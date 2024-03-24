Victoria Beckham trades her signature heels for flats – and they're not what we were expecting

Victoria Beckham may be on crutches but that hasn't stopped her from stepping out in some stunning outfits - and her new reliance on flats has given us some serious casual-outfit inspiration.

Victoria Beckham has long been a fashion icon. Her recent take on relaxed tailoring has inspired a new approach to office-wear for many and, as we head into spring, she's turned in her best puffer jackets for some of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2024.

And her recent gym injury isn't her stopping her from nailing a variety of different looks. Managing to make even crutches look chic, earlier this week the fashion mogul stepped out in a pair of the warmest leggings and a matching black sweatshirt, accessorising with an oversized pair of black square sunglasses that scream incognito A-lister.

But it was her choice of shoes that caught out attention - well, shoe. On the foot that isn't encased in a big, black boot, Victoria opted for a comfortable pair of Nike 'Air Jordan 4' trainers, coordinating brands with a matching pair of Nike Jordan ribbed socks.

Nike 'Air Jordan 4' Trainers | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1623315&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kickgame.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fair-jordan-4-retro-gs-midnight-navy-408452-140&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - kickgame.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RRP: From £269

These trainers may be advertised as men's shoes, but Victoria Beckham proves the casual trainers can look impossibly elegant and laid back on anyone.

Trainers are not a usual footwear choice for the celebrity whose usually spotted in more formal attire, but we're loving her in the casual staple.

The trainers are, however, a limited re-release of a classic shoe that many have long been waiting to return to stores, so getting your hands on a pair may be difficult. There's no need to worry though, we've got a brilliant selection in our pick of the best white trainers, and have listed some similar styles below.

GET VICTORIA BECKHAM'S WHITE TRAINERS LOOK