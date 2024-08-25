32 times Jennifer Aniston made casual outfits look effortlessly cool

Jennifer Aniston is one of America's Sweethearts, beloved for both her decades-long acting career and her girl-next-door fashion.

Discussing her style with makeup artist Bobbi Brown for Yahoo Beauty, Jennifer played down her classic style as "laziness" - but then revealed why she always looks so flawless in a simple t-shirt: she has them tailored!

"This is my secret: the trick to t-shirts is that I usually tailor them. Which is silly, but it works. Or you just have to find the perfect one" (She lists Theory as one of her favourites for basics).

On the fence about rushing off to the tailors with your tees? Let's have a reminder of how Jennifer Aniston makes the style worth recreating.

Tiny Tee in Organic Cotton - Theory, £75 Jennifer Aniston cited Theory as one of her favourites for buying t-shirts, and this fitted short-sleeve tee is great for everyday style. It features a bound crew neckline and double-needle topstitching along the sleeves and hem.

32 times Jennifer Aniston made jeans and a t-shirt look effortlessly cool

With a pop of colour

With her signature flowing locks, Jennifer Aniston knew she didn't need to do much to elevate this simple but stylish look. With a well-fitting tee, a pair of classic blue denim jeans and a pair of sandals, the Friends star added a touch of colour with a cerulean scarf.

Apart from a pair of sunglasses, Jennifer also kept the very clean-looking outfit fuss-free, choosing to simply wear a watch and no other accessories.

Understated simplicity

It's not just when she's papped out and about - Jennifer Aniston's commitment to the laid-back style saw her attend a press conference for her 2006 indie film, Friends with Money, dressed in a very understated fashion.

With a form-fitting white tee and a pair of denim blue jeans, Jennifer's look proved the power of 'less is more'. The clean look helped to highlight her sculpted waist, and her beachy waves completed the more relaxed aesthetic.

Summer in the city

When it's warm out - something Californians deal with pretty much year round - you don't want to be spending too long fussing with outfits. Could this be the secret to Jennifer Aniston's tried-and-tested t-shirt and jeans go-to?

She gave the style a touch of summer with a straw trilby hat and a thin necklace. These subtle touches can make a very simple outfit look thought-out.

With some rock edge

From simple tees to vest tops, pairing a basic with some steadfast jeans is an easy way to dress for most occasions.

But with the right style tricks, like those shown by Jennifer Aniston, your relatively plain outfit can still pack a punch of personality.

The turned-up jeans paired with the chunky boot give Jen's look more of a tough, street style vibe. The sweater wrapped around the waist not only adds some shape, it also means this one simple outfit can last you even if the weather turns.

Airport style made easy

A basic white top. A pair of skinny jeans. A scarf for an added touch of colour. That's all it took for Jennifer Aniston to avoid looking like she'd just stepped off a long, tiresome flight after landing at LAX Airport.

Looking fresh, clean and like she could be heading anywhere from a dinner to a film set, Jen was also carrying the most important accessory - water. It helps keep that ageless skin!

All American

Friends was one of the biggest shows to ever air, and it made household names out of all of the cast, including Jennifer Aniston, who played fashion-loving Rachel Green for the entire 10-season run.

During one of the early photoshoots promoting the show, we got a first glimpse at what would become a Jennifer Aniston signature - the simple, All-American uniform of a white tee and denim jeans.

Differentiating her look in the photo, Jen opted for a cropped t-shirt - proving there are subtle ways you can still make the simple style seem more flirtatious and memorable.

White jeans

White jeans might not always be the easiest to pull off, but Jennifer Aniston's approach is a great way to mix up a classic look without trying too hard.

By pairing the skinny white jeans with a black tank top and minimal accessories, the finished look looks unfussy and refined. The subtle accessories - including a thin necklace and gold watch - give it an elevated touch, meaning you could wear a similar look anywhere from work to dinner with friends.

The ultimate 90s style

In the early 90s, Jennifer Aniston briefly dated Counting Crows singer, Adam Duritz. The pair made a few appearances together after first meeting in Johnny Depp's LA club, The Viper Lounge.

Inspired by the musician - or just leaning into the grungier fashion of the time - Jennifer gave a different take on the classic tee-and-jeans look, pairing a tight black t-shirt with a pair of oversized, leather-looking pants.

