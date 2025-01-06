Zoe Saldana dazzles in the colour of 2025 to accept her Golden Globe Award

The actress wore a jaw-dropping sequinned dress paired with a draping long cape in Pantone's colour of the year.

Image of Zoe Saldana
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Zoe Saldaña redefines red carpet glamour in a jaw-dropping rich brown dress that perfectly reflects this season's most coveted colour—Mocha Mouse.

Defined as "warm, mellow" shades of brown, we're set to see these tones everywhere from designer collections to the high street, and we simply can't get enough! And although Mocha Mouse is predicted to be one of the most prominent colours for the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025, we've already seen a huge wave of appreciation for rich brown tones, especially since its nomination as Pantone's Colour of the Year.

Zoe Saldaña collected her first Golden Globe for her performance in “Emilia Perez” in one of her best looks yet. Her dress—made by Saint Laurent—was in a darker brown colour and featured shimmering sequins, and she paired the piece with a dramatic draping cape in a lighter tone.

Image of Zoe Salañda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She styled the dress with classic diamonds with a plunging v-shape necklace and diamond drop earrings. However, the most notable accessory had to be her long dramatic cape that rested at hip-height, and which bubbled out into dramatic sleeves on her lower arm.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on the look, "Sequins are always a surefire way to win best dressed, but Zoe's classic look has got a very 2025 twist. The warm chocolate colour is stunning, and that cloak draped over her shoulders adds plenty of red carpet drama. The jewels are stunning too!".

Shop Mocha Brown Dresses & Accessories

Image of brown dress
In The Style X Hannah Brown Satin

If you're looking to add some glamour to your current winter capsule wardrobe this dress should be a top contender. With long sleeves and a dramatic leg slit, this piece is both elegant and sultry.

Image of brown ruffle dress
ASOS High Neck Frill Dress Brown

Ruffles have certainly had a moment in 2024, and they are set to play a major part in 2025 fashion trends. This frilly dress is both unique and on-trend, style with warm tights and the best knee high boots.

Image of brown sequin dress
Superdry Brown Sleeveless Sequin Dress

This dress reimagines the classic mini silhouette from the 60s with added sequins and a stunning rich brown tone. A statement piece which is perfect for elevating your current partywear.

Image of brown coat
Zara Short Knitted Coat with Scarf

A knitted coat with an added scarf may be one of the smartest winter styling ideas we've seen in a long time, enabling you to keep warm and look stylish too. Plus, who can resist such a delicious colour?

Image of brown handbag
Mango Brown Satin Handbag

A satin mousse brown handbag might just be the accessory we have all been missing. Style with occasionwear, or simply wear with the best wide leg jeans and your favourite blazer for a daytime look.

Image of brown heels
Alice Strappy Leather Heeled Sandals in Chocolate

These leather slingback kitten heel are a staple that everyone needs in their wardrobes. They are comfortable and versatile, and can be worn with almost everything from denim jeans to long party dresses.

Zoe was joined at the Golden Globes by some of our other favourite a-listers including Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson. Kate Winslet was also spotted wearing a sleek tailored white suit, featuring beautiful black embroidered flowers.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

