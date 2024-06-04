We've fallen in love with Angellica Bell's colour clashing red and fuchsia dress and statement blushed cheeks

Angellica Bell nailed the colour clashing trend in a vibrant red and pink long-sleeved dress, adding an extra pop of colour with statement blushed cheeks.

Wearing an outfit consisting of both bright pink and stark red tones has long been considered a sartorial no-go - but the new fashion colour trend of clashing bold hues has made us rethink everything.

And Angellica Bell demonstrated just how to pull it off as she stepped out in a gorgeously striking piece by Never Fully Dressed, teaming the red and pink Vienna dress with a pair of chunky gold heels.

The One Show host's striking ombre piece with a flattering wrap design features cuffed, puff sleeves and a v-neck cut - along with a knotted tie detail at the waist.

Baring her legs, Angellica added height with her golden strappy peep-toe shoes with a solid chunky heel for added comfort. But it was her eye-catching makeup look that added even more drama to the ensemble.

Concentrating colour on the apples of her cheeks, the mother-of-one, who is married to fellow TV host, Michael Underwood, opted for a pop of orangey-pink blush.

While applying blush to higher points of your face can lift your makeup, focussing it on areas you'd get a natural red flush is an unconventional yet flattering blush placement we're loving lately.

If you're feeling just as inspired by Angellica's colour clash moment as we are, there are plenty of ways to replicate the look without committing to a daring mini dress and heels.

Adding a midi dress with mixed pink, orange and red tones to your summer capsule wardrobe is a wearable and versatile way to adhere to the colour clashing trend.

Wear one with your favourite summer sandals, best white trainers or a pair of statement gold ballet flats to achieve the look for an everyday basis - or add a pair of delicate kitten heels to style for a more glamorous summer occasion. Hello, ideal garden party look.