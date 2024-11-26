I thought I wouldn't buy anything for Black Friday but I can't resist this Missoma initial necklace that has 20% off
An initial necklace is the ultimate personalised accessory—making it the most thoughtful gift this Christmas
I've eyed up the Missoma Curly Molten Initials Pendant Necklace in the early Black Friday sales. With Missoma offering discounts of up to 40% off every piece of jewellery there is nowhere better to shop. Effortlessly cool, on-trend, and glamorous, an initial necklace adds a personal touch to any outfit and an ideal Christmas gift—or a treat to wear beyond the festive season.
Initial necklaces are having a major moment in the fashion world, they've been everywhere! And there are plenty of luxurious pieces available in the Black Friday jewellery deals making it the perfect time to grab one. Whether you're searching for a thoughtful Christmas gift for a friend or treating yourself initial necklaces are a superb option, and what better place than Missoma, a well-loved brand of Kate Middleton and Sienna Miller.
This necklace stands out from the other styles on the market with its delicate chain and its midsize pendant that comes in a bespoke hand-drawn font. Its thick font looks almost vintage, making this piece even more appealing. So if you're currently on the hunt for the ultimate Christmas gift, I would seriously consider opting for this piece, and right now it's been discounted in the Black Friday sales too.
Shop Missoma Initials Pendant Necklace
20% off
Featuring a delicate trace chain, this unique initial pendant necklace features your chosen letter in a bespoke font, not only does it come in gold but also silver too. You could use this necklace as a versatile stacking piece, layered over your favourite gold necklaces, or wear it solo to keep it simple. This piece is also brilliant for Christmas gifting offering a thoughtful personalised gift.
Shop More Initial Necklaces
48% off
Now in the Black Friday sale for almost 50% off this necklace is an ideal personalised gift, and it's made from sterling silver plated in 18k gold. At only £24.50 you really can't go wrong. Buy for a friend, partner or loved one this Christmas.
25% off
Astrid & Miyu are offering 25% off site wide. And this dainty initial necklace is simple beautiful and such a great find. On a thin chain, this has a crystal charm with your chosen initial on it. Buy as the ultimate festive treat or as a thoughtful personalised gift.
25% off
Mejuri are offering £25% off on orders over £100. This pendant charm is simply delightful, made from 14k gold and freshwater pearls this charm offers everything you want in a piece of jewellery, just add to a luxurious gold chain and you're good to go. Detailed, delicate and excellent quality, what's not to love?
I can already picture this necklace becoming my go-to this season—an easy addition to both special occasionwear, including finishing off the best Christmas party outfit, and of course wearing day to day. Whether layered over the best wool jumper or paired with a velvet trouser suit for festive celebrations, it's the kind of piece that will elevate any outfit. This winter it's all about opting for pieces that feel personal yet are versatile, and an initial necklace ticks all the right boxes. Quickly get yours before the Black Friday deals end soon!
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Missoma has long been my go-to brand for necklaces and stacking rings, and believe me, they've lasted well over the years. A few friends gifted me a personalised necklace last Christmas and it really is one of my most treasured possessions. Jewellery should be top of your list if you're on the lookout for Black Friday bargains or presents for family and friends!".
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
