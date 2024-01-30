Victoria Beckham's low-waist flares and slouchy blazer have got us taking notes on relaxed tailoring

Victoria Beckham’s low-waist flared trousers and oversized blazer combination is perfect for anyone who loves understated tailoring.

Spring might seem like a long way away but instead of wrapping up in one of her best puffer jackets, Victoria Beckham is nailing some of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2024. The designer looked sophisticated yet relaxed in an all-black look shared on her social media account this week. Her outfit had the strong silhouette and monochrome palette that have been huge on the catwalks and whilst she was posting about her gorgeous B frame Belt being back in stock, for us it was all about Victoria Beckham’s low-waist flared trousers.

The star described her ensemble as her “signature black VB tailoring” and her fabulous trousers look to be the Victoria Beckham tailored straight leg trousers in black. These retail for £350 and come in stretch fabric for extra comfort without compromising on the sleek tailored look.

Victoria wears her trousers low down on her waist for an ultra-cool feel and in her social media post they drape beautifully and appear to flare out towards the bottom. She paired her trousers with the beautiful skinny leather B Frame Belt with gold hardware that she proclaimed not only a “house favourite” but back in stock.

The belt elevated her tailored outfit with a touch of glamour and this styling with the low-waist trousers showed how to make what might otherwise be quite formal into a chic and understated day-to-night look. Whilst they’re definitely on the luxurious side, there are plenty of flared trousers out there for more affordable prices if you’re tempted to recreate this outfit.

Victoria Beckham’s super low-waist flared trousers would be beautiful as part of a winter capsule wardrobe as high-quality trousers in a neutral colour are incredibly versatile and work wonderfully with everything from knitwear to shirts.

To enhance the work-wear chic feel of this style of trousers like Victoria did, simply add a blazer. Hers looks to be the £1290 Peak Lapel Jacket from her brand, though for many of us a black blazer is an absolute staple in our wardrobes. If you’ve already got a favourite one then why not pair it with a pair of tailored black trousers for a stunning put-together look? Alternatively, an outfit like this with a change of top can easily take you from work to an evening occasion.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Victoria’s blazer appears to be a little oversized which is a great choice to mirror the draped shape of the trousers. This also contrasted with her fitted top and the designer wore her glossy brunette hair loose and slightly tousled over her shoulders.

Her outfit is one of the most recent outfit posts to feature on the star’s Instagram where she regularly provides plenty of inspiration, especially when it comes to stand-out tailoring. Victoria Beckham regularly shows her love for classic tailored pieces and styled a beautiful white two-piece from her brand as her outfit for the premiere of Netflix's Beckham documentary in 2023.