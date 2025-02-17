Celebrity style inspo: How to elevate your outfit with a statement bag

Never underestimate the power of a statement bag. This classic - and very functional - accessory is a great way to transform an outfit, whatever the occasion may be.

The humble bag is super versatile and is an essential fashion item. Whether it's carrying your evening essentials in a sleek clutch or chucking everything but the kitchen sink into an oversized tote, a bag is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

If you're looking for some arm candy inspiration, then look no further. We've put together a selection of our favourite celebrities looking super stylish with various chic bags.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images/James Devaney/GC Images)

Queen Bey took her silver outfit to another level by adding a metallic tote to the look. Perfectly matching her bejewelled jumpsuit and knee-high boots, Beyoncé looked every inch the star that she is.

Fearne Cotton

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Fearne Cotton looked fabulous in her glitzy pink two-piece, but what really caught our attention was her adorable bag. Clutching a red heart-shaped leather number, the bag featured a gold chain handle and matched her barely-there sandals.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Rihanna oozed coolness (when doesn't she?!) while strutting around New York in December 2024. Nailing the woven bag trend, the singer carried her mini black number on her arm. Paired with a faux-fur coat, baggy jeans and a headscarf, Riri nailed it once again.

Katy Perry

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Katy Perry proved how easy it is to update an LBD by simply adding an interesting bag to your outfit. The singer's tiny bag was the perfect contrast to her black A-line dress that featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve.

Emma Bunton

(Image credit: Getty Images/HGL/GC Images)

Sometimes two shades of pink are even better than one - as demonstrated here by Emma Bunton. The singer rocked a fuschia pink trouser suit and carried her essentials in a baby pink bucket bag from Prada. Well, she is Baby Spice after all!

Cat Deeley

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Cat Deeley's all-gold outfit was the perfect look for her red carpet appearance in November 2024. The presenter wore a shimmering floorlength dress which perfectly matched her gold metallic clutch. And of course, Cat's golden locks were also co-ordinating.

Kate Winslet

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate Winslet showed us how adding a bright bag to a black outfit can bring some serious pizazz. The actor's chic one-shouldered black dress was transformed with her bright red clutch bag. Not stopping there, Kate brought even more glamour by painting her pout the same bright red.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Living up to her song Bejeweled, Taylor Swift went all out with a sparkling flapper bag that was embellished with tiny rhinestones. The arm candy matched the singer's black longline coat, which was also studded in crystals.

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Getty Images/Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer)

Sandra Oh made a statement with her block-colour outfit in May 2023. The actor's baby pink clutch perfectly matched her blouse, which featured delicate draping. The star also added an emerald green skirt and metallic pink shoes to the ensemble.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Getty Images/Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Sometimes there's nothing like a big ol' clutch to bring some extra glamour to an outfit. Eva Longoria did just that with her oversized black clutch that featured a chunky gold chain. Eva teamed her bag with a chic red dress and black heels.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty ImagesRachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kate Middleton's dazzling clutch was the perfect accessory for her elegant blue dress on the red carpet. The Princess of Wales looked stunning in the dress which featured draped split-sleeves. We also love how her jewel-encrusted clutch matched her diamond necklace.

Amanda Holden

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Neil Mockford/GC Images)

A designer bag is the ultimate chic accessory and Amanda Holden ticked all the boxes with this outfit. The presenter gave us serious fashion envy with her Dior Black Saddle bag, which was embellished with a gold 'D' letter. The bag worked perfectly with her black mididress and tartan coat.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Jessica Alba looked effortlessly stylish with this suit and bag combo. The actor opted for a navy pinstripe jacket and trouser combo, which she paired with pointed white shoes. But the star's standout item was her burgundy Chanel bag, which also matched her manicure.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Katie Holmes demonstrated how a black tote is the ultimate item for any bag collection. The simple leather number looked chic with the star's cosy leather sheepskin coat. Trainers, light-blue jeans and a grey beanie were all added for a cool, laidback look.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Sarah Jessica Parker went big with the metallics for this look. Her shimmering rose pink bag was a fun addition to the star's glitter lilac dress. SJP finished off the look with metallic purple heels and styled her hair into soft blonde waves.

Vogue Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

Vogue Williams gave us some serious summer outfit inspo while strolling through London in June 2022. The presenter's basket bag was an adorable accessory to work with her cute white skirt and top combo. The star also added embellished sandals and gold jewellery to the outfit.

