Trinny's tiered white dress at the Chelsea Flower Show is the ultimate silhouette to flatter any body type

We can't get enough of Trinny Woodall's striking appearance at the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week. Attending the event in a tiered white dress, the style icon embodied true summer glamour.

If you are wondering what to wear in the warmer months to formal occasions, take a leaf out of Trinny's book, and opt for a tiered white dress. A versatile and flattering silhouette, this style is one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Not only does it flatter all shapes and sizes, but it also looks fabulous too!

Trinny's stunning dress is a creation by Zimmermann, a brand renowned for its sophisticated and feminine designs. She styles her look with bold accessories, including Penelope Chilvers Floral Sandals, which add a playful touch to look, a pair of round sunglasses, and a dazzling multi-coloured belt. This eye-catching ensemble emanates the trending aesthetic of ''boho chic'', which is well-loved by stars such as Sienna Miller.

(Image credit: Getty Images via Dave Benett)

Looking radiant, Trinny was captured in front of a teal coloured wall at the Butter Wakefield stand, surrounded by luscious plant pots. Later accompanying her at the show was Penelope Chilvers herself, and the pair were spotted enjoying their time together at the stand.

The brilliance of her dress lies in the tiered design, which is incredibly flattering, and we're certainly taking notes for our summer capsule wardrobe. Creating layers of volume, the tiers helps balance out your silhouette, forming the illusion of curves.

This style offers the perfect combination of comfort and sophistication. If you choose to add colourful statement accessories or simply wear with your best white trainers, a tiered dress is sure to become one of your go-to favourites. Whether you're heading to a garden party or just enjoying a day out, this is a summer must have. We've chosen some dresses that capture the essence of Trinny's flower show ensemble and are sure to turn heads.

shop tiered white dresses

Brora Organic Cotton Embroidered Tiered Dress View at John Lewis RRP: £245 | Made with Organic Cotton and featuring delicate embroidery this dress exudes quiet luxury. Its flattering tiered design offers a flowy and feminine silhouette perfect for summer days and special occasions. Cotton Woven Shirred Tiered Maxi Dress View at Karen Millen RRP: £63.20 (was £79) | This sleeveless option is great for evenings out, parties, or beach days, and is definitely going to the top of my wish list. Pair with a raffia bag and strappy heels for a luxurious warm-weather look. & Other Stories smock dress with bow bodice View at ASOS RRP: £95 | This smock dress is timeless, and offers both a comfortable fit and a glamorous feel. Its bow bodice and voluminous sleeves add elegant touches of detail to this piece, making it stand out from the crowd.

woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr offers some insight into this design, saying "Tiered dresses will always do the trick if you're looking to hide a tummy, and add a feminine touch as a bonus.

"The layers draw the eye away from your tummy and can balance out different body shapes too. Ideal if you're attending a wedding, a tiered dress will look great while you're twirling around on the dancefloor!"

style the look