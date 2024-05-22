Trinny's tiered white dress at the Chelsea Flower Show is the ultimate silhouette to flatter any body type
The fashion icon attended the show in a stunning outfit and we're taking notes for summer
We can't get enough of Trinny Woodall's striking appearance at the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show this week. Attending the event in a tiered white dress, the style icon embodied true summer glamour.
If you are wondering what to wear in the warmer months to formal occasions, take a leaf out of Trinny's book, and opt for a tiered white dress. A versatile and flattering silhouette, this style is one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Not only does it flatter all shapes and sizes, but it also looks fabulous too!
Trinny's stunning dress is a creation by Zimmermann, a brand renowned for its sophisticated and feminine designs. She styles her look with bold accessories, including Penelope Chilvers Floral Sandals, which add a playful touch to look, a pair of round sunglasses, and a dazzling multi-coloured belt. This eye-catching ensemble emanates the trending aesthetic of ''boho chic'', which is well-loved by stars such as Sienna Miller.
Looking radiant, Trinny was captured in front of a teal coloured wall at the Butter Wakefield stand, surrounded by luscious plant pots. Later accompanying her at the show was Penelope Chilvers herself, and the pair were spotted enjoying their time together at the stand.
The brilliance of her dress lies in the tiered design, which is incredibly flattering, and we're certainly taking notes for our summer capsule wardrobe. Creating layers of volume, the tiers helps balance out your silhouette, forming the illusion of curves.
This style offers the perfect combination of comfort and sophistication. If you choose to add colourful statement accessories or simply wear with your best white trainers, a tiered dress is sure to become one of your go-to favourites. Whether you're heading to a garden party or just enjoying a day out, this is a summer must have. We've chosen some dresses that capture the essence of Trinny's flower show ensemble and are sure to turn heads.
shop tiered white dresses
RRP: £245 | Made with Organic Cotton and featuring delicate embroidery this dress exudes quiet luxury. Its flattering tiered design offers a flowy and feminine silhouette perfect for summer days and special occasions.
RRP: £63.20 (was £79) | This sleeveless option is great for evenings out, parties, or beach days, and is definitely going to the top of my wish list. Pair with a raffia bag and strappy heels for a luxurious warm-weather look.
woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr offers some insight into this design, saying "Tiered dresses will always do the trick if you're looking to hide a tummy, and add a feminine touch as a bonus.
"The layers draw the eye away from your tummy and can balance out different body shapes too. Ideal if you're attending a wedding, a tiered dress will look great while you're twirling around on the dancefloor!"
style the look
RRP: £229 | These are the exact shoes that Trinny was captured in, and they are perfect for adding a touch of playfulness to any look! Featuring a vibrant floral pattern and a cushioned footbed, they offer both comfort and style.
RRP: £25 | This fun statement belt is a great accessory for cinching dresses or adding a pop of colour to your look. Wear with a white jeans outfit or layer over your favourite skirts or dress to brighten your ensemble.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.