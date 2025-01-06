Kate Winslet’s Golden Globes crisp white power suit was a masterclass in tailored elegance with a nod to Titanic

Kate Winslet wore a crisp white power suit to the 2025 Golden Globes and it was a masterclass in tailored elegance with a subtle nod to Titanic.

Awards season never fails to showcase some breath-taking outfits but whilst the magnificent floor-length gowns aren’t going to make their way into most people’s winter capsule wardrobe, Kate Winslet’s Golden Globes look is much more wearable. The Hollywood star took to the red carpet on 5th January wearing a fabulous white suit and her choice to go for sleek tailoring definitely paid off. Kate championed one of the best British clothing brands with her co-ord, which is understood to have been a bespoke Erdem design.

The designer is beloved by everyone from the Princess of Wales to Keira Knightley and Kate Winslet’s suit was reportedly made from a silk wool material. The blazer was single-breasted with a classic lapel collar and fastened at the front with two covered buttons.

(Image credit: Photo by Tommaso Boddi/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Recreate Kate Winslet's Golden Globes Look 1

Reiss Wool Blend Jacket Was £278, Now £118 at Reiss Unlike Kate Winslet's Golden Globes white suit jacket, this blazer is double-breasted but it's so stunning. It's made from a wool blend with a smart tux-inspired finish and padded shoulders. Wear with the matching trousers and waistcoat for a full suit look. Reiss Wool Blend Trousers Was £178, Now £78 at Reiss Currently reduced in the sale, these trousers are now much for of an affordable choice if you're looking to embrace tailoring this winter. They're crafted from a wool blend material with a mid-wise waist and a flowing wide leg design. Sam Edelman Vienna Heels £116.01 at Nordstrom These black court shoes also come in half sizes and feature a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel. You can't go far wrong with a pair of simple black heels and these can be styled with suits and dresses, as well as more casually with jeans.

Recreate Kate Winslet's Golden Globes Look 2

H&M Textured Cream Blazer Was £74.99, Now £37 at H&M With a subtle texture that makes it even more stunning, this cream blazer would be gorgeous worn with everything from blue jeans to leather trousers, as well as with cream-toned trousers to create a co-ord look. It's single breasted and has notched lapels and a single back vent. H&M Wide Tailored Trousers £24.99 at H&M These classic tailored trousers also come in beige and black but we love the cream ones as they'd also look amazing in spring/summer. They fall to ankle length and have a high-waisted fit with practical side pockets. M&S Stiletto Court Shoes £29.50 at M&S Affordable and timeless, these pointed toe court shoes can be worn with so many different outfits. They're designed with a high stiletto heel and M&S's Insolia® technology helps to redistribute weight away from the balls of your feet to increase ankle stability and comfort.

It had a streamlined shape and flared out slightly at the waist with a slightly asymmetric shape, giving us more of a glimpse of Kate’s beautiful matching trousers. When you want to feel confident and chic but still be incredibly comfortable we would always recommend going for a wide leg silhouette. Wide leg trousers have an elegant drape to them, especially if they have a crisp pleat like Kate’s had and the looser fit is so easy to wear.

Kate Winslet’s suit trousers fell right to the floor for a more dramatic, elevated look and the blazer seamlessly flowed down over them. Whilst the trousers were plain, we couldn’t help admiring the contrast of the black floral embroidery that adorned the blazer. This detailing was on the left shoulder of the jacket, as well as on the right sleeve and right side above the hem.

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty)

Although the embroidery was delicate, the black tone ensured that it stood out against the white background colour whilst still being very understated. The floral motifs were so feminine and soft and this was striking combined with the crisp tailoring of the suit. It also looked as though the flowers might have been roses or at least they had a rose-esque shape to them which could be seen as a sweet nod to one of her most iconic roles as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic.

Whether or not this was a deliberate choice for this garment, this possible hidden meaning makes Kate Winslet’s Golden Globes white suit even more special. Had she been wearing this suit in a colder climate Kate could easily have added one of her best cashmere jumpers under the jacket for some extra warmth, but for an edgy and glamorous twist at the awards in Los Angeles she wore the blazer as a top in itself.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The actor styled the suit with a pair of simple black heels and some spectacular, glimmering jewellery. Suits like Kate’s are often overlooked as being too corporate when people consider what to wear for special occasions or evenings out, but tailored pieces can be styled as casual or as dressed-up as you like. A matching suit is a brilliant option if you don’t know what to wear and don’t want to worry about putting together separate items.

As Kate Winslet proved at the Golden Globes a monochrome suit is especially bold and neutral tones like white and black make a suit even more versatile as you can mix and match your different colour accessories with ease.