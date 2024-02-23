Uniqlo's newest shoulder bag is even better than the staple crossbody - and it's under £25

If there's one thing Uniqlo is known for, it has to be the iconic crossbody bag that was spotted draped across every fashion fanatic's back last year. However, we think the brand's newest accessory launch may just blow the staple sling bag out of the water.

Uniqlo's Clare Waight Keller collaboration is one of the most exciting high street launches in recent years, and the first drop of clothing and accessories last autumn gave us countless capsule wardrobe staples that we continue to wear on repeat. The most notable of those had to be a faux leather take on the Japanese retailer's round crossbody - a perfect example of a practical quiet luxury handbag.

The second wave of Uniqlo:C has officially hit stores, and, unsurprisingly, there is plenty we will be frantically adding to our baskets. But the main piece that has caught our eye is the sleek Puffy Bag - a slouchy, oversized shoulder bag in the same irresistible soft faux leather as seen in Waight Keller's first launch. Here's what you need to know about the latest it-accessory, including how to get your hands on it.

(Image credit: Future / Amelia Yeomans)

We got the chance to see the bag in person before its launch, and it looks just as sophisticated in the flesh. Extremely soft yet thick and durable, it has a structured gusset that means it can stand up on its own and hold some shape. The strong strap also guarantees that it will withstand even the heaviest loads without worry, avoiding pressure on your shoulder.

Although it may not look too large, it can actually fit a 13-inch laptop inside, making it a chic alternative to the best work backpacks for women. Plus, one of our favourite features has to be how easily it can be wiped clean - especially important if you decide to invest in the off-white hue.

Whilst the best crossbody bags win practicality points, the size and shape of the Puffy Bag, plus the convenient interior pockets for keeping valuables safe and handy, puts it to the top of our wishlist this season. At just £24.90, it also gives affordable designer bags a run for their money.

Previews of the bag shared on the brand's socials have already started to go viral, with customers asking where and when they can finally buy the piece. Available to shop now in the UK online and in-store, it's only a matter of time before it gains the same traction as the original crossbody and flies off the shelves.

Shop Uniqlo's new faux leather bag

The Puffy Bag comes in three equally sophisticated and versatile shades: black, off-white, and olive, all of which are available to shop now for just £24.90.