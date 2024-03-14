6 wardrobe must-haves to instantly elevate your look, as picked by Claudia Winkleman The Traitors' stylist Sinead McKeefry
It's all about the detail
When it comes to fashion, attention to detail is what takes an outfit from good to great. The realisation that even the tiniest detail can make such a huge difference is revolutionary – and makes you look at and appreciate clothes and accessories in a whole new light.
Stylist Sinead McKeefry explains: “When you are putting a look together, it’s really nice to have a small rail so you can hang the pieces next to each other (or maybe on the back of a door etc) to get an overall view of the look. You might have a blazer with a shirt, for example. One trick I love is to button a shirt all the way to the top. It looks super chic and frames the face really well.
"It also gives an androgynous feel, which will give a little bit of an edge. Then - really important - with the blazer, make sure the sleeve is short enough that you can pull the shirt cuff through so it is exposed. That attention to detail is what will elevate your look and make you look really put together.”
Sinead’s fashion expertise means she knows better than most the effect the smallest of details can have, not only on the overall look, but the boost in confidence it can give. Here are a few clothing items with added extras from some of the best British clothing brands, picked by Sinead, that can really help elevate a look – and there's definitely a few in here to add to your spring capsule wardrobe.
Sinead's top picks to elevate your look
RRP £35.99 | Zara’s high-waist trousers have a turn-down waistband detail, combined with topstitching to really make them stand out.
“This is a genius example of a built-in feature that elevates a high street piece to designer status,” Sinead comments. “This is the kind of design you would expect from a label like Stella McCartney or Victoria Beckham. Classic with a twist – a really good high street piece that look designer.”
RRP: £150 | ME+EM’s stunning denim shirt features beautiful decorative frills and seam detailing.
“Clever layering at ME+EM here," says Sinead. "You can take this approach and create so many different options within your wardrobe - head to Cos for fine knit polo necks to recreate this look. You can layer with anything from cotton shirts in spring to denims and this considered approach will elevate your look.”
RRP: £94 | Combining function and fashion, this gorgeous turtleneck bodysuit from commando may look simple, but small details transform it into something really special.
Sinead says: “Love this staple piece by commando. Such a clever detail to have the finger hole. Gives this classic bodysuit an edge and also the longer length of the sleeve feels very lux, especially if you are layering under a shirt, cashmere piece or blazer.”
RRP: £595 | This Vampire’s Wife navy checked mini dress is transformed by the addition of wool-blend shoulder pads to create gorgeous puff sleeves.
“This is the perfect transitional piece and will take you through the whole year," Sinead tell us. "Ballet flats for high summer, tights and chunky boots for the winter. This would be a great investment piece that can be worn in many ways.”
RRP: £69.99 blazer / £49.99 trousers | Zara’s fast-selling red suit combines a fitted blazer with darted masculine trousers.
“What really caught my eye about this is the attention to the proportions. The shorter length of the jacket and the clever pleating in the trousers make this suit feel designer. It can be worn with flats or heels as the slouchy trouser shape affords the look to feel glamorous or with a flat a little more loungey.
RRP: £450 | A staple in Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors wardrobe, these Wardrobe NYC leggings feature a zip front for multiple styling options.
“The greatest trousers on earth! These are an investment piece, but the beauty is they can be worn in a variety of ways – open or closed. If wearing open, add an anklet for further outfit elevation.
If your budget won't stretch that far, commando also does a very similar style of split front leggings at a much more affordable £180.
Kerrie is the acting editor of woman&home. For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
