigued by the unearthed detail of her mom forcing her to consume what is quite the beverage.
The article specifically recalls Wallis' "gothic" childhood, in which her mother, who was very strict, ruled her life after her father's death from tuberculosis.
According to the article, the pressure and stress of being at Balmoral with King Edward VIII and the royal family was nothing compared to the painstaking rituals her mom had her indulge in while living in Baltimore, MD - such as drinking a "tumblerful" of juice from a "raw beefsteak" every day.
Why would one do this, you might ask? According to Wallis' mother, it helped to "improve her constitution."
We can't say we'd ever be willing to try such a thing to improve our own constitutions, but more power to her.
As for some other members of the royal family, breakfast tends to be a bit more traditional.
As an example, the late Queen Elizabeth preferred a cup of hot tea and biscuits, followed by a bowl of cereal. This is a breakfast we can get behind.
For King Charles and Camilla, the couple keeps a chicken coup at their Gloucestershire family home, so it's no surprise they love to apt for fresh eggs in the mornings.
William and Kate, on the other hand, tend to take a more modern approach to their mornings compared to other royals who have more traditional morning meals. Kate specifically loves a smoothie to start off her day, blending together a combination of healthy ingredients including kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries.
We wonder if perhaps she would ever consider including Wallis' mother's suggestion to "improve her constitution" - not that Kate needs it, really.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Heather Graham calls out Hollywood for being "sexist” in "every phase of the business"
"I’m glad we’re growing as a culture," says actress Heather Graham after slamming Hollywood’s behavior and noting there's still a lot of work to be done
By Anna Rahmanan • Published
-
Fitbit Inspire 3 review: Is going back to basics the way forward?
Health Editor Grace Walsh delivers the Fitbit Inspire 3 review, complete with all the best features and comparisons to other models
By Grace Walsh • Published