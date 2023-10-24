All of Jada Pinkett Smith’s best looks, from red carpet glamour to 90’s minimalism
A 90’s icon who’s never lost her style crown, here we take a look at Jada Pinkett Smith’s best looks
While you may know her from her iconic Red Table Talks in recent years, Jada Pinkett Smith’s best looks actually started long before she flexed her skills as a talk show host. A style icon since she arrived on the acting scene in the early 90’s, the 52-year-old is a pro at turning out great looks both on and off the red carpet.
If you want proof, we’ve pulled together a comprehensive list of all Jada’s best looks from over the years. From show-stopping red carpet styles to sophisticated suiting and relaxed outfits that tap into the athleisure trend, she’s done it all.
So, whether you’re looking for inspiration ready for when Christmas party season rolls around, or you’re looking to build the ultimate workwear edit, look no further than to Jada for inspiration. Here’s our round-up of 32 of her best looks through the years.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Best Looks Through The Years
1. Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2021
All our favourite A-listers are big fans of the naked dress trend but Jada shows them all how it’s done in this dress. Her nude diamanté bandeau dress hugs her figure effortlessly while the sheer cape gives even more drama.
2. An Artist At The Table: Dinner & Program 2019
At the Sundance Film Festival in 2019, Jada opted for a sleek diamante trimmed black co-ord. The boxy t-shirt and straight leg trouser style pair for the perfect smart casual outfit, while her matching embellished heels finish the look perfectly.
3. New York 2019
It’s clear Jada is a big fan of a co-ord and this check style she wore in New York in 2019 is another great example. The sleeveless top and tailored trousers combo give this look an elevated feel, ideal for wearing both to the office and for drinks after work.
4. Emancipation Premiere 2022
For the premiere of Emancipation, Jada looked to bridal designer Stephane Rolland for her dress of choice. The wide sleeve, puff skirted style looked oh-so-elegant on the black carpet but would also make a great wedding dress choice for brides to be too.
5. 21st Annual AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards 1993
Did you know Jada Pinkett-Smith was an original 90’s fashion icon? If you didn’t, take this look as evidence. While at the 21st Annual AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards in 1993 she opted for a red cut out gown which featured a corset style top and gold embellishment - stunning!
6. Hala Premiere 2019
An all white outfit may seem intimidating but a clever trouser suit, like this one Jada wore to the Hala premiere in 2019, takes the hard work out of the trend. Finish with matching white accessories and a simple cami top for an easy business casual look.
7. Los Angeles 2019
High-shine metallics and emerald green are two trends that shouldn’t work together but Jada proves they do. Use her stylish satin and embellished look as inspiration for Christmas party season or your next night out.
8. The Grammys 2019
By 2019 Jada was a pro at dressing for The Grammys so of course she pushed the boat out in this nude-toned maxi dress with a show-stopping feather train. Paired with heels from Guissepe Zanotti, she took our award for best dressed on the red carpet.
9. The Matrix Reloaded Premiere 2003
A great black dress is always a smart style choice and this corsage dress at The Matrix Reloaded Premiere in Cannes was just that. Paired with a statement necklace from Chopard, Jada gives off quiet luxury elegance.
10. Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
If you’re wondering how to layer occassionwear or looking for a more modest dress style, save this look for inspiration. The contrasting longsleeve layer under Jada’s dress provides extra coverage but also looks stylish thanks to its simple design.
11. Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Show 2023
For the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Show in Seoul, Jada wore a full look from the brand. Her chic leather trench coat, an ideal winter cover-up, features a logo print belt which she’s paired with a matching oversized tote bag and boots.
12. Collateral Premiere 2004
Simple and elegant, this pastel yellow bandeau dress proves just how good Jada is at red carpet dressing. By opting for minimal accessories she ensures her sweeping pleated dress is the focal point of this look allowing it to take centre stage.
13. Collateral UK Premiere 2004
For the UK premiere of Collateral, Jada opted for a floor-length yellow gown with a deep v-neckline and bow detailing. Paired with gold accessories and a chic slicked-back ponytail, she exuded old-Hollywood glamour.
14. New York 2019
Bridging the gap between casual dressing and statement styling, this t-shirt dress from Louis Vuitton is a winning look. We love the addition of trainers to dress it down even more, simply add a tote bag or backpack for a fun everyday look.
15. London 2019
The best trench coats don’t get much better than this punchy yellow style Jada wore while out and about in London in 2019. To complete the look Jada kept it simple opting for skinny jeans and printed court heels, ensuring her bright trench was the focal point of the look.
