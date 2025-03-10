Victoria Beckham just gave Parisian trench coat styling a bold new twist
It's officially trench coat season and we're taking inspiration from VB's latest look
Victoria Beckham is once again proving her influence in the fashion world—not just with her critically acclaimed Paris Fashion Week collection but also with her effortless French street style.
While out in Paris with her daughter Harper, Beckham wore a striking trench coat with an exaggerated collar that concealed most of her face. The unique silhouette rendered her almost anonymous, but her signature oversized sunglasses and flared denim jeans ensured the look remained quintessentially her. It was minimal, sophisticated, and undeniably modern—everything we expect from her and more.
The best part, however, is that this outfit serves as the ultimate guidance for how to style a trench coat. Beckham’s look proves that in 2025, a trench coat isn’t just a layering piece, it can also be the main event. By keeping the rest of the outfit simple, the coat is central, showing that a piece of outerwear can define an entire look—something to remember for spring capsule wardrobe inspiration.
Shop Our Favourite Trench Coats & Accessories
This long trench coat has a smart lapel collar and the chicest belt with a flattering waist cinching effect. Layer over denim jeans and a cosy wool jumper this spring.
If you're after a shorter silhouette, this trench coat is a fabulous find. Wear for any occasion, from date night outfits to layering over your smart office attire.
This single breasted trench coat has classic storm flaps in the front and back which give it a retro-flare. Style over dresses, long skirts or your favourite denim staples.
A pair of flared jeans is an absolute must-have staple. This pair from & Other Stories feature a 2% elastane meaning they have additional stretch, making them comfortable for all-day wear.
If you're looking an affordable pair of wide leg jeans these are some of the best on the high street. Wear day to day and layer over your favourite trench coat for an effortlessly sophisticated feel.
Beckham's exact trench coat is a design from her latest collection. Her Fall/Winter 2025 collection shown at Paris Fashion Week showed plenty of inspirational designs, with main themes being sculpted silhouettes, soft, floaty draping, and sharp tailoring. Not only this, but this collection is being praised her for her inclusion of a new garment of "heels in trousers".
Although we'd all love to buy the best Burberry trench coat this season, there are plenty of high-street alternatives which are equally as effective at keeping the cool air out and spring showers at bay. From Zara's double breasted trench to more lavish finds such as Sezane's infamous Clyde Trench Coat there is a style for almost everyone.
And if you aren't sure on how to wear your trench, take notes from Beckham and opt for minimal layers and denim bottoms. You simply can't go wrong with jeans paired with a classic cream or tan trench. Grab your best wide leg jeans, a lightweight cardigan and either some leather loafers or your best white trainers for an effortlessly sophisticated look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Will there be a Miss Scarlet season 6? There's great news for fans of the period drama
Fans of the cosy period crime drama are hoping for news of a renewal and to see Miss Scarlet's detective adventures continue
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Struggle to meditate? Somatic Pilates can help reduce stress, boost mood, and improve flexibility with 3 simple moves
Somatic Pilates is the perfect blend of mindful movement and gentle strengthening, making it perfect for beginners
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Cameron Diaz's romantic red satin, unique pumps and brick-toned eyeshadow scream bold colour confidence
Cameron rivalled any runway look when she attended Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Effortless, impeccable style – Pamela Anderson just proved the ageless appeal of denim dungarees and a white T-shirt
The actress showed off the classic outfit with new photos taken in her garden
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's dainty summer dress has us stocking up on spring florals
Blue skies, sunshine and a floral summer dress - the recipe for a dreamy day
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Lady in red – Amal Clooney's pencil dress and matching jacket convinced us to try this bold, beautiful colour
Amal is an expert in statement dressing - and this red moment was everything
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Shania Twain's monochrome midi skirt reminds us of vintage Chanel - and her knee boots delivered a sophisticated edge
Shania's statement skirt did all the talking when she wore it back in 2023
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham found the most joyful spring colour to pair with jeans – here's how to style banana yellow
A timeless spring look we'll be wearing on repeat
By Kerrie Hughes Last updated
-
Holly Willoughby's strappy cut out mini dress and chunky lace ups prove LBDs don't need heels to look sensational
Holly's Sezane mini dress with a strappy halter neck looked gorgeous in front of a Costa Rican sunset
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Princess Beatrice takes style tips from Kate Middleton in Self-Portrait dress for first outing since the birth of her daughter
Athena Elizabeth was born in January
By Caroline Parr Published