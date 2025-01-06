Zoe Saldana dazzles in the colour of 2025 to accept her Golden Globe Award

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Zoe Saldaña redefines red carpet glamour in a jaw-dropping rich brown dress that perfectly reflects this season's most coveted colour—Mocha Mouse.

Defined as "warm, mellow" shades of brown, we're set to see these tones everywhere from designer collections to the high street, and we simply can't get enough! And although Mocha Mouse is predicted to be one of the most prominent colours for the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, we've already seen a huge wave of appreciation for rich brown tones, especially since its nomination as Pantone's Colour of the Year.

Zoe Saldaña collected her first Golden Globe for her performance in “Emilia Perez” in one of her best looks yet. Her dress—made by Saint Laurent—was in a darker brown colour and featured shimmering sequins, and she paired the piece with a dramatic draping cape in a lighter tone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She styled the dress with classic diamonds with a plunging v-shape necklace and diamond drop earrings. However, the most notable accessory had to be her long dramatic cape that rested at hip-height, and which bubbled out into dramatic sleeves on her lower arm.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on the look, "Sequins are always a surefire way to win best dressed, but Zoe's classic look has got a very 2025 twist. The warm chocolate colour is stunning, and that cloak draped over her shoulders adds plenty of red carpet drama. The jewels are stunning too!".

Shop Mocha Brown Dresses & Accessories

Zoe was joined at the Golden Globes by some of our other favourite a-listers including Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson. Kate Winslet was also spotted wearing a sleek tailored white suit, featuring beautiful black embroidered flowers.