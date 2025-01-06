Kate Winslet’s Golden Globes crisp white power suit was a masterclass in tailored elegance with a nod to Titanic
Kate Winslet went for a timeless white suit for this year's Golden Globes and the delicate embroidery took it to another level
Kate Winslet wore a crisp white power suit to the 2025 Golden Globes and it was a masterclass in tailored elegance with a subtle nod to Titanic.
Awards season never fails to showcase some breath-taking outfits but whilst the magnificent floor-length gowns aren’t going to make their way into most people’s winter capsule wardrobe, Kate Winslet’s Golden Globes look is much more wearable. The Hollywood star took to the red carpet on 5th January wearing a fabulous white suit and her choice to go for sleek tailoring definitely paid off. Kate championed one of the best British clothing brands with her co-ord, which is understood to have been a bespoke Erdem design.
The designer is beloved by everyone from the Princess of Wales to Keira Knightley and Kate Winslet’s suit was reportedly made from a silk wool material. The blazer was single-breasted with a classic lapel collar and fastened at the front with two covered buttons.
Recreate Kate Winslet's Golden Globes Look 1
Unlike Kate Winslet's Golden Globes white suit jacket, this blazer is double-breasted but it's so stunning. It's made from a wool blend with a smart tux-inspired finish and padded shoulders. Wear with the matching trousers and waistcoat for a full suit look.
Currently reduced in the sale, these trousers are now much for of an affordable choice if you're looking to embrace tailoring this winter. They're crafted from a wool blend material with a mid-wise waist and a flowing wide leg design.
Recreate Kate Winslet's Golden Globes Look 2
With a subtle texture that makes it even more stunning, this cream blazer would be gorgeous worn with everything from blue jeans to leather trousers, as well as with cream-toned trousers to create a co-ord look. It's single breasted and has notched lapels and a single back vent.
These classic tailored trousers also come in beige and black but we love the cream ones as they'd also look amazing in spring/summer. They fall to ankle length and have a high-waisted fit with practical side pockets.
It had a streamlined shape and flared out slightly at the waist with a slightly asymmetric shape, giving us more of a glimpse of Kate’s beautiful matching trousers. When you want to feel confident and chic but still be incredibly comfortable we would always recommend going for a wide leg silhouette. Wide leg trousers have an elegant drape to them, especially if they have a crisp pleat like Kate’s had and the looser fit is so easy to wear.
Kate Winslet’s suit trousers fell right to the floor for a more dramatic, elevated look and the blazer seamlessly flowed down over them. Whilst the trousers were plain, we couldn’t help admiring the contrast of the black floral embroidery that adorned the blazer. This detailing was on the left shoulder of the jacket, as well as on the right sleeve and right side above the hem.
Although the embroidery was delicate, the black tone ensured that it stood out against the white background colour whilst still being very understated. The floral motifs were so feminine and soft and this was striking combined with the crisp tailoring of the suit. It also looked as though the flowers might have been roses or at least they had a rose-esque shape to them which could be seen as a sweet nod to one of her most iconic roles as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic.
Whether or not this was a deliberate choice for this garment, this possible hidden meaning makes Kate Winslet’s Golden Globes white suit even more special. Had she been wearing this suit in a colder climate Kate could easily have added one of her best cashmere jumpers under the jacket for some extra warmth, but for an edgy and glamorous twist at the awards in Los Angeles she wore the blazer as a top in itself.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The actor styled the suit with a pair of simple black heels and some spectacular, glimmering jewellery. Suits like Kate’s are often overlooked as being too corporate when people consider what to wear for special occasions or evenings out, but tailored pieces can be styled as casual or as dressed-up as you like. A matching suit is a brilliant option if you don’t know what to wear and don’t want to worry about putting together separate items.
As Kate Winslet proved at the Golden Globes a monochrome suit is especially bold and neutral tones like white and black make a suit even more versatile as you can mix and match your different colour accessories with ease.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
How to up your fibre intake and improve your diet with Linwoods Milled Organic Flaxseeds
Fibre is very important for our health, but according to government figures, you’re probably not getting enough.
By Rose Fooks Published
-
I have cooked over 150,000 pizzas and the best ones I ever made were in this Gozney
The Gozney Dome S1 Pizza Oven is an expensive model, but it will stand the test of time. Easy to use and elegantly designed, it's one of my favourites
By Laura Honey Published
-
Sienna Miller’s colourful chunky trainers are the hit of dopamine this dreary winter needs
They're the comfy and practical shoe that'll add a pop of bright colour to your wardrobe
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Planning an outdoors adventure? Helen Skelton’s long green parka and walking boots are the staples that’ll keep you cosy
Helen effortlessly balanced practicality with style in a long waterproof coat and fleece-lined boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Tartan trousers and tan loafers? Claudia Winkleman's latest Traitors look is the understated take on country chic we can't get enough of
Her knit is the ultimate cosy piece for winter
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm copying Trinny Woodall's innovative ways to wear scarves and "making them into skirts" this season
If you've ever wondered how to get more use out of your scarf collection Trinny has all the answers...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Dopamine dressing to the rescue! Emilia Fox’s pink jumper is the style solution to brighten up frosty January
Emilia Fox's pink jumper proves that a bright staple can have such an impact and bring a sense of fun to an outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
H&M's 'perfect pair of wide leg jeans' are selling fast - we've bought them in 3 different colours
For only £27.99 these jeans are an essential purchase for entering 2025 in style and comfort
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton's cherry drop red coat and matching roll neck was the perfect antidote to a grey January day
The Princess of Wales proved that January certainly isn't a time for dull dressing when she went for this bold berry look
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's black jumpsuit and penny loafers is the way to wear velvet beyond Christmas
The Traitors host wore her jumpsuit in the most Claudia way
By Caroline Parr Published