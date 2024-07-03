Monsoon's gold shoes are a fraction of the price of the must-have Loeffler Randall heels - and they're perfect for wedding season
For £75 these sandals bear a striking resemblance to Loeffler Randall's instantly recognisable design
Trying to find the perfect pair of shoes for summer occasions? We've come across some gold block heels that are a brilliant lookalike to the designer Loeffler Randall bow heels, and they are available for a fraction of the price!
As wedding season heats up and garden parties start filling our calendar, finding appropriate shoes that are both comfortable and stylish becomes a top priority. These metallic block heels may just be the solution to your quest, as they are elegant and comfortable wedding guest shoes that have a luxurious designer feel.
The Camellia Pleated Bow Heel from Loeffler Randall retails for a high price tag of around £400. However, if you want to achieve the same look for less, these Monsoon Metallic Block Heels are a brilliant match and are only £75. They offer the same bow detailing, block heel, pleated effect and ankle strap design for a quarter of the price.
These exquisite gold heels feature a signature oversized gold bow a leather sole and wrap ankle buckle. Perfect for special occasions, they will definitely add a touch of glamour to look. And they are made with sustainability in mind, as Loeffler Randall is known to prioritise sustainable and ethical production.
Featuring the same dramatic bow, and metallic gold hue, these shoes are a fantastic lookalike to the Loeffler Randall's block heels. The only difference between these shoes is the leather sole. However, Monsoon also uses quality materials and their products are made for longevity and practical wear too.
Finding high-quality, stylish footwear at a good price point is rare, and these block heels seem to strike the perfect balance between giving off that luxury feel and being affordable. Priced at just £75, they offer a high-end look without the designer price tag, making them a brilliant wardrobe staple to add to your capsule wardrobe.
And these are especially brilliant for styling best wedding guest dresses, or even if you are wondering what to wear to Wimbledon, as the block heel equals both comfort and practicality when walking outdoors.
woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is a fan of this style, commenting, ''I have a pair of block heel Loeffler Randall sandals in my wardrobe that I wear to weddings when I want a bit of a lift but don't want tired feet before the ceremony has even started. I managed to get mine in the sale a few years back, so I'd definitely be tempted to try a high street lookalike!''.
And for those who value versatility, these heels are, of course, not limited to weddings or summer alone, and I could picture these looking great in the festive season. Pair them with a chic dress for a garden party, or elevate your office attire and style it with a white jeans outfit for some added glamour. Their timeless design ensures they’ll remain a staple in your wardrobe for a for a long time!
Gold is a colour that complements so many ensembles, but they're also available in silver - or a platform version too. But don't just take our word for it. Monsoon's happy customers have written reviews including "they are really comfortable, and worth the price" and "these sandals are stunning, they are comfortable to wear and definitely have the wow factor."
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
