Zooey Deschanel's SAG 2-in-1 tuxedo dress meant no deciding between sharp tailoring and a glam gown

Zooey Deschanel wore a striking black and white gown with a menswear twist for the 2025 SAG Awards, avoiding choosing between sharp tailoring and a daring dress in the unique Armani piece.

Stepping out on the red carpet for this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA last night, Zooey joined a host of standout stars for an evening of celebrating talent in TV and film. The New Girl star appeared amongst the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and the iconic Gillian Anderson, who seemingly topped her iconic vulva dress in the most exquisite floral gown.

Zooey arrived for the glam evening with her fellow A-listers alongside fiancé Jonathan Scott, achieving a striking his and hers look in her Giorgio Armani look that worked perfectly with his dapper white Tom Ford tux.

The duo beamed for the photographers for the rare joint carpet moment and Zooey's Armani piece provided her with a beautiful balance between an ultra feminine and strong smart feel. The monochromatic piece echoed classic menswear with its penguin-style tuxedo bib with a black button-down detail.

Along with crisp white dinner jacket cuffs, the piece featured a statement black bow tie - with a little extra frill than your usual neat knot. The long-sleeved black gown cascaded to floor length, providing an utterly timeless sleek silhouette that was accentuated by a barely-there satin panel around the waist of the dress.

The beloved actress kept things classic when it came to hair and makeup, wearing her signature brunette fringe down on her face with some subtle volume at the root - while a half-up do allowed for some extra lift at the top of her loose tresses.

Having always been one to embrace her naturally pale complexion, Zooey complemented her milky skin with a touch of pretty pink blush and a rosey-toned lip - while she sported her go-to black liner look on the eyes.