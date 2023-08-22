This Prada-inspired bag from M&S is so classic - and costs just £25

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

An M&S bag that looks super similar to the iconic and oh-so classic Prada Cleo handbag is catching the attention of fashion fans - and it's only £25.

Any serious handbag lover will know that choosing the best designer bag to invest in can be a hard task.

And with new handbag trends to keep up with coming every season, picking a timeless classic is usually the best bet when it comes to luxury bags - which is, no doubt, why the super sleek Prada Cleo is such a popular one.

But if you just can't justify splashing out on the £2,400 Prada favourite but are still obsessed with its ultra recognisable silhouette, there's good news.

Not only is H&M selling a dupe for the Saint Laurent quilted tote, a £25 faux leather shoulder bag is up for grabs at M&S right now and it appears to have taken major inspo from the Prada Cleo when it comes to shape and style.

Faux Leather Underarm Bag in Black, £25 | M&S Ideal if you're after a total classic to add to your handbag collection, this bargain M&S piece seems to have taken inspiration from the utterly iconic Prada Cleo, costing a fraction of the price.

(Image credit: M&S)

The Faux Leather Underarm Bag by M&S is a great bargain alternative to the Prada Cleo, featuring a similar shape to its signature curved structure with a simple rounded shoulder strap.

The M&S bag also boasts simple yet chic silver-toned hardware on the strap, much like the Prada. Although the £25 high street option has a silver zip closure, while the Prada Cleo has a popper fastening and is, of course, made of 100% calf leather.

(Image credit: Prada/Selfridges )

And although the Prada Cleo is totally unmistakable, thanks to the metallic Prada plaque sitting front and centre on the handbag, the M&S Faux Leather Underarm Bag is ideal for channelling the same sort of classic style while sticking to a budget.

While the M&S accessory is a total wear-with-anything piece thanks to its black and silver design, it's also available in a chic chocolate brown shade, for if you'd prefer the ultimate day-to-night piece in a softer tone.