Zoe Saldana dazzles in the colour of 2025 to accept her Golden Globe Award
The actress wore a jaw-dropping sequinned dress paired with a draping long cape in Pantone's colour of the year.
At the 2025 Golden Globes, Zoe Saldaña redefines red carpet glamour in a jaw-dropping rich brown dress that perfectly reflects this season's most coveted colour—Mocha Mouse.
Defined as "warm, mellow" shades of brown, we're set to see these tones everywhere from designer collections to the high street, and we simply can't get enough! And although Mocha Mouse is predicted to be one of the most prominent colours for the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, we've already seen a huge wave of appreciation for rich brown tones, especially since its nomination as Pantone's Colour of the Year.
Zoe Saldaña collected her first Golden Globe for her performance in “Emilia Perez” in one of her best looks yet. Her dress—made by Saint Laurent—was in a darker brown colour and featured shimmering sequins, and she paired the piece with a dramatic draping cape in a lighter tone.
She styled the dress with classic diamonds with a plunging v-shape necklace and diamond drop earrings. However, the most notable accessory had to be her long dramatic cape that rested at hip-height, and which bubbled out into dramatic sleeves on her lower arm.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on the look, "Sequins are always a surefire way to win best dressed, but Zoe's classic look has got a very 2025 twist. The warm chocolate colour is stunning, and that cloak draped over her shoulders adds plenty of red carpet drama. The jewels are stunning too!".
Shop Mocha Brown Dresses & Accessories
If you're looking to add some glamour to your current winter capsule wardrobe this dress should be a top contender. With long sleeves and a dramatic leg slit, this piece is both elegant and sultry.
Ruffles have certainly had a moment in 2024, and they are set to play a major part in 2025 fashion trends. This frilly dress is both unique and on-trend, style with warm tights and the best knee high boots.
This dress reimagines the classic mini silhouette from the 60s with added sequins and a stunning rich brown tone. A statement piece which is perfect for elevating your current partywear.
A knitted coat with an added scarf may be one of the smartest winter styling ideas we've seen in a long time, enabling you to keep warm and look stylish too. Plus, who can resist such a delicious colour?
A satin mousse brown handbag might just be the accessory we have all been missing. Style with occasionwear, or simply wear with the best wide leg jeans and your favourite blazer for a daytime look.
Zoe was joined at the Golden Globes by some of our other favourite a-listers including Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson. Kate Winslet was also spotted wearing a sleek tailored white suit, featuring beautiful black embroidered flowers.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
How to watch Call The Midwife season 14 from anywhere in the world
Call The Midwife is back for a fourteenth season, and its global audience of dedicated fans don't want to miss a single moment - here's how to watch the show from anywhere.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Kate Winslet’s Golden Globes crisp white power suit was a masterclass in tailored elegance with a nod to Titanic
Kate Winslet went for a timeless white suit for this year's Golden Globes and the delicate embroidery took it to another level
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Winslet’s Golden Globes crisp white power suit was a masterclass in tailored elegance with a nod to Titanic
Kate Winslet went for a timeless white suit for this year's Golden Globes and the delicate embroidery took it to another level
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sienna Miller’s colourful chunky trainers are the hit of dopamine this dreary winter needs
They're the comfy and practical shoe that'll add a pop of bright colour to your wardrobe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Planning an outdoors adventure? Helen Skelton’s long green parka and walking boots are the staples that’ll keep you cosy
Helen effortlessly balanced practicality with style in a long waterproof coat and fleece-lined boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Tartan trousers and tan loafers? Claudia Winkleman's latest Traitors look is the understated take on country chic we can't get enough of
Her knit is the ultimate cosy piece for winter
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm copying Trinny Woodall's innovative ways to wear scarves and "making them into skirts" this season
If you've ever wondered how to get more use out of your scarf collection Trinny has all the answers...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Dopamine dressing to the rescue! Emilia Fox’s pink jumper is the style solution to brighten up frosty January
Emilia Fox's pink jumper proves that a bright staple can have such an impact and bring a sense of fun to an outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
H&M's 'perfect pair of wide leg jeans' are selling fast - we've bought them in 3 different colours
For only £27.99 these jeans are an essential purchase for entering 2025 in style and comfort
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton's cherry drop red coat and matching roll neck was the perfect antidote to a grey January day
The Princess of Wales proved that January certainly isn't a time for dull dressing when she went for this bold berry look
By Caitlin Elliott Published