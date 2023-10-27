Victoria Beckham rocks slick low bun and perfectly arched eyebrows as she teams polished look with this simple wardrobe staple

Victoria Beckham has shared a lesson in minimalist styling, as she paired a sleek low bun with a simple black long-sleeve top - and don't get us started on those sculpted brows.

While we're already clued in on Victoria Beckham's favourite perfume, the former Spice Girl has provided us with all the inspiration for our minimalist capsule wardrobe, in just one Instagram Reel.

She took to the app wearing a sleek, long-sleeve black top and elevated it from casual to chic with an elegant up do and her signature smokey eye makeup. Her perfectly sculpted brows also played a key role in pulling the whole look together and naturally, we want to recreate the whole ensemble.

Wardrobe staple! M&S Ribbed Crew Neck Fitted Knitted Top View at M&S RRP: £19.50 | This long-sleeve top is a true wardrobe staple as you can wear it on its own, accessorised with jewellery or layered under jumpers and jackets for autumn/winter. This one from M&S features a ribbed material and is available in a range of colours Brow must-have Victoria Beckham Beauty BabyBlade Eyebrow Pencil View at Selfridges RRP: £30 | It's likely Victoria created her perfectly sculpted brows with her own BabyBlade Eyebrow Pencil. This product is available in six shades and features an angled pencil, to create realistic brush strokes and a brush, for blending and feathering your brows. VB's go-to conditioner! ORIBE Signature Conditioner View at Space NK RRP: £41 | According to Into The Gloss, Victoria Beckham is known to be a fan of this conditioner, so if you want to recreate her sleek hair look, this is a good place to start! This conditioner is designed for daily use and adds lustre and shine back into your locks.

Victoria hopped on Instagram to share that she was getting ready for an evening out with her husband David and their children in Miami, revealing which scent from her new perfume range she'd chosen for the occasion. The winner was San Ysidro Drive, which she described as a woody rose scent, thanks to its warm saffron perfume notes - the perfect fragrance to compliment her elegant attire.

Victoria Beckham Beauty San Ysidro Drive eau de parfum, £245 | Selfridges

Her look consisted of a flattering long-sleeve top, accessorised with a simple pair of silver earrings, which were visible thanks to her hair being tied back into a chic, slicked-back bun. This hairstyle, as proven by Victoria, is the easiest way to elevate a simple outfit, especially if you're taking your look from day to night.

Victoria's timeless makeup is also an expert example of dressing up a more basic outfit, as she opted for a soft smokey eye, a nude lip and debuted perfectly arched brows - though we'd expect nothing less from Posh Spice.

This is, of course, not the first example of Victoria's effortless styling we've been treated to in recent weeks. In Netflix's Beckham documentary alone, the '90s icon sported several outfits worthy of being recreated. Her off-duty sweatshirt and jeans look and grey t-shirt and wide-leg trousers were among our favourites.

Victoria seems to opt for timeless staples and silhouettes, meaning her outfits are easy to recreate, as are her beauty looks. Again, she favours the classics like a subtle brown eyeshadow or nude lipstick. Her go-to smokey-eye is especially easy to replicate as Victoria has shared the exact products she uses - Eyewear eyeshadow sticks and the Satin Kajal Liner, both of which are from her eponymous beauty brand.