Victoria Beckham's sheer lace shirt under tailored blazer proves sultry yet subtle see-through is wearable

Victoria Beckham perfectly combined sultry with smart as she layered subtle sheer lace under a signature tailored blazer - completing the look with striking flared trousers.

The iconic British fashion and beauty mogul shared a series of photographs from an evening celebrating the launch of her new collaboration with luxury watchmaker Breitling, giving us big inspiration on how to style statement trousers.

The glamorous snaps show VB posing the likes of Katie Holmes and Helena Christensen, expertly demonstrating chic tailoring wearing a timeless blazer and flares combination from her very own Spring/Summer 2024 collection - along with the unmistakable Victoria Beckham B Frame Belt.

Victoria teamed the sleek flares and strong-shouldered blazer with her luscious wavy hair styled in incredible long mermaid-esque waves, perfectly cascading down from her flattering middle parting - another of the 2024 hair trends we're loving.

And while the layer beneath her blazer was understated, Victoria's lacy, sheer addition to the look, which appears to be a black translucent really caught our eye as she proved adding a touch of sultry see-through can actually be seriously wearable - and there's plenty of ways to add sheer accents to both everyday outfits and dressier ensembles, with black delicate lace pieces set to be a key 2024 Spring/Summer fashion trend.

Wearing sheer or lacy pieces don't have to involve baring lots of skin either - a simple lace sleeve detail, layered lace skirt or dress, or small sheer accents can provide the same impact.

Going astonishingly luxurious on the accessories front, Victoria appeared to have opted for the $29,500 Breitling Chromatic Automatic 36, giving us the urge to add a statement chunky watch into our jewellery rotation.

Steal VB's Style With Sheer Lace

Reiss Hannah Atelier Lace Velvet Maxi Dress Visit Site RRP: £398 (Was £798) | Slashed in price in the Reiss sale, this gorgeous statement dress will be a glam event staple in your wardrobe for years to come if you invest in the piece. An ultra elegant way to wear sheer lace. Whistles Lucy Seam Detail Lace Shirt Visit Site RRP: £79 (Was £119) | A chic and smart shirt ideal for combining with jeans or classic trousers - layer with a simple cami vest or a delicate bralette to adapt the look to your style. Available in size 4 to size 20. Reiss Tilly Knitted Sheer Flared Midi Skirt Visit Site RRP: £188 | Stay warm while sporting sheer with this knitted midi skirt by Reiss. Featuring a flowing pleated sheer panel on the lower half, topped with a warmer form-fitting silhouette.

And Victoria's B Frame Belt is a staple in her wardrobe, with the former Spice Girl incorporating it into so many outfits, weather that be with her go-to high-waisted jeans or another head-to-toe black look.

This isn't the first time we've seen Victoria inject some chic-yet-sexy energy to an elegant outfits in the form of lace.

She's been known to wow in a pair of sheer monogram black tights lately - pairing them gorgeously with a sophisticated oversized blazer dresses and black heels for a video shared on Instagram.