Minimalist chic

Touching down in London to film the episodes of Friends set in the UK's capital, Jennifer Aniston looked every inch the glamorous celebrity, even battling her way through Heathrow.

This is because the Emmy-winning star kept to her recipe for success - a well-fitting tee, a pair of reliable jeans and a statement, oversized jacket thrown on top to give it a more elevated finish.

Three capsule collection items thrown together for a fool-proof, fashionable look.

An elevated take with wide-legged trousers

While promoting her award-winning Apple TV series, The Morning Show, in 2019, Jennifer Aniston delivered a masterclass in looking chic while wearing relatively simple, everyday items.

With a form-fitting tee and a pair of flared trousers, the actress added just enough touches of glamour with a subtle gold necklace and a pair of thin, strappy heels.

The all-black palette combined with the playful contrast in shape - the ultra-tight tee with the wider-legged trousers - gives a stunning, slender silhouette, too.

Tonal chic

An effortlessly cool style hack courtesy of Jennifer Aniston back in 1998, as the star attended a movie premiere playing with different tones of the same colour.

Pairing a relaxed, sheer dark navy shirt with a dark blue pair of jeans, Jennifer's look was casual and fresh, and pairing it with some sandals proved she is just as confident dressed down as she is in some of her best red carpet looks.

A versatile style

We - unfortunately - do not know Jennifer Aniston personally, but one can't help but assume she has adopted the reliable style of a well-fitted t-shirt and jeans so she never gets caught out. Whether that's trying a trend that ages poorly, or you just haven't got time to put together a more glam outfit, Jennifer always looking ready for anything - from shopping in the city to heading to work - proves how powerful the right t-shirt and jeans can be.

Playing with texture

A plain white top doesn't necessarily need to be a classic cotton t-shirt.

While walking around New York City in 2002, Jennifer sported another classic ensemble, opting for a light blue pair of denim jeans, open-toed sandals and a white tank top in a silky-looking fabric.

Rips and strip(e)s

We know the Friends actress loves a simple, plain t-shirt, but she showed how to make the simple outfit look edgier with a striped tee.

With ripped jeans, white trainers and a simple striped t-shirt, Jennifer threw on a leather jacket and a hat and that was all it took to elevate the outfit.

A colourful tee

Jennifer Aniston's personal style often sees her opting for a more muted palette, favouring neutral colours or black-and-white. However, in 2006, she donned a colourful tank top for a good cause - joining forces with plenty of other stars for Stand Up To Cancer.

Letting the t-shirt stand out, Jen paired the slogan tee with a pair of dark blue jeans and dark accessories.

Just add a blazer

While attending an event in 2018, Jennifer Aniston proved how simple and stylish one can be by just mixing together some capsule collection staples.

With what appears to be a white tee with a subtle print, a pair of blue jeans and white trainers, the Horrible Bosses star made it look effortlessly cool and elevated by throwing on an oversized jacket.

Jean shorts

Daisy Dukes. Jean shorts. Jorts. Whatever you want to call them, they're a style staple that tends to come back in fashion every couple of years in a big way.

While not always the first choice for some women, Jennifer Aniston proved how easy they can be to style in 1998. Hanging out with Courteney Cox, Jennifer wore the ripped jean shorts with a simple white t-shirt, choosing to keep the look simple and unfussy with only sunglasses to accessorise.

High-low mixing

The art of mixing some very simple basics with a more refined piece is a style hack many swear by, and Jennifer Aniston showed how easily it could be done when she appeared with then-husband Brad Pitt for a movie premiere.

Jen sported a very basic white vest top with more dressy grey trousers and a large black leather bag. A cool way of looking like you could be heading from work right to plans with friends.

Shrugging off the paparazzi

Jennifer Aniston's laid-back look could explain why she seemed bemused that the paparazzi would bother taking her photo, but we're glad they did - her sleeveless, navy blue top and drawstring trousers are perfect for dressing in a hurry or beating the heat during bouts of warm weather.

Smart made simple

While filming for The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston's outfit was a masterclass in smart but simple dressing - and most people can achieve a similar look with basics they have in their wardrobe.

The trick to Jen's look here was playing with shape. The wide-legged jeans gave plenty of volume and made for a statement piece, and the short, cropped blazer thrown on over a plain black tee instead of a heavier jacket kept the look from feeling stuffy or overly formal.

