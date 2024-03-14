6 wardrobe must-haves to instantly elevate your look, as picked by Claudia Winkleman The Traitors' stylist Sinead McKeefry

When it comes to fashion, attention to detail is what takes an outfit from good to great. The realisation that even the tiniest detail can make such a huge difference is revolutionary – and makes you look at and appreciate clothes and accessories in a whole new light.

Stylist Sinead McKeefry explains: “When you are putting a look together, it’s really nice to have a small rail so you can hang the pieces next to each other (or maybe on the back of a door etc) to get an overall view of the look. You might have a blazer with a shirt, for example. One trick I love is to button a shirt all the way to the top. It looks super chic and frames the face really well.

"It also gives an androgynous feel, which will give a little bit of an edge. Then - really important - with the blazer, make sure the sleeve is short enough that you can pull the shirt cuff through so it is exposed. That attention to detail is what will elevate your look and make you look really put together.”

Sinead’s fashion expertise means she knows better than most the effect the smallest of details can have, not only on the overall look, but the boost in confidence it can give. Here are a few clothing items with added extras from some of the best British clothing brands, picked by Sinead, that can really help elevate a look – and there's definitely a few in here to add to your spring capsule wardrobe.

Sinead's top picks to elevate your look