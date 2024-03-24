Victoria Beckham trades her signature heels for flats – and they're not what we were expecting
It's not often that we see Posh Spice in trainers, but the off-duty look is one we're itching to recreate
Victoria Beckham may be on crutches but that hasn't stopped her from stepping out in some stunning outfits - and her new reliance on flats has given us some serious casual-outfit inspiration.
Victoria Beckham has long been a fashion icon. Her recent take on relaxed tailoring has inspired a new approach to office-wear for many and, as we head into spring, she's turned in her best puffer jackets for some of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2024.
And her recent gym injury isn't her stopping her from nailing a variety of different looks. Managing to make even crutches look chic, earlier this week the fashion mogul stepped out in a pair of the warmest leggings and a matching black sweatshirt, accessorising with an oversized pair of black square sunglasses that scream incognito A-lister.
But it was her choice of shoes that caught out attention - well, shoe. On the foot that isn't encased in a big, black boot, Victoria opted for a comfortable pair of Nike 'Air Jordan 4' trainers, coordinating brands with a matching pair of Nike Jordan ribbed socks.
Nike 'Air Jordan 4' Trainers | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1623315&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kickgame.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fair-jordan-4-retro-gs-midnight-navy-408452-140&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - kickgame.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RRP: From £269
These trainers may be advertised as men's shoes, but Victoria Beckham proves the casual trainers can look impossibly elegant and laid back on anyone.
Trainers are not a usual footwear choice for the celebrity whose usually spotted in more formal attire, but we're loving her in the casual staple.
The trainers are, however, a limited re-release of a classic shoe that many have long been waiting to return to stores, so getting your hands on a pair may be difficult. There's no need to worry though, we've got a brilliant selection in our pick of the best white trainers, and have listed some similar styles below.
GET VICTORIA BECKHAM'S WHITE TRAINERS LOOK
New Balance 650 Shoes |
RRP: £140 £98
Much like Victoria's Nike Jordans, these New Balance trainers may be a men's shoe, but with the right outfit will perfectly recreate her off-duty look.
Nike Gamma Force Trainers | RRP: £89.95
Perfectly emulating the white and royal blue colour-way of Victoria Beckham's Nike Air Jordan 4 Trainers, these Nike trainers are the perfect substitute if you want to recreate her look.
Puma CA Pro Classic Trainers | RRP: £70
Recreate the spring-ready blue detailing of Victoria Beckham's trainers with these gorgeous Puma trainers. With a sweet pop of blue, they're the perfect spring wardrobe addition.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