Oversized basics

Okay, not quite a t-shirt, but a plain shirt is just as essential to any wardrobe - and Jennifer Aniston proved how effortlessly cool they can look back in 1990.

The young up-and-coming star was photographed wearing the oversized outwear tucked into a pair of classic blue jeans, cinched in slightly with a simple black belt.

Rolling up the sleeves

Sometimes, be it the weather or confidence issues, you might prefer to wear a heavier top than a cotton tee. A sturdier jumper can feel more flattering, and Jennifer Aniston paired her chunkier grey jumper with a pair of ankle-grazing blue jeans.

Rolling her sleeves up and letting the hem of the pants fall right on top of her heeled shoes, there's enough playfulness to stop the outfit from looking dowdy.

Proving black can be a summer colour

Jennifer Aniston's signature style includes a lot of block colours - eschewing prints and bolder patterns for things like black tees or white vest tops. And she maintains this style even in the summertime thanks to some expert style hacks.

Take this black tee - the sleeveless style helps beat the heat, and the added touch of rolled-up jeans and black leather mules make it great for summer.

Scoop necks

While attending a red carpet event in 2006, Jennifer Aniston elevated her go-to t-shirt-and-jeans look.

The star swapped a typical t-shirt for a scoop-necked, slightly off-shoulder white top. She paired the look with fitted navy trousers, and loosely tucked in the front of her shirt to keep it looking less formal.

Short-sleeved button-down

Not quite sure a t-shirt fits the bill? Do like Jennifer Aniston and substitute it for a short-sleeved button-down shirt.

Not only does it give the outfit a more formal flair, but you can also emulate Jen's style and tuck it in with a thin, chic belt for a flattering effect around the waist.

Wear with chunky boots

Jennifer Aniston's street style showcases how to elevate a simple look made from some very popular basics.

With a long-sleeved black tee (or a light fabric jumper), the fabric drapes and moves perfectly when tucked into a pair of denim jeans. Jennifer's rock-chick-inspired lace-up boots stole the show thanks to the rolled-up hems of her baggy jeans.

Just add the right outerwear

Jennifer Aniston's gorgeous, beige coat is the kind of style staple that exudes Quiet Luxury. And, because it's such an understated piece, it should be paired with an equally subtle outfit.

Her plain white tee and black jeans make this whole outfit feel rich and glamorous - all while being relatively simple to recreate!

Stonewashed jeans

In 1996, Jennifer Aniston attended the premiere of Friends co-star, Matt LeBlanc's movie, Ed.

The 90s were a different time when movie stars preferred to dress down and red carpets weren't full of designer labels and ostentatious gowns. Wearing a tight, brown t-shirt with a distinctive pair of stonewashed jeans, Jennifer looked ultra cool.

We love how the bag matches the t-shirt, so the accessories don't ruin the clean, neutral style. It's these oft-overlooked details that are the key to nailing a 'simple' looking outfit.

Opt for a high-necked tee

When posing with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston looked effortlessly cool by mixing up a classic t-shirt for one with a high neckline.

Tucking the shirt into her blue jeans and matching her belt to the brown top, despite not showing any flesh at all, Jennifer still managed to create a streamlined silhouette.

Lazy day chic

Jennifer Aniston was papped wandering the streets with her boyfriend-at-the-time, Tate Donovan (who starred in Friends as Jennifer's love interest, Joshua, after the pair had broken up in real life) - and her look was the right kind of messy.

With a messy bun and an oversized jacket draped across her shoulders, Jen's grey -shirt and bootcut jeans made for the perfect lazy day uniform.

Mix and matching monochromes

Jennifer Aniston's take on monochromatic dressing makes for the perfect jeans-and-a-tee inspiration.

With white jeans paired with a simple white tee, Jen added clever contrasting shades with a pair of leather boots and a relaxed, black blazer.

The quintessential white-tee

Jennifer Aniston made the character of Rachel Green iconic - and both fictional character and real-life actress likely informed one another's style.

During the early seasons of Friends, we saw what would become Jen's go-to as Rachel opted for slogan tees or plain tops with a pair of versatile, denim jeans. She was the stylish 'everywoman' who millions of fans could look to for inspiration. After all, who can forget how her 'Rachel' haircut defined the era?