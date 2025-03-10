Victoria Beckham just gave Parisian trench coat styling a bold new twist

It's officially trench coat season and we're taking inspiration from VB's latest look

Image Victoria Beckham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham is once again proving her influence in the fashion world—not just with her critically acclaimed Paris Fashion Week collection but also with her effortless French street style.

While out in Paris with her daughter Harper, Beckham wore a striking trench coat with an exaggerated collar that concealed most of her face. The unique silhouette rendered her almost anonymous, but her signature oversized sunglasses and flared denim jeans ensured the look remained quintessentially her. It was minimal, sophisticated, and undeniably modern—everything we expect from her and more.

The best part, however, is that this outfit serves as the ultimate guidance for how to style a trench coat. Beckham’s look proves that in 2025, a trench coat isn’t just a layering piece, it can also be the main event. By keeping the rest of the outfit simple, the coat is central, showing that a piece of outerwear can define an entire look—something to remember for spring capsule wardrobe inspiration.

Image of Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Our Favourite Trench Coats & Accessories

Image of trench coat
Zara Long Breasted Belted Trench Coat

This long trench coat has a smart lapel collar and the chicest belt with a flattering waist cinching effect. Layer over denim jeans and a cosy wool jumper this spring.

Image of trench coat
H&M Double Breasted Trench Coat

If you're after a shorter silhouette, this trench coat is a fabulous find. Wear for any occasion, from date night outfits to layering over your smart office attire.

Image of woman wearing trench coat
& Other Stories Belted Trench Coat

This single breasted trench coat has classic storm flaps in the front and back which give it a retro-flare. Style over dresses, long skirts or your favourite denim staples.

Image of flared jeans
& Other Stories Slim Flared Jeans

A pair of flared jeans is an absolute must-have staple. This pair from & Other Stories feature a 2% elastane meaning they have additional stretch, making them comfortable for all-day wear.

Image of denim jeans
Zara Collection Wide Leg Dark Blue

If you're looking an affordable pair of wide leg jeans these are some of the best on the high street. Wear day to day and layer over your favourite trench coat for an effortlessly sophisticated feel.

Image of Gucci sunglasses
GUCCI Rectangle Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Gucci are renowned for the chicest eyewear, from aviator sunglasses to signature optical frames. Buy these just in time for spring/summer.

Beckham's exact trench coat is a design from her latest collection. Her Fall/Winter 2025 collection shown at Paris Fashion Week showed plenty of inspirational designs, with main themes being sculpted silhouettes, soft, floaty draping, and sharp tailoring. Not only this, but this collection is being praised her for her inclusion of a new garment of "heels in trousers".

Although we'd all love to buy the best Burberry trench coat this season, there are plenty of high-street alternatives which are equally as effective at keeping the cool air out and spring showers at bay. From Zara's double breasted trench to more lavish finds such as Sezane's infamous Clyde Trench Coat there is a style for almost everyone.

And if you aren't sure on how to wear your trench, take notes from Beckham and opt for minimal layers and denim bottoms. You simply can't go wrong with jeans paired with a classic cream or tan trench. Grab your best wide leg jeans, a lightweight cardigan and either some leather loafers or your best white trainers for an effortlessly sophisticated look.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