16. 3rd Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards 1997
Slip dresses are a piece that come into style season after season but never were they more on trend than in the late 90s. This sequin metallic style is a great example: simple, elegant and understated, its minimalism at its best.
17. Independence Day Premiere 1996
We’re big fans of a matching couples outfit but this matching family outfit, with Will Smith’s son Trey, takes it to the next level. To celebrate the premiere of Independence Day, the family got decked out in on-theme army outfits complete with caps and accessories.
18. The Matrix Resurrections Premiere 2021
Not for the fashion-shy, this look that Jada wore to The Matrix Resurrection Premiere in 2022, makes a fashion statement in the best way. Tapping into the tonal trend, when someone wears one colour head to toe, it's a brave, bold and brilliant way to embrace colour.
19. MTV Movie and TV Awards 2019
At the MTV Movie Awards, Jada said why blend in when you can stand out? Her statement sequin suit makes a great alternative to the best cocktail dresses. Plus, you can re-work each piece separately to create even more looks following the main event.
20. Los Angeles 2019
While out and about in Los Angeles in 2019 Jada opted for another great metallic look. Her statement blazer pairs perfectly with a simple black tee and skinny jeans for a glam everyday outfit.
21. The Grammys 1998
If you’re looking for maternity-approved Christmas party dress inspiration this look, which Jada wore to The Grammys in 1998 is a winner. The halter neckline, figure skimming cut and embellished detail all come together for an outfit that provides serious wow-factor.
22. The Matrix Revolutions Premiere 2003
A vision in sage green, this mesh top and slip skirt combo is more relaxed than Jada’s usual premiere style but no less striking. The contrasting fabrics elevate the simple shapes while the satin takes them into chic evening wear territory.
23. Aladdin Premiere 2019
A fashion inspired take on Disney’s Aladdin, Jada’s look on the purple carpet at the film’s premiere combined an embellished top with balloon style trousers for a fun tongue-in-cheek look.
24. The 94th Academy Awards 2022
At the 94th Academy Awards Jada flexed her fashion credentials once more, opting for a sweeping green gown from Jean Paul Gaultier. Featuring a ruched top and long puffed detail skirt, it ensured all eyes were on her.
25. Bel-Air Premiere 2022
When a dress just wouldn’t do, Jada opted for a boiler suit for the premiere of Will Smith’s series Bel-Air in 2022. The contrast of the muted grey tone against her bold yellow coat gives an unexpected edge to the look as do her diamante boots.
26. Devil in a Blue Dress Benefit Premiere 1995
If we were packing for a beach holiday right now, we’d include this crochet co-ord Jada wore to the Devil in a Blue Dress Benefit Premiere. Simply swap Jada’s heels for the best sandals and you’d have the perfect beach party look.
27. Critics Choice Awards 2022
A bandeau style dress is eternally chic so we can’t get enough of this structured style Jada wore at The Critics Choice Awards in 2022. Paired with an embellished head chain she looked practically regal on the red carpet.
28. The Nutty Professor Premiere 1996
Giving us a lesson in how to style smart separates, Jada’s all-black look at The Nutty Professor Premiere in 1996 is one of her best. Proof that great outfits stand the test of time, her crop top and satin slip skirt wouldn’t look out of place worn today for a chic night out look.
29. New York 2019
Jeans and a nice top is a trend that never goes out of style and we love Jada’s take on it in the form of this scarf top and leather trousers look. Great leather trousers are a wardrobe staple you’ll reach for again and again, simply switch your top to create a myriad of exciting looks.
30. The Grammys 1999
There are so many reasons to applaud this look: the cut out dress, the matching head scarf, the 90’s inspired coloured sunglasses and the lace up heels all make this the perfect look for The 1999 Grammys.
31. New York 2019
If you’ve been wondering what dopamine dressing is, this bold look is a prime example. Jada’s technicolour print fur coat and yellow trousers are sure to brighten any day thanks to their mood boosting hue.
32. Angel Has Fallen Premiere 2019
A great co-ord moment, this bralette and maxi skirt duo offered the perfect antidote to traditional red carpet dressing at the Angel Has Fallen Premiere in 2019. The duo featured a delicate diamanté spot print while the thigh-high split showed off Jada’s long pins.
Jazzria is a journalist and stylist specializing in fashion and beauty. After starting her career at ELLE UK in 2014, she went on to work as part of the style team at heat Magazine for 6 years before going freelance in 2022.
Jazzria is an advocate for diversity within the fashion industry and previously wrote the column, Jazz’s Short Stories, developing a voice for petite style. She prides herself on creating content where everyone can see themselves and feel included no matter your size, skin tone or personal style.