Ashley Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images/ MEGA/GC Images)

Ashley Roberts looked chic in an oversized grey blazer, which she teamed with flowing pinstripe trousers and a white roll-neck. Working perfectly with the neutral look was her tiny white Miu-Miu leather bag, which also matched her pointed heels.

Mollie King

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Mollie King pulled out all the stops for a stylish day at Wimbledon in 2023. The star opted for a flattering monochrome midi dress, which featured adorable puff sleeves. Continuing with the black and white theme, Mollie added a mini Chanel shoulder bag, which also matched her pointed heels.

Coleen Rooney

(Image credit: Getty Images/Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Coleen Rooney brought some glamour to the red carpet with this get-up. The star held onto a stunning silver clutch, which was studded in sparkling rhinestones and tassles. The statement bag complemented her Barbie pink blazer and trouser suit, which was the perfect pop of colour.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

We love this stylish outfit from Nicole Kidman. The Babygirl actor looked seriously chic in a pinstripe trouser suit, which she teamed with some killer stilettos. But what really grabbed our attention was her black Balenciaga Le City bag. Nicole held the black number on her arm and made us extremely jealous!

Kylie Minogue

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Sometimes a touch of sparkle is the only way to go - and no one knows this more than Kylie Minogue! The Aussie singer stunned in a dress that featured a silver bejewelled cut-out top and flowing black skirt. Her teeny tiny crystal-covered bag and silver jewellery were the ultimate accessories.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez looked super elegant for this red carpet appearance in November 2024. Opting for a monochrome look, J.Lo wore a white trench, which she teamed with a wide-brimmed hat and black patent boots. Continuing with the elegant look, the singer's clutched onto the Lady Dior, a quilted bag that was named after Princess Diana.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Salma Hayek jazzed up her little black dress with some statement accessories. The star's chunky silver shoulder bag was paired with strappy silver sandals for a touch of glamour. Salma wore her brown locks loose and painted her lips a chic nude.

Naomi Watts

(Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Naomi Watts showed us how a simple plain bag is the best accessory when you're wearing a bold print. The actor wore a cute chain-print dress that featured a necktie. Leaving the dress as the statement piece, she added a chic black Celine bag, which matched her leather jacket and ankle boots.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images/Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Sometimes, a big bag is the only way and VB has cemented that here. The stylish star was snapped looking chic in a grey trench coat and black aviators. As for the arm candy, the fashion designer carried her essentials in an oversized burgundy number.

Alicia Keys

(Image credit: Getty Images/The Hapa Blonde/GC Images)

A simple tan bag is the perfect accessory for pretty much any outfit. Alicia Keys went for that option here, holding a leather number which coordinated with her tan pointed heels. The Falling singer kept things elegant in a dusky grey checked suit, which she teamed with red lipstick and gold hoops.

Elizabeth Hurley

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett)

Liz Hurley went matchy-matchy for a red-carpet appearance. The actor dazzled in a shimmering red sequin midi dress that featured long sleeves. Holding a cute burgundy clutch in her hand, the star was perfectly co-ordinated.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Reese Witherspoon's red bag was the perfect statement to brighten up her all-black look. The Legally Blonde actor held a mini red leather bag, which she wore with a black A-line dress, pointed heels and big old sunnies.

Nicole Scherzinger

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Nicole Schzeringer's silver bag and teal dress was a stunning combo for her New York outing in January 2025. The Pussycat Doll singer wore a classy bodycon dress while holding a miniature metallic handbag.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Sienna Miller gave us some serious style envy with this simple get-up. The blonde star looked chic in a cream trouser suit, but the real standout from the outfit was the bag. Tucking an oversized tiger-print clutch under her arm, Sienna served us yet another fabulous look.

Claudia Winkleman

(Image credit: Getty Images/Joe Maher)

Claudia Winkleman's all-white look was the perfect outfit when she attended the BAFTAs in 2024. The presenter made sure to coordinate her chic white trouser suit with a simple clutch and platform boots. And of course, she rocked her trademark black eyeliner!

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

There's nothing like a leopard print accessory and Kate Moss reaffirmed this fact with this stylish ensemble. The supermodel was papped in black jeans and a cool tassle-sleeve top, while on her shoulder was a bold leopard print handbag.