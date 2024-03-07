This sophisticated Uniqlo buy is a lookalike of the pricey Polene Dix bag

If there's one thing we will always be looking out for when shopping on the high street, it's affordable takes on designer items. Uniqlo is no stranger to expensive-looking bags, but we might have just found a new style that rivals a £400+ premium purchase.

Whether it's the Prada-inspired M&S bag or the Anthropologie Gucci loafer lookalikes, you can find high-end imitations at plenty of budget-friendly shops if you know what you're looking for. On the hunt for a new sleek black everyday bag, our team stumbled across a Uniqlo piece that bore a resemblance to a luxury French brand's design.

Although the Uniqlo puffy bag is one of our favourites of the season, the brand's one handle bag has a strong similarity to a pricey piece from cult favourite brand Polene - but for almost 20x cheaper.

Uniqlo Polene lookalike

Our head of E-commerce, Millie Fender, spotted the Uniqlo piece in person and was immediately reminded of the much more expensive bag that she had been lusting after.

"The Polene Dix bag has been on my wish list for almost a year, and while the Uniqlo One Handle Bag lacks the cross-body strap of the Polene, I was struck by the similar design of the bag itself," she says.

"I've loved using this bag as an easy throw-on number that will go with anything, and it's got a surprisingly large capacity. The inner pocket also keeps my keys and purse within reach. I just wish it came in more colours!"

We admit that they aren't the most identical bags we have ever seen, but if you are often on the hunt for affordable designer bags that won't break the bank, this alternative offers a quiet luxury look for a true bargain.

Uniqlo One Handle Bag View at Uniqlo RRP: £24.90 | Available in brown, off-white, and black, this sleek and sophisticated shoulder bag will round off your spring capsule wardrobe in an instant. Polene Dix Bag View at Polene RRP: £470 | If you have more to spend, this full grain smooth calf leather bag offers extremely high quality and timeless style. Wear crossbody or as a chic shoulder bag.

Although the shape and style are similar, there are a few key differences between both bags. Of course, no affordable piece is likely to compare to premium items in terms of quality. Whilst the Polene bag is made from full grain smooth calf leather and a 100% microfiber suede lining, the Uniqlo version is made from polyester, so will probably have a shorter lifespan in your wardrobe.

Millie has also noted that whilst the Polene bag can be worn like one of the best crossbody bags or as a shoulder bag, the Uniqlo style can only be worn on the shoulder, offering less versatility. However, the Uniqlo version does offer a larger capacity, so is ideal for those who require a spacious everyday option.

For an affordable buy that doesn't look at all cheap, the Uniqlo bag really delivers on style and practicality. If you're looking to breathe new life into your accessories rotation on a budget, this is one of the best ways to get a designer feel without the price tag.