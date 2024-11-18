Zara Tindall enjoys day at the races in the most stunning military green coat and caramel-brown knee high boots
The popular royal looked relaxed and happy at Cheltenham Racecourse
Zara Tindall looked relaxed and happy for a day at Cheltenham racecourse, and we can't stop admiring her beautiful winter outfit.
Attending day two of the races, Zara wore the most stunning 'Amelia' military green coat and 'Regina' knee high boots, both from Fairfax and Favor. The renowned British clothing brand is a favourite of the King's niece, as is Aspinal of London, makers of the 'Lottie' bag she's seen holding. The only other clothing visible was Zara's elegant and on-trend frill-collared blouse, which complemented the look beautifully.
And her bag wasn't the only standout accessory. Zara wore a Jenny Roberts 'Victoria' leather headband in green, and kept her hands warm with some Mulberry Darley Gloves in burgundy. The whole outfit oozes luxury and elegance - a style that has become synonymous with the popular royal.
Zara's outfit
Exact match
The Amelia coat is 'designed to elevate your winter wardrobe, in an instant', and it's hard to argue with that description. It's absolutely stunning, timeless piece, which is an investment, but a winter staple that will transform and day or evening look. As the best winter coats go, this is hard to beat.
Exact match
Arguably the queen of knee high boots, Fairfax & Favor's Regina shoes are a firm favourite among the royal family. Princess Anne has been spotted often wearing a pair, and it's not hard to see why they love them so much. Beautifully crafted, made from sustainably sourced suede, they are available in a range of timeless shades.
Exact Match
The epitome of timeless style, the Lottie bag from Aspinal of London is a classic. The brand is loved by the royal family, particularly Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall, who are both often spotted holding one of its beautiful accessories. This gorgeous handbag is a highly versatile addition to any accessory collection.
Zara kept her jewellery to a minimum, re-wearing her beautiful Crumbling Rock hoop earrings by Alighieri. But her coat was the stand out piece, so much so we have little idea what her outfit was underneath, other than the white blouse seen filling the same v-space before her coat buttons start.
The outfit is a brilliant example of how to choose outerwear as a statement piece. Aware she would be outside much of the day, and the temperature dropping, Zara made her coat and accessories the real stars of the show.
This is the first time we've seen Zara out and about in a while, here's hoping it's not too long before we see her again, especially if she's planning on offering more winter outfit inspiration like this one.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
