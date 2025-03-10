Victoria Beckham just gave Parisian trench coat styling a bold new twist

Victoria Beckham is once again proving her influence in the fashion world—not just with her critically acclaimed Paris Fashion Week collection but also with her effortless French street style.

While out in Paris with her daughter Harper, Beckham wore a striking trench coat with an exaggerated collar that concealed most of her face. The unique silhouette rendered her almost anonymous, but her signature oversized sunglasses and flared denim jeans ensured the look remained quintessentially her. It was minimal, sophisticated, and undeniably modern—everything we expect from her and more.

The best part, however, is that this outfit serves as the ultimate guidance for how to style a trench coat. Beckham’s look proves that in 2025, a trench coat isn’t just a layering piece, it can also be the main event. By keeping the rest of the outfit simple, the coat is central, showing that a piece of outerwear can define an entire look—something to remember for spring capsule wardrobe inspiration.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Our Favourite Trench Coats & Accessories

Beckham's exact trench coat is a design from her latest collection. Her Fall/Winter 2025 collection shown at Paris Fashion Week showed plenty of inspirational designs, with main themes being sculpted silhouettes, soft, floaty draping, and sharp tailoring. Not only this, but this collection is being praised her for her inclusion of a new garment of "heels in trousers".

Although we'd all love to buy the best Burberry trench coat this season, there are plenty of high-street alternatives which are equally as effective at keeping the cool air out and spring showers at bay. From Zara's double breasted trench to more lavish finds such as Sezane's infamous Clyde Trench Coat there is a style for almost everyone.

And if you aren't sure on how to wear your trench, take notes from Beckham and opt for minimal layers and denim bottoms. You simply can't go wrong with jeans paired with a classic cream or tan trench. Grab your best wide leg jeans, a lightweight cardigan and either some leather loafers or your best white trainers for an effortlessly sophisticated look.