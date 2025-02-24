Zooey Deschanel's SAG 2-in-1 tuxedo dress meant no deciding between sharp tailoring and a glam gown
Zooey's vintage Armani piece blended a menswear feel with a timeless black evening gown
Zooey Deschanel wore a striking black and white gown with a menswear twist for the 2025 SAG Awards, avoiding choosing between sharp tailoring and a daring dress in the unique Armani piece.
Stepping out on the red carpet for this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA last night, Zooey joined a host of standout stars for an evening of celebrating talent in TV and film. The New Girl star appeared amongst the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and the iconic Gillian Anderson, who seemingly topped her iconic vulva dress in the most exquisite floral gown.
Zooey arrived for the glam evening with her fellow A-listers alongside fiancé Jonathan Scott, achieving a striking his and hers look in her Giorgio Armani look that worked perfectly with his dapper white Tom Ford tux.
A stunning sale find, this French Connection blazer dress will be a dream paired with black tights and heels for the ultimate suit-chic outfit.
A crisp white shirt is a capsule wardrobe essential in our eyes - and this tuxedo style one by H&M is ideal for adding a menswear feel to your smart dressing.
The duo beamed for the photographers for the rare joint carpet moment and Zooey's Armani piece provided her with a beautiful balance between an ultra feminine and strong smart feel. The monochromatic piece echoed classic menswear with its penguin-style tuxedo bib with a black button-down detail.
Along with crisp white dinner jacket cuffs, the piece featured a statement black bow tie - with a little extra frill than your usual neat knot. The long-sleeved black gown cascaded to floor length, providing an utterly timeless sleek silhouette that was accentuated by a barely-there satin panel around the waist of the dress.
The beloved actress kept things classic when it came to hair and makeup, wearing her signature brunette fringe down on her face with some subtle volume at the root - while a half-up do allowed for some extra lift at the top of her loose tresses.
Having always been one to embrace her naturally pale complexion, Zooey complemented her milky skin with a touch of pretty pink blush and a rosey-toned lip - while she sported her go-to black liner look on the eyes.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Top tips for becoming a morning person and seizing the day - including what you have to do the night before
Always hitting snooze? Try these tips for becoming a morning person if you always struggle to rise...
By Lauren Clark Published
-
We didn’t think Gillian Anderson could top that viral vulva dress, but her spring-ready florals for the SAG Awards are exquisite
She reunited with The X-Files co-star David Duchovny at the 2025 SAG Awards
By Caroline Parr Published
-
We didn’t think Gillian Anderson could top that viral vulva dress, but her spring-ready florals for the SAG Awards are exquisite
She reunited with The X-Files co-star David Duchovny at the 2025 SAG Awards
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Long, light and waterproof – this chic black raincoat keeps me warm, dry and stylish (and it's on sale today)
This machine washable coat is one the best investments I made last year
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Clodagh McKenna's plaid frill blouse and flattering flared jeans make the loveliest winter to spring outfit
The Irish chef has impeccable taste - in more ways than one
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's simple black culottes and T-shirt is still our favourite chic yet comfy French-style outfit
Simple, timeless styling at its finest
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker's showstopping purple knee high boots take her cosy cardigan and maxi skirt to a whole new level
Her classic midi dress and knitted cardigan make the ultimate transitional outfit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley's pretty anglaise blouse and simple sun-kissed makeup create a soft feminine style we're taking into spring
We love Cat's soft, simple and stunning spring look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Kylie Minogue's bottle green leather trench coat feels more relevant than ever
As we anticipate Burberry's London Fashion Week Show, we're revisiting Kylie's luxe leather look
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're going to live in Serena Williams' baggy jeans, white top and trainers combination this spring
Her pastel accessories are so pretty
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published